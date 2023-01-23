 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Those magical new "weight loss" drugs? What do you think happens the moment you stop taking them? Go ahead, guess
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Everyone needs to understand up front that from the pharmaceutical companies' point of view, this isn't a bug, it's a feature.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The cable gets fixed?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Anal leakage?

*clicks*

hoooooo, doggy. I was way off.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The same thing that happens to 97% of people who try to lose weight?
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was on Adderall for a while for ADHD.  While I was on it, I lost about 20 pounds without (from my perspective) changing my habits at all.

The weight all came back when I stopped taking it, because...I hadn't changed my habits at all.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kazrak: I was on Adderall for a while for ADHD.  While I was on it, I lost about 20 pounds without (from my perspective) changing my habits at all.

The weight all came back when I stopped taking it, because...I hadn't changed my habits at all.


We need a drug for people who want to change their habits.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
X-ray vision? I bet it's x-ray vision.

*clicks link*

Anal leakage? I was way off.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: kazrak: I was on Adderall for a while for ADHD.  While I was on it, I lost about 20 pounds without (from my perspective) changing my habits at all.

The weight all came back when I stopped taking it, because...I hadn't changed my habits at all.

We need a drug for people who want to change their habits.


We have several, so long as you want your new habit to be laying very still in a box.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal. You only need to take it long enough to get married.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
your funeral?
 
firsttiger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like any other weight loss shortcut. No surprises there.

I lost a lot of weight. It took me actual years to achieve my goal because I stuck to exercise and cutting calories. In the time since I have lost it, I have had many,many, MANY conversations with people who tell me there are faster ways to take pounds off because that's how they did it. The "I gained it back" part gets ignored or excused away in those conversations.

Everyone wants the quick solution when it comes to weight loss. I wanted something that relied on me because 95% of extremely people who lose weight gain it back. I wanted to stay in the 5%. Drugs don't get you there. Fad diets don't get you there. People don't want to hear that. They want the answer that lets them eat cookies.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to your local Chinatown/KTown/Japantown apothecary. Ask for a tapeworm. When you reach your desired weight, go back and they'll give you medicine to kill it.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The penis falls right off.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The same thing that happens to 97% of people who try to lose weight?


TFA mentions studies where about 2/3 of lost weight was gained back after stopping the drug. Sounds like it works to me. Probably really not healthy though.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's THIS thread again. Where farkers pretend that nutrition is nothing more than thermodynamics and being overweight is a failure of willpower.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: kazrak: I was on Adderall for a while for ADHD.  While I was on it, I lost about 20 pounds without (from my perspective) changing my habits at all.

The weight all came back when I stopped taking it, because...I hadn't changed my habits at all.

We need a drug for people who want to change their habits.


That's what Wegovy and Ozempic are. They are hormonal appetite suppressants. And when treatment is stopped, the appetite comes back.

In most of the population, losing weight is about self control. Eating, sleeping well and increasing activity levels. In a small segment, hormonal imbalance is an issue. A lot of people who claim to have hormone issues do not. Unless they've had a thyroid work-over, they just eat too much crap. And it's not hard to imagine why. During the NFL playoffs I must have seen a thousand commercials for absolutely horrible, but appealing, food.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Big deal. You only need to take it long enough to get married.


I married you for the anal leakage.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Go to your local Chinatown/KTown/Japantown apothecary. Ask for a tapeworm. When you reach your desired weight, go back and they'll give you medicine to kill it.


The tapeworm contains sodium benzoate
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Oh, it's THIS thread again. Where farkers pretend that nutrition is nothing more than thermodynamics and being overweight is a failure of willpower.


Username oddly checks out
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's funny (or sad) is that even after attempts to make "plus sizes" acceptable, acknowledging that being skinny as a rail isn't even healthy, decrying fat shaming, etc. etc. etc.--people still want to be thin and eat ice cream all day long. Tell people about phen-fen and assure them you can be overweight and still be healthy and all the rest; they'll nod and agree; but show them a new "take this and you can live on candy!" pill and they will shovel it down their throats.

We're just doomed. It's how it is.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna guess that you put on weight.  But not because the pills DO anything.  Because they pills DON'T do anything.  People take the pills, eat like pigs because they think the pills counteract it.  When they see that they are not losing weight, the stop taking the pills.  Then they continue to eat like that without the pills, usually even more.

