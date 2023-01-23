 Skip to content
(Green Bay Press Gazette)   Well he's no fun. He fell right over. Fits in with the earlier thread today about wind turbines and manufacturing standards   (greenbaypressgazette.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Wind turbine, Wind power, Wind farm, part of a wind turbine, Mark Dietrich, southern Wisconsin wind farm, NextEra Energy Resources, Wednesday night  
508 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Revenge of the birds?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course, there are no pics of where it failed.
Gonna guess they don't plant them deep enough

I've seen pole barns kite away.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got that reference.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOOM
TOO MUCH WIND! 10 Wind Turbine Fails
Youtube nemy4TD4I3A
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurr wind turrbins cauz wut grabbity cancer! DUUUUURRRRRR!!!!!
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you be in two places at once when you're not anywhere at all

/Props to subby
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that clinches it wind turbines are far too unreliable and dangerous to be any part of our electric grid.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was built over a cursed bird burial ground.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this doesn't get Trump back on Twitter, I don't know what will.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: BOOM
[anti-windmill video]


No bias in that narration. None at all. I wonder how much the fossil fuel industry rep was paid to write it.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all of these windmills slow the Earth's rotation down, you'd all better be ready to start working 22 hour shifts.
 
dobro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OMG!!! A Firesign Theater reference!! That's going back a ways!!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like an engineer somewhere forgot to include X important load/force when he was calculating the strength requirements for turbine version 2.0
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: How can you be in two places at once when you're not anywhere at all

/Props to subby


Ok, who turned the wind turbine on his head to make it morning?
 
sidailurch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man that thing fell and crashed harder than the Buffalo Bills!
 
