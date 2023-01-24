 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Waterworld at Universal Studios is like the killer whales at Sea World... the liability is right there in the name   (abc7.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A lot of people from my hometown got jobs as extras in that movie.

Good times when the only place in the world not covered in water is Waikiki Valley.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait, they still have a portion of their amusement park dedicated to a 30 year old bad movie?

Don't get me wrong, I enjoyed it and Dennis Hopper was great, as always, but really?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: A lot of people from my hometown got jobs as extras in that movie.

Good times when the only place in the world not covered in water is Waikiki Valley.


Waipio Valley

/ Waikiki valley is a new one, maybe what's under the Ala Wai canal?
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Wait, they still have a portion of their amusement park dedicated to a 30 year old bad movie?

Don't get me wrong, I enjoyed it and Dennis Hopper was great, as always, but really?


You won't believe this, but significant portions of humanity have their futures invested in nonsense from desert wandering goat herders from thousands of years ago...
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah yes, Waterworld, the crown jewel of Universal's IP and unforgettable cultural zeitgeist.
 
