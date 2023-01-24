 Skip to content
LAPD chief:"On second thought, maybe us publicly displaying Y'all Qaeda flags isn't such a good idea"
19
    More: Followup, Police, Jerry Rodriguez, Constable, thin blue line, flag's divisive symbolism, Baltimore Police Department, Los Angeles Police Protective League, former LAPD captain  
580 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 7:30 AM



19 Comments
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Things like this where the officers, the rank and file, the unions believe that it is a further demonstration of their lack of support could have a negative impact on morale, productivity, and that relates right to the crime surge,"

You can shut right the hell up, you disingenuous piece of sh*t.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It started out as a political response to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, so, yeah, political. It was then co-opted by the Maga/Y'all Qedas as anti-lib, pro police like libs aren't Americans too and don't deserve police protection, then just became a sad joke when the Capitol rioters used it to attack cops to overrun the Capitol. So it now really doesn't stand for anything but strife.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there a reason they have a flag other than the US, State, and City (If they have one) flags anywhere on police property?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Is there a reason they have a flag other than the US, State, and City (If they have one) flags anywhere on police property?


Morale and productivity, it seems.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't like seeing people that have to display the flag always. I used to like the flag, but the last few years I have begun to loathe seeing it anywhere but on a flagpole.
I have work shirts with the flag on it. I go to Canada often. I explained to my boss how rude that is. I don't want to wave my flag as a guest in their country. I pointed to Mexicans driving around with their flags and music blaring...
It triggers so many.

Thin Blue Line flags have always bothered me. It disrespects the reasons for the stars, the red and white stripes. The flag represented all people,hence the different states. There were differences in their beliefs, needs, and desires.
Life, liberty, pursuit of happiness....  or whatever...
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a defaced American flag.

I would not be surprised if it originated in a hostile foreign government. Because it is working perfectly.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: It started out as a political response to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, so, yeah, political. It was then co-opted by the Maga/Y'all Qedas as anti-lib, pro police like libs aren't Americans too and don't deserve police protection, then just became a sad joke when the Capitol rioters used it to attack cops to overrun the Capitol. So it now really doesn't stand for anything but strife.


The thin blue line predates BLM.  The phrase was first used by a cop in 1922.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

itsaback: I don't like seeing people that have to display the flag always. I used to like the flag, but the last few years I have begun to loathe seeing it anywhere but on a flagpole.
I have work shirts with the flag on it. I go to Canada often. I explained to my boss how rude that is. I don't want to wave my flag as a guest in their country. I pointed to Mexicans driving around with their flags and music blaring...
It triggers so many.

Thin Blue Line flags have always bothered me. It disrespects the reasons for the stars, the red and white stripes. The flag represented all people,hence the different states. There were differences in their beliefs, needs, and desires.
Life, liberty, pursuit of happiness....  or whatever...


Wow. You're triggered by people flying their nations flag and loud music? Because I'm not.

I am triggered when seemingly smart people fly a flag that's become associated with fascism and summary execution tho.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a bunch of pathetic crybabies cops are. 'Removing the flags hurts morale" translates to 'If I don't see my special fwag, it hurts my pwecious wittle feefees.'
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too late, you racist piece of shiat.
Might as well were your Klan robe out shopping now.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

question_dj: skybird659: It started out as a political response to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, so, yeah, political. It was then co-opted by the Maga/Y'all Qedas as anti-lib, pro police like libs aren't Americans too and don't deserve police protection, then just became a sad joke when the Capitol rioters used it to attack cops to overrun the Capitol. So it now really doesn't stand for anything but strife.

The thin blue line predates BLM.  The phrase was first used by a cop in 1922.


Poster is referring to the symbol, often a flag. It became popular circa 2014 in response to BLM.

As for the flag itself: for anyone wondering what's wrong with it... discuss the symbolism of it. An American flag where the color black is taking over. Thus the "Thin blue line" standing in opposition to that black, literally dividing the black, stopping it from taking over.

But then why wouldn't police fly overtly white supremacist symbols?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Adding your own color line to a flag is the modern day ribbon car magnet.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Is there a reason they have a flag other than the US, State, and City (If they have one) flags anywhere on police property?


To remind the officers to keep believing that they are on the other side of that blue line and are therefore not civilians and are above the law.

Sadly only the first half of that is a lie.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skybird659: It started out as a political response to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, so, yeah, political. It was then co-opted by the Maga/Y'all Qedas as anti-lib, pro police like libs aren't Americans too and don't deserve police protection, then just became a sad joke when the Capitol rioters used it to attack cops to overrun the Capitol. So it now really doesn't stand for anything but strife.


A "sad" joke?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skybird659: It started out as a political response to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, so, yeah, political. It was then co-opted by the Maga/Y'all Qedas as anti-lib, pro police like libs aren't Americans too and don't deserve police protection, then just became a sad joke when the Capitol rioters used it to attack cops to overrun the Capitol. So it now really doesn't stand for anything but strife.


So its meaning never changed, it's always been about white supremacy.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
jerz.setonhill.eduView Full Size
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It really is a violation of the U.S. Flag Code, "(g) The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature."  I can't believe so many people who claim to love the flag and the country regularly and repeatedly violate this code.

Read it all here:  https://www.legion.org/flag/code
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

August11: It is a defaced defecated  American flag.



FTFY
 
Derek Force
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
madison365.comView Full Size
 
