(ABC7Amarillo)   Meet Joey, an adorable special needs pooch who will be featured in the upcoming Puppy Bowl XIX. Please welcome him, his mom, his furfamily and Vintage Pet Rescue to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/pics & video)   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
For those of you who followed the saga of the doggo with crocheted 'ears,' Willie Wonka, he got adopted and has a forever home!

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
*Willy
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: For those of you who followed the saga of the doggo with crocheted 'ears,' Willie Wonka, he got adopted and has a forever home!

[s.yimg.com image 760x430]
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The Desi update - He seems to be feeling better.  He snuggled with me or Mrs S most of the night.  I do know that he got up, left the room, and came back 5 minutes later at around 2:00.  He also got up at 4:00ish and came back half an hour later smelling very slightly of poop, so I think he went and used the box.  He came and begged at lunchtime but he didn't like what Mrs S and I were eating, but I doubt he would have eaten anything we were before he got sick.  He's napping right now, but so are all the other Boyz.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - He seems to be feeling better.  He snuggled with me or Mrs S most of the night.  I do know that he got up, left the room, and came back 5 minutes later at around 2:00.  He also got up at 4:00ish and came back half an hour later smelling very slightly of poop, so I think he went and used the box.  He came and begged at lunchtime but he didn't like what Mrs S and I were eating, but I doubt he would have eaten anything we were before he got sick.  He's napping right now, but so are all the other Boyz.


Thank you for the update! ♥♥
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - He seems to be feeling better.  He snuggled with me or Mrs S most of the night.  I do know that he got up, left the room, and came back 5 minutes later at around 2:00.  He also got up at 4:00ish and came back half an hour later smelling very slightly of poop, so I think he went and used the box.  He came and begged at lunchtime but he didn't like what Mrs S and I were eating, but I doubt he would have eaten anything we were before he got sick.  He's napping right now, but so are all the other Boyz.


I totally get everything that you and Mrs S are going thru...been there a few times (too many as far as I am concerned).  Enjoy every second of every day with your boy.   (I know you are!!!!)

Tootsie says, 'gets well, Desi!!!'  Tootsie would so get along well with Desi. Tootsie might secretly be a cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: The Desi update...
Thank you for the update! ♥♥


CrankyAndi: Snuffybud: The Desi update  ...
I totally get everything that you and Mrs S are going thru...been there a few times (too many as far as I am concerned).  Enjoy every second of every day with your boy.   (I know you are!!!!)

Tootsie says, 'gets well, Desi!!!'  Tootsie would so get along well with Desi. Tootsie might secretly be a cat.



Desi hates us right now.  We just pilled him and gave him his transdermal gel meds.  He's sulking right now.

And as for updates, we just tested Jack again.  His BG is too low, it's down to 56.  We were afraid that this might happen as the numbers have been moving downwards, so we're back to chasing BG levels again.  We're dropping his insulin by half a unit, and he just got some immediate calories with one of the Churos that Desi doesn't like.  We'll let the new level settle in for a few days and retest.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: The Desi update...
Thank you for the update! ♥♥

CrankyAndi: Snuffybud: The Desi update  ...
I totally get everything that you and Mrs S are going thru...been there a few times (too many as far as I am concerned).  Enjoy every second of every day with your boy.   (I know you are!!!!)

Tootsie says, 'gets well, Desi!!!'  Tootsie would so get along well with Desi. Tootsie might secretly be a cat.


Desi hates us right now.  We just pilled him and gave him his transdermal gel meds.  He's sulking right now.

And as for updates, we just tested Jack again.  His BG is too low, it's down to 56.  We were afraid that this might happen as the numbers have been moving downwards, so we're back to chasing BG levels again.  We're dropping his insulin by half a unit, and he just got some immediate calories with one of the Churos that Desi doesn't like.  We'll let the new level settle in for a few days and retest.


He may hate you, but we know how much you love and care for him and all your boyz.  Hope Jack's BG levels improve.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stitch being a 60 lb lap dog. We're in a recliner there btw.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Boudyro: [Fark user image 425x318]

Stitch being a 60 lb lap dog. We're in a recliner there btw.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie side eye
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Tootsie side eye


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Hey, all! How's it going? Apparently they're testing bombs again so we got a big bada boom this morning which startled the Brindy monster out of her post-breakfast nap. She checked out the house and decided things looked okay and went back to sleep. We feel much safer.

