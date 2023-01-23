 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Bay Area)   And now NorCal wants a turn   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
64
    More: Murica, San Mateo County, California, fourth victim, News, San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, California, separate shootings, Breaking news, nearby location  
•       •       •

1547 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Jan 2023 at 7:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i live in half moon bay and it's sort of on lockdown right now. So much conflicting information via nextdoor.  If you've never been to HMB,it's fairly small and skews old. 92 has most AG stuff and now shootings.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full Moon Bay shaking in fear.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns ok? The article does not say.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just arrested a possible suspect at the san mateo county sheriff substation,he apparently pulled into the parking lot so he's either the dumbest muthafarker on the coast (no small feat!) or he turned himself in.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: Just arrested a possible suspect at the san mateo county sheriff substation,he apparently pulled into the parking lot so he's either the dumbest muthafarker on the coast (no small feat!) or he turned himself in.


Damn dude, for some reason I thought you were over the hill in San Mateo. I just moved out of HMB a year ago. We could have been drinking all this time!

Anyway, hope you stay safe. The video said it was a mushroom farm near Main Street - was it one of those greenhouses up 92, where the carnivorous plants used to be?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California screaming, on such a shooter's daaaaay...
 
roydrj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hands raised.....oh, oh , oh pick me, pick me, pick me I know the answer!!!!!!     We need more guns it is working out great!!!
 
French Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leviosaurus:

Anyway, hope you stay safe. The video said it was a mushroom farm near Main Street - was it one of those greenhouses up 92, where the carnivorous plants used to be?

Yeah that general section, a little closer to Hwy 1 than La Nebbia, but basically where you're saying.

The second crime scene is down on Hwy 1 right across from the golf course.  I have a friend who lives there with his family so needless to say it's been a crazy day for him.  Though they only knew due to a lockdown notice from the schools, no other warning.  I saw lots of posts on Nextdoor as police/EMS were going there though (we're in RWC, but for some reason I get HMB posts on Nextdoor randomly sometimes).
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the flags go to half mast for 10 down, do the flags now have to be lowered another 20% or 40% for 4 more or what ? And how is the 11th from Monterey recognised. Not sure what the official body count to flag lowering protocol and algorithm is.

Thinking constructively.....maybe 'Murica is gonna need taller, calibrated flag poles to enable more precisely fractional flag lowering, perhaps ? Did sleepy Joe even consider such things ?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a very angry guy ranting outside the library today. He looked Asian to me.

His message seemed to be "don't worry, be happy".

I can't help but thinking of the mass shooting of 11 dead and 10 wounded.

Perhaps he was the rebuttal.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: i live in half moon bay and it's sort of on lockdown right now. So much conflicting information via nextdoor.  If you've never been to HMB,it's fairly small and skews old. 92 has most AG stuff and now shootings.


Nextdoor - America's package theft information network.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

French Rage: leviosaurus:

Anyway, hope you stay safe. The video said it was a mushroom farm near Main Street - was it one of those greenhouses up 92, where the carnivorous plants used to be?

Yeah that general section, a little closer to Hwy 1 than La Nebbia, but basically where you're saying.

The second crime scene is down on Hwy 1 right across from the golf course.  I have a friend who lives there with his family so needless to say it's been a crazy day for him.  Though they only knew due to a lockdown notice from the schools, no other warning.  I saw lots of posts on Nextdoor as police/EMS were going there though (we're in RWC, but for some reason I get HMB posts on Nextdoor randomly sometimes).


By the golf course... You mean those apartments right by the turn to the Ritz? Or further south?
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm directly across the street from the HMB Sherrif Kelly St substation, where the media are assembling.

I presume the shooter travelled south, as a 45 minunte long strem of emeregency vehicles ripped south on Hwy 1

The furor has died down, l;asted a good two hours
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: i live in half moon bay and it's sort of on lockdown right now. So much conflicting information via nextdoor.  If you've never been to HMB,it's fairly small and skews old. 92 has most AG stuff and now shootings.