Which is a really long way of saying that nothing changes.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait - you're telling me that if I don't use the golden opportunity the medication affords me of dropping the weight to change my behavior, the amount & quality of the food I eat, and adopt a healthier & more active lifestyle then after I stop taking the medication the fact I've changed nothing else about myself will make things go right back to the way they were?!?

What a rip. Pharma bad. Much evil.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firsttiger: Like any other weight loss shortcut. No surprises there.

I lost a lot of weight. It took me actual years to achieve my goal because I stuck to exercise and cutting calories. In the time since I have lost it, I have had many,many, MANY conversations with people who tell me there are faster ways to take pounds off because that's how they did it. The "I gained it back" part gets ignored or excused away in those conversations.

Everyone wants the quick solution when it comes to weight loss. I wanted something that relied on me because 95% of extremely people who lose weight gain it back. I wanted to stay in the 5%. Drugs don't get you there. Fad diets don't get you there. People don't want to hear that. They want the answer that lets them eat cookies.


I like cookies
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to take one of these drugs whose side effects is weight loss for my type 2 diabetes... what you also have to remember is the reason they are losing weight is due to it making you sicker than a dog and wanting to throw up all the time.  Food doesn't look so hot when you want to RALPH when you see food.  Remove that medication, and food looks hot and sexy again, and you put back the weight.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuclear Monk: The penis falls right off.


Going by your username I can probably guess why, but you weren't using it anyway right?

/Actually... Are monks celibate?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Oh, it's THIS thread again. Where farkers pretend that nutrition is nothing more than thermodynamics and being overweight is a failure of willpower.


That and an overuse of antibiotics.  Which is also how we fatten cattle.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The same thing that happens to 97% of people who try to lose weight?


For many, the only things that will work is strict portion control, dedication, and vigilance.

I lost 168lbs by reteaching myself how to eat.  I dumped the processed crap, most breads, and simple carbs/sugars.  Nothing went in my mouth if it wasn't measured out.

That was a decade ago.  I've kept the majority of it off, but recently rededicated myself to getting back to where I need to be.  Haven't stepped on a scale since I started, but can definitely see a difference in body comp.

For my wife, her struggles led her to gastric bypass surgery years ago.  Even with that, much of the weight also came back.  She has since found that going full keto has not only helped the pounds melt away, but it has solved nearly all the GI issues she suffered for many years.  She's gone from about a size 16 down to low-mid single digits.  Last night she was wearing a Pink hoodie in XS.  We're shopping in the kids section to find her clothes many times.

Different things work for different people, but there's never going to be a pill that will cure everything.  In the end, permanent lifestyle changes need to happen.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Anal leakage?

*clicks*

hoooooo, doggy. I was way off.


I had chronic diarrhea due to a cancer side effect.  I lost 60 lbs in 26 days.  Almost killed me.  I went on a Haagen Dazs centric diet to get back to a healthy weight.  I enjoyed that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: The penis falls right off.


Can't miss what you can't see.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Oh, it's THIS thread again. Where farkers pretend that nutrition is nothing more than thermodynamics and being overweight is a failure of willpower.



TTFK: In the end, permanent lifestyle changes need to happen.


FIGHT!

/fwiw, TTFK is correct.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Ragin' Asian: Go to your local Chinatown/KTown/Japantown apothecary. Ask for a tapeworm. When you reach your desired weight, go back and they'll give you medicine to kill it.

The tapeworm contains sodium benzoate


Can I go now?
 
drxym
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Turn into a fattypotamous?

Only way to really break the cycle is to have a routine that has a lot of exercise and limits food. Obviously only works if someone has willpower and the lack of that plus a sedentary lifestyle, availability of junk food etc means it will the weight will come back.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

firsttiger: Like any other weight loss shortcut. No surprises there.

I lost a lot of weight. It took me actual years to achieve my goal because I stuck to exercise and cutting calories. In the time since I have lost it, I have had many,many, MANY conversations with people who tell me there are faster ways to take pounds off because that's how they did it. The "I gained it back" part gets ignored or excused away in those conversations.

Everyone wants the quick solution when it comes to weight loss. I wanted something that relied on me because 95% of extremely people who lose weight gain it back. I wanted to stay in the 5%. Drugs don't get you there. Fad diets don't get you there. People don't want to hear that. They want the answer that lets them eat cookies.