Hubby found a new toy for her and, surprisingly, she hasn't destroyed it yet. Had to perform more emergency surgery the other day - glad to report that both Squirrel and Buffalo will live to see another day. Here's the latest doggo obsession:

Fark user imageView Full Size

"You no take Eggy. MY Eggy. I'm watching you..."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Hey, all! How's it going? Apparently they're testing bombs again so we got a big bada boom this morning which startled the Brindy monster out of her post-breakfast nap. She checked out the house and decided things looked okay and went back to sleep. We feel much safer.

Hubby found a new toy for her and, surprisingly, she hasn't destroyed it yet. Had to perform more emergency surgery the other day - glad to report that both Squirrel and Buffalo will live to see another day. Here's the latest doggo obsession:

[Fark user image 640x531]
"You no take Eggy. MY Eggy. I'm watching you..."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.


Snuffycat went deaf too, we think it was the thyroid meds.  No other cats even thought about sneaking up on him even when he was old and thin.  He's show them why he was "King of All Cats"!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: The Desi update...
Thank you for the update! ♥♥

CrankyAndi: Snuffybud: The Desi update  ...
I totally get everything that you and Mrs S are going thru...been there a few times (too many as far as I am concerned).  Enjoy every second of every day with your boy.   (I know you are!!!!)

Tootsie says, 'gets well, Desi!!!'  Tootsie would so get along well with Desi. Tootsie might secretly be a cat.


Desi hates us right now.  We just pilled him and gave him his transdermal gel meds.  He's sulking right now.

And as for updates, we just tested Jack again.  His BG is too low, it's down to 56.  We were afraid that this might happen as the numbers have been moving downwards, so we're back to chasing BG levels again.  We're dropping his insulin by half a unit, and he just got some immediate calories with one of the Churos that Desi doesn't like.  We'll let the new level settle in for a few days and retest.

He may hate you, but we know how much you love and care for him and all your boyz.  Hope Jack's BG levels improve.


We hope we don't start going the wrong way on his BG levels.  The last time it dropped this low we over reacted on his insulin.  We're in the ballpark on how much we should be giving him but we are still trying to dial in the right dose.  There may not be a right dose either, his BG levels might just ebb and flow on their own.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.

Snuffycat went deaf too, we think it was the thyroid meds.  No other cats even thought about sneaking up on him even when he was old and thin.  He's show them why he was "King of All Cats"!


Nick just doesn't have the energy to give Jack the What For anymore. And Jack is basically equivalent an 18 year old human male, constantly pushing the adults' boundaries
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.


Ah yeah I remember when that happened to grandma's cat. She was nearly 20 at the time though
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

puffy999: Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.

Ah yeah I remember when that happened to grandma's cat. She was nearly 20 at the time though


Nick's probably about 18. He found us after being abandoned in a swamp. Ran up to a parking lot, stole FIL's lunch and his heart. Vet guessed he was at least 5 at the time, and it's been well over a decade (and four separate rentals) since he joined us.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Otera: Snuffybud: Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.

Snuffycat went deaf too, we think it was the thyroid meds.  No other cats even thought about sneaking up on him even when he was old and thin.  He's show them why he was "King of All Cats"!

Nick just doesn't have the energy to give Jack the What For anymore. And Jack is basically equivalent an 18 year old human male, constantly pushing the adults' boundaries


Snuffy was already the King here when we got Buzz.  Buzz got smacked a few times and he quickly learned who was boss.  Once Buzz stopped being annoying Snuffy accepted him, they would sleep side by side.  And this was after Snuffy was sick, he was skinny as hell but still feisty.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Otera: Snuffybud: Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.

Snuffycat went deaf too, we think it was the thyroid meds.  No other cats even thought about sneaking up on him even when he was old and thin.  He's show them why he was "King of All Cats"!

Nick just doesn't have the energy to give Jack the What For anymore. And Jack is basically equivalent an 18 year old human male, constantly pushing the adults' boundaries

Snuffy was already the King here when we got Buzz.  Buzz got smacked a few times and he quickly learned who was boss.  Once Buzz stopped being annoying Snuffy accepted him, they would sleep side by side.  And this was after Snuffy was sick, he was skinny as hell but still feisty.


And Nick was king here before the Fluff showed up
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Leepj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: The Desi update...
Thank you for the update! ♥♥

CrankyAndi: Snuffybud: The Desi update  ...
I totally get everything that you and Mrs S are going thru...been there a few times (too many as far as I am concerned).  Enjoy every second of every day with your boy.   (I know you are!!!!)

Tootsie says, 'gets well, Desi!!!'  Tootsie would so get along well with Desi. Tootsie might secretly be a cat.


Desi hates us right now.  We just pilled him and gave him his transdermal gel meds.  He's sulking right now.

