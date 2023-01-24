 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Mystery man found on UK seafront with no idea who he is finally identified after talking to the Stallone family about his black shirt, black leather jacket and black suit trousers   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Constable, Police, Dorset Police, Appeal, black motorcycle helmet, Police officers, Weymouth, Dorset, Police Constable Becky Barnes  
•       •       •

1331 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tenkyewveddymuch
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's.......
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once he turned his hat backwards...
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size

It's like a switch.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good a Fall and Rise Of Reginald Perrin reboot.

Nice. always liked that show. It was silly.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was he hanging around with the harfoots?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much of an actual story there, eh?
 
BeerDeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tamam Shud?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image 615x345]

It's.......


I see my work was done for me. Thanks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that the filming of the second season of The Rings of Power is going well.....

/ yes, yes. It's not New Zealand
 
meshnoob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image 615x345]

It's.......


Brillant. And now The Liberty Bell March will be in my head all morning.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BeerDeer: Tamam Shud?


Should do what?
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image 615x345]

It's.......


Bravo!!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That awkward moment when jesus comes back, and interpol detains him pending a passport check....
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Was he hanging around with the harfoots?


You didn't read the article, it was Denis Leary, Canadian business man and cohost of shark tank. From what I skimmed in the article. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wasn't a similar case like few years ago in the UK as well that wasn't resolved AFAIK??
I'm sure I read about that. Deja vu.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Deja vu.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did he have a Cadillac? If he did, then that boy's a time bomb.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.