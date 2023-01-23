 Skip to content
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Technically, a machine that manufactures ATM's is an ATM Machine.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Octopodes.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mistahtom: Technically, a machine that manufactures ATM's is an ATM Machine.


Let me type this URL from memory I to the image link thingy.

angryflower.comView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Octopodes.


Octopussies.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW 
Silicon Valley Season 4 - Octopus VR
Youtube ltFB4WBdDg4
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Mitchell and Webb Look - Grammar Nazi
Youtube qmVnr7rsWrE
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer mistakes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After publishing thousands of blog posts I have found that sometimes the most trivial topics garner the most debate, both in amount and intensity.

You and anyone that's spent 30 minutes, possibly fewer, on an online message board.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will only cost you 200 dollars or fewer.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Word Crimes
Youtube 8Gv0H-vPoDc
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consortium
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sieg heils, mein fewer!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: NSFW [YouTube video: Silicon Valley Season 4 - Octopus VR]


Continued...
Jian Yang's Hilarious Pitch- Silicon Valley S4 E3
Youtube LDQcgkDn0yU
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Octopodes.


Octopeople
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad got the local grocery store to change from "10 items or less" to "10 items or fewer" about 30 years ago.

/He still rants about "decimate"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Octopodes.


The letter "i" as a suffix to indicate a plural noun only applies to words with Latin roots, like "cacti" for more than one cactus. But octopus is derived from Greek, so the proper pluralization in this case would be "odes" if it was ever used.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Octomoms.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark it, let's go full English.

One is an eightfoot.

Plural is eightfeet.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: mistahtom: Technically, a machine that manufactures ATM's is an ATM Machine.

Let me type this URL from memory I to the image link thingy.

[angryflower.com image 790x427]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to slap everyone that says "X-specially".
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Octopussesses
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Gv0H-vPoDc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Technically, a machine that manufactures ATM's is an ATM Machine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since about 1770, when this rule was suggested by Robert Baker, many grammarians have held that "less" should only be used to refer to magnitude or uncountable/collective amounts, and not countable numbers.

I think the rule is slightly more nuanced than this. I think "fewer" is appropriate for things that are measured in whole units. For example, "it should take less than 30 minutes to drive there" sounds fine to me, because it might take, say, 28 1/2 minutes. "He is less than six feet tall" sounds fine, because he might be 5'10". The minutes and the feet are "countable" in those examples, but it's understood that they don't have to be whole minutes or feet.

Maybe that's all under the rubric of "magnitude" in the above-quoted sentence, but that's not in opposition to "countable numbers."
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Octopodes.


Hentai Huggers
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to say "I learned the shiat out of grammar, but didn't bother with the writing part" in 5,000 words.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: That will only cost you 200 dollars or fewer.


In your example, cost is the noun qualified correctly with less. The article writer might spend a little more time studying how speech and its written form are distinguished from utterance.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Since about 1770, when this rule was suggested by Robert Baker, many grammarians have held that "less" should only be used to refer to magnitude or uncountable/collective amounts, and not countable numbers.

I think the rule is slightly more nuanced than this. I think "fewer" is appropriate for things that are measured in whole units. For example, "it should take less than 30 minutes to drive there" sounds fine to me, because it might take, say, 28 1/2 minutes. "He is less than six feet tall" sounds fine, because he might be 5'10". The minutes and the feet are "countable" in those examples, but it's understood that they don't have to be whole minutes or feet.

Maybe that's all under the rubric of "magnitude" in the above-quoted sentence, but that's not in opposition to "countable numbers."


Things like rice are interesting.  Technically you can count the grains, but we don't refer to rice by number.  Same with things like pepper, you can count peppercorns you don't count grains of pepper.  So it's less rice instead of fewer rice.  But then there are things like onions where you can use either, depending on whether you pluralize: you can say "use fewer onions" or "use less onion".
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: trappedspirit: That will only cost you 200 dollars or fewer.

In your example, cost is the noun qualified correctly with less. The article writer might spend a little more time studying how speech and its written form are distinguished from utterance.


"Cost" is definitely a verb in that sentence (in the future tense, "will cost").

I hadn't noticed trappedspirit's example there but it ties into my post above. Dollars are "countable" but they are also divisible.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: For example, "it should take less than 30 minutes to drive there" sounds fine to me, because it might take, say, 28 1/2 minutes. "He is less than six feet tall" sounds fine, because he might be 5'10"


Fewer than 30 minutes "sounds fine" as well. Your second example ignores that tall is the term being qualified.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Octopodes.


Octopodes nuts
 
buravirgil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: buravirgil: trappedspirit: That will only cost you 200 dollars or fewer.

In your example, cost is the noun qualified correctly with less. The article writer might spend a little more time studying how speech and its written form are distinguished from utterance.

"Cost" is definitely a verb in that sentence (in the future tense, "will cost").

I hadn't noticed trappedspirit's example there but it ties into my post above. Dollars are "countable" but they are also divisible.


uh-huh
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*sets fire to thread*
 
Trooper Nosage
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

null: Octopodes.


Pronounced AWK-top-OH-deez
 
beany
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

buravirgil: trappedspirit: That will only cost you 200 dollars or fewer.

In your example, cost is the noun qualified correctly with less. The article writer might spend a little more time studying how speech and its written form are distinguished from utterance.


In buravirgil's example, "cost" isn't even a noun.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Super Chronic: For example, "it should take less than 30 minutes to drive there" sounds fine to me, because it might take, say, 28 1/2 minutes. "He is less than six feet tall" sounds fine, because he might be 5'10"

Fewer than 30 minutes "sounds fine" as well. Your second example ignores that tall is the term being qualified.


It appears to me from multiple posts that you don't know parts of speech.

"Feet" is the noun being quantified. "Tall" is not a noun and is not quantified.
 
Watubi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: Fewer mistakes.


<thatsthejoke.jpg>
 
beany
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

beany: buravirgil: trappedspirit: That will only cost you 200 dollars or fewer.

In your example, cost is the noun qualified correctly with less. The article writer might spend a little more time studying how speech and its written form are distinguished from utterance.

In buravirgil's example, "cost" isn't even a noun.


Never mind; I see others got to that. And I tagged the wrong person.
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Grammar was a way to keep score in a game that nobody else was playing.
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fewer folk will make a mistake like this. But I'll grant you one thing:

The plural form of some Latin words just don't work well in English.

The point isn't to ace the test, it's to convey meaning through words.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Valter: Fewer folk will make a mistake like this. But I'll grant you one thing:

The plural form of some Latin words just don't work well in English.

The point isn't to ace the test, it's to convey meaning through words.


I find your opinion dildonic.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A fun video:

https://fb.watch/if6-AeUMRx/
 
Eastern Airlines
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Valter: Fewer folk will make a mistake like this. But I'll grant you one thing:

The plural form of some Latin words just don't work well in English.

The point isn't to ace the test, it's to convey meaning through words.


This is Fark. In vino veritas.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Octopieces.
 
dickymug
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: How to say "I learned the shiat out of grammar, but didn't bother with the writing part" in 5,000 words.


And figured out how to get paid for it.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1 octopus + 1 octopus = 1 hexadecimal-pus
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Demetrius: null: Octopodes.

Octopussies.

[media-amazon.com image 418x628]


Is that how you become an Octomom?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The plural of octopus is octopus.

The trick is, you have to pronounce it like "octopoos."
 
Valter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The plural of octopus is octopus.

The trick is, you have to pronounce it like "octopoos."


Fourth declension.

Blow their minds.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