My balcony looks straight into their parking lot.

The one positive I can draw from this is that i am fairly sure I have now IDed every undercover/unmarked police vehicle in town, from the dark turquios-y sedan to the silver extended cab pickup
 
French Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: French Rage: leviosaurus:

Anyway, hope you stay safe. The video said it was a mushroom farm near Main Street - was it one of those greenhouses up 92, where the carnivorous plants used to be?

Yeah that general section, a little closer to Hwy 1 than La Nebbia, but basically where you're saying.

The second crime scene is down on Hwy 1 right across from the golf course.  I have a friend who lives there with his family so needless to say it's been a crazy day for him.  Though they only knew due to a lockdown notice from the schools, no other warning.  I saw lots of posts on Nextdoor as police/EMS were going there though (we're in RWC, but for some reason I get HMB posts on Nextdoor randomly sometimes).

By the golf course... You mean those apartments right by the turn to the Ritz? Or further south?


That section, but on the east side of Hwy 1, golf course and Half Moon Bay Lodge and apartments are on the west side.  Address given looks like just some warehouses, though.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: JudgeSmails: i live in half moon bay and it's sort of on lockdown right now. So much conflicting information via nextdoor.  If you've never been to HMB,it's fairly small and skews old. 92 has most AG stuff and now shootings.

Nextdoor - America's package theft information network.


don't forget the pleas to the entirety of humanity on the 4th of july to not light off fireworks because colonel flufferston is sh%tting himself behind the toilet.  yappy little bastard finally decides he hates loud noises
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...on Moonlight Baaaaayyyyyy...

The Guess Who - When Friends Fall Out
Youtube tqFxgeFQh9E
 
French Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KNTV says 6 dead now.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

French Rage: leviosaurus: French Rage: leviosaurus:

Anyway, hope you stay safe. The video said it was a mushroom farm near Main Street - was it one of those greenhouses up 92, where the carnivorous plants used to be?

Yeah that general section, a little closer to Hwy 1 than La Nebbia, but basically where you're saying.

The second crime scene is down on Hwy 1 right across from the golf course.  I have a friend who lives there with his family so needless to say it's been a crazy day for him.  Though they only knew due to a lockdown notice from the schools, no other warning.  I saw lots of posts on Nextdoor as police/EMS were going there though (we're in RWC, but for some reason I get HMB posts on Nextdoor randomly sometimes).

By the golf course... You mean those apartments right by the turn to the Ritz? Or further south?

That section, but on the east side of Hwy 1, golf course and Half Moon Bay Lodge and apartments are on the west side.  Address given looks like just some warehouses, though.


Saw a TV report saying marijuana grow, but that could be either a commercial or illicit business.
 
French Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: noitsnot: JudgeSmails: i live in half moon bay and it's sort of on lockdown right now. So much conflicting information via nextdoor.  If you've never been to HMB,it's fairly small and skews old. 92 has most AG stuff and now shootings.

Nextdoor - America's package theft information network.

don't forget the pleas to the entirety of humanity on the 4th of july to not light off fireworks because colonel flufferston is sh%tting himself behind the toilet.  yappy little bastard finally decides he hates loud noises


Also the "was the gunshots?!" posts.  Hint: it's always fireworks.

Well OK, maybe not today......
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

French Rage: leviosaurus: French Rage: leviosaurus:

Anyway, hope you stay safe. The video said it was a mushroom farm near Main Street - was it one of those greenhouses up 92, where the carnivorous plants used to be?

Yeah that general section, a little closer to Hwy 1 than La Nebbia, but basically where you're saying.

The second crime scene is down on Hwy 1 right across from the golf course.  I have a friend who lives there with his family so needless to say it's been a crazy day for him.  Though they only knew due to a lockdown notice from the schools, no other warning.  I saw lots of posts on Nextdoor as police/EMS were going there though (we're in RWC, but for some reason I get HMB posts on Nextdoor randomly sometimes).

By the golf course... You mean those apartments right by the turn to the Ritz? Or further south?