I was going to post the exact same thing.  After a lifetime of morbid obesity (I hit 300 by the time I was 14, at a time when comparatively few adults and even fewer kids were overweight, and eventually peaked at close to 500) and trying every type of diet imaginable, I decided to "follow the science" (as my new doctor phrased it) and lost almost 300 pounds.  And though it took years, it was not only ridiculously easy to do on a day-to-day basis, but keeping it off (3+ years and counting) has been a breeze.

When this story about these new drugs broke a while back, I posted what this link said, that people will gain the weight back and then go on the drug.  And it's for the same reason roughly 1/3 of bariatric surgeries fail -- because people don't learn a goddamn thing from the process.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A balanced diet and regular exercise is the no shiat Sherlock way to lose weight and improve your overall health. Once your body gets used to exercising, it will start "craving" it. The key is don't worry about the amount of weight you want to lose, but the inches from various areas of your body.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The real value in these novel medications is that they can replace complex, expensive, and dangerous bariatric surgery. The weight lost with some of them is approaching on-par with it. It will be safer & cheaper to give the dangerously obese a weekly injection than put them under the knife.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

drxym: Turn into a fattypotamous?

Only way to really break the cycle is to have a routine that has a lot of exercise and limits food. Obviously only works if someone has willpower and the lack of that plus a sedentary lifestyle, availability of junk food etc means it will the weight will come back.


Fattypotamous?  How dare you insult people of size that way?

It's chonkapotamous.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What's funny (or sad) is that even after attempts to make "plus sizes" acceptable, acknowledging that being skinny as a rail isn't even healthy, decrying fat shaming, etc. etc. etc.--people still want to be thin and eat ice cream all day long. Tell people about phen-fen and assure them you can be overweight and still be healthy and all the rest; they'll nod and agree; but show them a new "take this and you can live on candy!" pill and they will shovel it down their throats.

We're just doomed. It's how it is.


I knew an obese guy who was losing weight taking Fen-Phen then the FDA pulled it off the market.  He died about 4 years later from a stroke.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Muta: Fear the Clam: Big deal. You only need to take it long enough to get married.

I married you for the anal leakage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not sure about wegovy, but Ozempic is supposed to be for diabetes, as is Mounjaro. Most insurances won't pay unless the right ICD-10 code is submitted, and they're usually still expensive without a manufacturer's coupon. The fact that they can also help with weight means we got flooded with scripts for them, and there's a nationwide backorder.  Next come the prior authorizations and charge backs.
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Oh, it's THIS thread again. Where farkers pretend that nutrition is nothing more than thermodynamics and being overweight is a failure of willpower.


And it always is for like 99% of folks.  Are there people that have rare conditions in that they can't effectively absorb calories/nutrients for critical functions of their bodies and therefore have to overconsume to stay alive?  Yes.  That is an absurdly low percentage of the population.

The rest is just poor diet/lack of activity.  Calories absorbed vs Calories burned.  It ALWAYS comes down to that formula.  It also requires a lifestyle change.  Anything you do to lose and then maintain a new weight requires you to change permanently.  Either you are always eating in moderation, exercising, or taking the I'm-so-fat-I'll-die-if-I-stop-taking-this-drug pill OR you are gaining it back.

Also, unless she is like 4' 9", 15lbs in 6 months isn't that impressive.  Do a Keto/Mediterranean diet and she'll lose that in 2 months without breaking a sweat.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You realize it was all a dream and you are still fat?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Oh, it's THIS thread again. Where farkers pretend that nutrition is nothing more than thermodynamics and being overweight is a failure of willpower.


No, it's the thread where we toss straw men into the comments to avoid avenues of thought we dislike then celebrate with ice cream.
 
firsttiger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Weekend Baker:

::waves:: And you bake. You are now my bestest fark friend for I bake too!

Joking aside, I am alway happy to run into someone who gets it. Change from within and all that.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I'm not sure about wegovy, but Ozempic is supposed to be for diabetes


Wegovy is a high dose of Ozempic.

My sister in law was a Medical Director at Novo, so I am getting a kick out of these replies. She said the first adopters were the doctors themselves...they glomed all the samples for personal use.

Eli is coming out with their own version, that supposedly has an agent that increases metabolism in addition to decreasing appetite. Also about $1,000 a month, I think.

Because simply exercising and training your body to eat less is too hard. And we wonder why healthcare financing is a mess in the western world.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Oh, it's THIS thread again. Where farkers pretend that nutrition is nothing more than thermodynamics and being overweight is a failure of willpower.


