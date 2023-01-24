 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSN Wichita)   Gunfight in Dodge City, Ks on Wyatt Earp Blvd. Doc Holiday unavailable for comment as he is rolling   (ksn.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Police, Ford County Sheriff's Office deputies, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, KSN News, homicide detectives, Ford County deputies, Kansas Bureau of Investigation  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no daisy at all
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: He's no daisy at all


Poor soul. He was just too high strung.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dillon calls in Car 54 as backup
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
39... maybe if we lower the flags to quarter mast, spin counter-clockwise, then hop on left foot, left foot, right foot, clap on left shoulder, clap on right, head nod forward, and finish with a pelvic thrust to be sure.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image image 268x151]


One of the top 5 most quotable movies of all time. Surely not more so than, dare I say it? (DARE! DARE!)... nah. We'll stick with top 5.

/BONG
//What knockers
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wobambo: 39... maybe if we lower the flags to quarter mast, spin counter-clockwise, then hop on left foot, left foot, right foot, clap on left shoulder, clap on right, head nod forward, and finish with a pelvic thrust to be sure.


Goddammit. Top 6.

/you forgot the jump to the left
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
UserStreet name checks out.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Wobambo: 39... maybe if we lower the flags to quarter mast, spin counter-clockwise, then hop on left foot, left foot, right foot, clap on left shoulder, clap on right, head nod forward, and finish with a pelvic thrust to be sure.

Goddammit. Top 6.

/you forgot the jump to the left


Been too long. But this country is enough to drive me insane-yane-yane.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a K-9 officer during the incident.

Ruh roh
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wobambo: NINEv2: Wobambo: 39... maybe if we lower the flags to quarter mast, spin counter-clockwise, then hop on left foot, left foot, right foot, clap on left shoulder, clap on right, head nod forward, and finish with a pelvic thrust to be sure.

Goddammit. Top 6.

/you forgot the jump to the left

Been too long. But this country is enough to drive me insane-yane-yane.


That has me a-wonderin though. Most quoted movies on fark: Airplane, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein... and?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How it all started...


National Lampoon's Vacation (1983) - Griswold's Visit Dodge City
Youtube sCu4K5qpdvs


/oblig
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.