That section, but on the east side of Hwy 1, golf course and Half Moon Bay Lodge and apartments are on the west side.  Address given looks like just some warehouses, though.


There's a place along there that sells gravel; I'd guess it's either that place or one of the empty buildings across from Joe's.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dryad: French Rage: leviosaurus: French Rage: leviosaurus:

Anyway, hope you stay safe. The video said it was a mushroom farm near Main Street - was it one of those greenhouses up 92, where the carnivorous plants used to be?

Yeah that general section, a little closer to Hwy 1 than La Nebbia, but basically where you're saying.

The second crime scene is down on Hwy 1 right across from the golf course.  I have a friend who lives there with his family so needless to say it's been a crazy day for him.  Though they only knew due to a lockdown notice from the schools, no other warning.  I saw lots of posts on Nextdoor as police/EMS were going there though (we're in RWC, but for some reason I get HMB posts on Nextdoor randomly sometimes).

By the golf course... You mean those apartments right by the turn to the Ritz? Or further south?

That section, but on the east side of Hwy 1, golf course and Half Moon Bay Lodge and apartments are on the west side.  Address given looks like just some warehouses, though.

Saw a TV report saying marijuana grow, but that could be either a commercial or illicit business.


The Mushroom Farm is a pot farm with a stupid name
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From TFA:

"There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said in a tweet just before 5 p.m.

Well, except for the ongoing birdemic.

/slr pnls
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: From TFA:

"There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said in a tweet just before 5 p.m.

Well, except for the ongoing birdemic.

/slr pnls


Well played!
 
French Rage
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: French Rage: leviosaurus: French Rage: leviosaurus:

Anyway, hope you stay safe. The video said it was a mushroom farm near Main Street - was it one of those greenhouses up 92, where the carnivorous plants used to be?

Yeah that general section, a little closer to Hwy 1 than La Nebbia, but basically where you're saying.

The second crime scene is down on Hwy 1 right across from the golf course.  I have a friend who lives there with his family so needless to say it's been a crazy day for him.  Though they only knew due to a lockdown notice from the schools, no other warning.  I saw lots of posts on Nextdoor as police/EMS were going there though (we're in RWC, but for some reason I get HMB posts on Nextdoor randomly sometimes).

By the golf course... You mean those apartments right by the turn to the Ritz? Or further south?

That section, but on the east side of Hwy 1, golf course and Half Moon Bay Lodge and apartments are on the west side.  Address given looks like just some warehouses, though.

There's a place along there that sells gravel; I'd guess it's either that place or one of the empty buildings across from Joe's.


More or less.  Yay Joes!

We got married at the golf links and the Half Moon Bay Lodge is where we and our guests stayed, so I'm oddly familiar with that little stretch.

KNTV says suspect is 67yo Asian man?
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: From TFA:

Well, except for the ongoing birdemic.



Birdemics Aren't Real
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
America won't stop the mass shootings until they blow up their supreme court, their constitution and then their country, in that order.
Sad, but true.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Zhao Chunli

Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

French Rage: KNTV says suspect is 67yo Asian man?


Doesn't really matter for purposes of the thread.
Means it might take a half a page longer for an old nonwhite guy with a handgun to morph into a white supremacist with an assault rifle. It a rule though that ALL handgun shooting threads require talking about only rifles. At least until the threads final boss form when they eventually morph to a justification for genocide and a discussion on how to commit it.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

French Rage: leviosaurus: French Rage: leviosaurus:

Anyway, hope you stay safe. The video said it was a mushroom farm near Main Street - was it one of those greenhouses up 92, where the carnivorous plants used to be?

Yeah that general section, a little closer to Hwy 1 than La Nebbia, but basically where you're saying.

The second crime scene is down on Hwy 1 right across from the golf course.  I have a friend who lives there with his family so needless to say it's been a crazy day for him.  Though they only knew due to a lockdown notice from the schools, no other warning.  I saw lots of posts on Nextdoor as police/EMS were going there though (we're in RWC, but for some reason I get HMB posts on Nextdoor randomly sometimes).

