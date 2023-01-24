 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Wagner facing Götterdämmerung: "According to our data, 42-43 thousand [prisoners] were recruited by the end of December. Of these, 10,000 are fighting at the front, because all the rest are either killed... or missing, or deserted, or surrendered"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
5
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Still too many.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm fair certain that they were expecting a certain degree of 'breakage in transit.' Every one of those prisoners who died, are missing, or deserted...is still one less conscript or volunteer in the same fate.  No death benefits for the prisoners, so tearful story told to the press. So long as they keep real troops from phoning home to tell their tales of woe, they serve their purpose. They're just bodies being thrown out there to shield people that someone might care about later. Which is exactly why the prisoners deserted or surrendered in the first place.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cannon fodder.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This f'ing guy even looks like a Bond villain.
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
