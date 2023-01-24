 Skip to content
Oakland to Half Moon Bay: "yeah, whatever"
12
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were no victims at the scene when police arrived, but officers found shell casings. OPD later learned of multiple gunshot victims taking themselves to local hospitals.

See? That's American exceptionalism right there. Where else in the world are gunshot victims this resourceful?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Biden going to keep the flags lowered for these victims as well?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody saw nothin.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Biden to declare martial law and order a full on hard core lockdown nation wide.  Then have the military confiscate all guns in a house to house search.  And execute those who don't willingly turn over the guns and guns are found.  Have the military nuke cities and states that declare gun sanctuary zones.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedoms just another word, for "I ain't paying for an ambulance!"
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I get we're all upset that Bed Bath and Beyond is swirling the drain but jesus.  What the crap is going on... these things feel like they're happening multiple times a day lately.
 
ansius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think it's safer in Soledar, Ukraine than metropolitan USA.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, my kid is supposed to go on a school trip to Boston this spring. (We're from that country just north of the US)

I guess I should make sure his life insurance covers mass shootings.
 
olorin604
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SiotMoc: So, my kid is supposed to go on a school trip to Boston this spring. (We're from that country just north of the US)

I guess I should make sure his life insurance covers mass shootings.


Don't worry, he should be issued a gun at the border for the duration of his stay. His saftey will be where it should be,in his own hands. Not in the hands of some overbearing government.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SiotMoc: We're from that country just north of the US


Portugal?
 
Smurfnazi420 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was in an airport last week and someone mentioned that an airport is literally the only place mass shootings don't happen.
I might move my family to the airport.
 