By the golf course... You mean those apartments right by the turn to the Ritz? Or further south?

That section, but on the east side of Hwy 1, golf course and Half Moon Bay Lodge and apartments are on the west side.  Address given looks like just some warehouses, though.


i live in OC and holy shiat the misinformation on nextdoor is disgusting.  Anytime there's an emergency Nextdoor is the last place to look.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size



Main Street, Mayberry, USA
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"As California goes, so goes the nation".
That's 16 dead in two days in California. America is in for a rough year.
 
French Rage
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now the TV news says 3 dead when they said 6 dead all of 10 minutes ago.....
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

French Rage: Now the TV news says 3 dead when they said 6 dead all of 10 minutes ago.....


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dryad: French Rage: KNTV says suspect is 67yo Asian man?

Doesn't really matter for purposes of the thread.
Means it might take a half a page longer for an old nonwhite guy with a handgun to morph into a white supremacist with an assault rifle. It a rule though that ALL handgun shooting threads require talking about only rifles. At least until the threads final boss form when they eventually morph to a justification for genocide and a discussion on how to commit it.


What I don't understand about genocide is, why would Gargamel boil a few Smurfs and bake a few Smurfs and turn a few into gold? Why not turn them all into gold? Are they really that tasty?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
from nbc,names the suspect.  he killed farm workers

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/peninsula/deadly-shootings-half-moon-bay/3137085/
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

French Rage: Now the TV news says 3 dead when they said 6 dead all of 10 minutes ago.....


The reporter also covers the crypto beat.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
7 people dead
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

French Rage: Now the TV news says 3 dead when they said 6 dead all of 10 minutes ago.....


it's 7 now,confirmed.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Dryad: French Rage: KNTV says suspect is 67yo Asian man?

Doesn't really matter for purposes of the thread.
Means it might take a half a page longer for an old nonwhite guy with a handgun to morph into a white supremacist with an assault rifle. It a rule though that ALL handgun shooting threads require talking about only rifles. At least until the threads final boss form when they eventually morph to a justification for genocide and a discussion on how to commit it.

What I don't understand about genocide is, why would Gargamel boil a few Smurfs and bake a few Smurfs and turn a few into gold? Why not turn them all into gold? Are they really that tasty?


Mmmmm.... Smurfberry Crunch... Add some Snork on the side. A little monchichi on top. Good eating.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It feels like a hundred years ago but I vividly remember eating ribs at Tony Romas by the water several times and there was a guy near to the little shore with a f*cking monkey on a little chain in a little costume like something out of a movie.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dryad: French Rage: KNTV says suspect is 67yo Asian man?

Doesn't really matter for purposes of the thread.
Means it might take a half a page longer for an old nonwhite guy with a handgun to morph into a white supremacist with an assault rifle. It a rule though that ALL handgun shooting threads require talking about only rifles. At least until the threads final boss form when they eventually morph to a justification for genocide and a discussion on how to commit it.


KRON4 is showing a picture of a man who could fit that description in custody. FWIW.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

French Rage: Now the TV news says 3 dead when they said 6 dead all of 10 minutes ago.....


Oh great, the 67 year old dude was trying to stop the zombie apocalypse, and the cops got him first.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: from nbc,names the suspect.  he killed farm workers

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/peninsula/deadly-shootings-half-moon-bay/3137085/


:(   So...it still might be a hate crime?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anyway, where is all this in relation to that like, two story Tony Romas?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every firearms owner is fully...
Ah FARK it.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: JudgeSmails: from nbc,names the suspect.  he killed farm workers

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/peninsula/deadly-shootings-half-moon-bay/3137085/

:(   So...it still might be a hate crime?


i don't know,shooter is also asian.  going to guess it's some type of pissed off formed employee or maybe a spouse of one of the workers.
 
French Rage
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Anyway, where is all this in relation to that like, two story Tony Romas?


Sure that wasn't in SoCal?
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.