As I read your post, a recipe flashed across my Alexa for "Cream cheese-stuffed French toast". Yes, weight loss is more than calories in-calories out, but humans aren't doing themselves any favors with the garbage we eat.
Knock off the processed foods, exercise more, stop adding mayonnaise and cream cheese to everything, and you might have a chance of losing weight.  Jimmy Dean sells a "healthy" breakfast sandwich that's just lower in calories than their regular sandwich.  If you want to lose weight, that ain't the answer.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

labman: firsttiger: Like any other weight loss shortcut. No surprises there.

I lost a lot of weight. It took me actual years to achieve my goal because I stuck to exercise and cutting calories. In the time since I have lost it, I have had many,many, MANY conversations with people who tell me there are faster ways to take pounds off because that's how they did it. The "I gained it back" part gets ignored or excused away in those conversations.

Everyone wants the quick solution when it comes to weight loss. I wanted something that relied on me because 95% of extremely people who lose weight gain it back. I wanted to stay in the 5%. Drugs don't get you there. Fad diets don't get you there. People don't want to hear that. They want the answer that lets them eat cookies.

I like cookies


I've recently lost 113 pounds with gastric surgery and still have 40 to go.  My body comp is down from 50% to 30%.  My goal is 20%.  It has been incredibly challenging, and I've used every tool out there.  I've also increased my activity, started logging my food, seeing a nutritionist and doctor, etc.  I am trying desperately to get to a good place before my appetite comes back so I can maintain a healthy weight vs needing to lose more at that point.

I wouldn't be surprised to find out weight loss has fewer long term success stories than hard core drug rehab.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Big deal. You only need to take it long enough to get married.


something something username something
 
firsttiger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

labman: firsttiger: Like any other weight loss shortcut. No surprises there.

I lost a lot of weight. It took me actual years to achieve my goal because I stuck to exercise and cutting calories. In the time since I have lost it, I have had many,many, MANY conversations with people who tell me there are faster ways to take pounds off because that's how they did it. The "I gained it back" part gets ignored or excused away in those conversations.

Everyone wants the quick solution when it comes to weight loss. I wanted something that relied on me because 95% of extremely people who lose weight gain it back. I wanted to stay in the 5%. Drugs don't get you there. Fad diets don't get you there. People don't want to hear that. They want the answer that lets them eat cookies.

I like cookies


Cookies are awesome and I bake many myself but they aren't always your friends. In fact, when I make gingerminions at the holidays...well, I have seen things. Terrible things.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Everyone needs to understand up front that from the pharmaceutical companies' point of view, this isn't a bug, it's a feature.


I don't see how it could operate in any other way. You can't take a pill that will permanently reduce your appetite.
This pill reduces the appetite for as long as the molecule that has the effect is in your system and functioning, so when you stop taking it your normal levels of hunger return.

If you haven't learned to moderate your intake you'll never keep weight off.

People accuse crash diets of being a waste of time because people put the weight back on once they go back to eating their "normal" amounts.... as if that's an intelligent point. One loses weight by eating less, if you resume eating too much you put the weight back on. How is that complicated or controversial?

Your big pharma attack is pointless here.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stray_capts: labman: firsttiger: Like any other weight loss shortcut. No surprises there.

I lost a lot of weight. It took me actual years to achieve my goal because I stuck to exercise and cutting calories. In the time since I have lost it, I have had many,many, MANY conversations with people who tell me there are faster ways to take pounds off because that's how they did it. The "I gained it back" part gets ignored or excused away in those conversations.

Everyone wants the quick solution when it comes to weight loss. I wanted something that relied on me because 95% of extremely people who lose weight gain it back. I wanted to stay in the 5%. Drugs don't get you there. Fad diets don't get you there. People don't want to hear that. They want the answer that lets them eat cookies.

I like cookies

I've recently lost 113 pounds with gastric surgery and still have 40 to go.  My body comp is down from 50% to 30%.  My goal is 20%.  It has been incredibly challenging, and I've used every tool out there.  I've also increased my activity, started logging my food, seeing a nutritionist and doctor, etc.  I am trying desperately to get to a good place before my appetite comes back so I can maintain a healthy weight vs needing to lose more at that point.

I wouldn't be surprised to find out weight loss has fewer long term success stories than hard core drug rehab.


Kudos.

Now imagine you could get similar results with a weekly injection instead of surgery. That is where these medications hold real promise.

You'd still need to do all the other work. But the barrier to safely starting, improving your health, and doing the hard work to change your life is lowered tremendously.
 