And as for updates, we just tested Jack again.  His BG is too low, it's down to 56.  We were afraid that this might happen as the numbers have been moving downwards, so we're back to chasing BG levels again.  We're dropping his insulin by half a unit, and he just got some immediate calories with one of the Churos that Desi doesn't like.  We'll let the new level settle in for a few days and retest.

He may hate you, but we know how much you love and care for him and all your boyz.  Hope Jack's BG levels improve.

We hope we don't start going the wrong way on his BG levels.  The last time it dropped this low we over reacted on his insulin.  We're in the ballpark on how much we should be giving him but we are still trying to dial in the right dose.  There may not be a right dose either, his BG levels might just ebb and flow on their own.


He may be a "brittle" diabetic.That's an old fashioned term to describe a diabetes where the pancreas occasionally functions and insulin is metabolized normally. I had a beloved aunt who was a brittle diabetic.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Uggh, what a day!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Leepj: Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: The Desi update...
Thank you for the update! ♥♥

CrankyAndi: Snuffybud: The Desi update  ...
I totally get everything that you and Mrs S are going thru...been there a few times (too many as far as I am concerned).  Enjoy every second of every day with your boy.   (I know you are!!!!)

Tootsie says, 'gets well, Desi!!!'  Tootsie would so get along well with Desi. Tootsie might secretly be a cat.


Desi hates us right now.  We just pilled him and gave him his transdermal gel meds.  He's sulking right now.

And as for updates, we just tested Jack again.  His BG is too low, it's down to 56.  We were afraid that this might happen as the numbers have been moving downwards, so we're back to chasing BG levels again.  We're dropping his insulin by half a unit, and he just got some immediate calories with one of the Churos that Desi doesn't like.  We'll let the new level settle in for a few days and retest.

He may hate you, but we know how much you love and care for him and all your boyz.  Hope Jack's BG levels improve.

We hope we don't start going the wrong way on his BG levels.  The last time it dropped this low we over reacted on his insulin.  We're in the ballpark on how much we should be giving him but we are still trying to dial in the right dose.  There may not be a right dose either, his BG levels might just ebb and flow on their own.

He may be a "brittle" diabetic.That's an old fashioned term to describe a diabetes where the pancreas occasionally functions and insulin is metabolized normally. I had a beloved aunt who was a brittle diabetic.


We've thought that might be a possibility.  There's also a chance he'll go into remission too

"Remission from diabetes is seen in 25 - 50 % of cats during the first months of therapy. The likelihood of remission is higher in old cats and cats with normal cholesterol than in young cats and cats with increased cholesterol."

Jack is 10 years old and has been eating a diabetic diet for months so mebbe?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Uggh, what a day!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - He seems to be feeling better.  He snuggled with me or Mrs S most of the night.  I do know that he got up, left the room, and came back 5 minutes later at around 2:00.  He also got up at 4:00ish and came back half an hour later smelling very slightly of poop, so I think he went and used the box.  He came and begged at lunchtime but he didn't like what Mrs S and I were eating, but I doubt he would have eaten anything we were before he got sick.  He's napping right now, but so are all the other Boyz.


Snuffybud: Desi hates us right now. We just pilled him and gave him his transdermal gel meds. He's sulking right now.

And as for updates, we just tested Jack again. His BG is too low, it's down to 56. We were afraid that this might happen as the numbers have been moving downwards, so we're back to chasing BG levels again. We're dropping his insulin by half a unit, and he just got some immediate calories with one of the Churos that Desi doesn't like. We'll let the new level settle in for a few days and retest.


Glad Desi is feeling a bit better. I know you'll solve Jack's insulin riddle. Seems like you're really close!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.


Poor Nick! But he certainly chose the right humans to enslave. I know he knows how much he's loved, even if he can't hear you say it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.


I thought that was a tiny dumbell and you discovered he was a fitness nut
 
funzyr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cole was cuddly over the weekend
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Otera: So, we made a discovery about Nick today.

[Fark user image image 422x750]

We found this rattle while cleaning up the garage earlier. Three out of four cats were fascinated with the sound, but old man Nick didn't even open his eyes. Once he was awake, he didn't even twitch an ear.

Nick's gone deaf. That's why he yells like no one's business and has gotten so affectionate. That's why he's always underfoot, that's why a certain fluffy someone sneaks up on him, even when we call a warning.

I thought that was a tiny dumbell and you discovered he was a fitness nut


😹
Baby's first dumbbell? That's a great comedy premise
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Wednesday, everybody!

We rarely get them most of them together in a single photo.
 
