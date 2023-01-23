 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Road closed signs are installed by overly cautious crews well ahead of any danger thought the trucker   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Contra Costa County, California, Alameda County, California, San Francisco Bay Area, California's 10th congressional district, California's 11th congressional district, road closure, mudslides sinkholes, dump truck  
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He shouldn't have done that, hard stop.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A barricade from the road closure was found beneath the dump truck

Sign under the truck suggests intent, damage to government property, and creatin' a nuisance.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: A barricade from the road closure was found beneath the dump truck

Sign under the truck suggests intent, damage to government property, and creatin' a nuisance.


Don't forget littering!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: maxandgrinch: A barricade from the road closure was found beneath the dump truck

Sign under the truck suggests intent, damage to government property, and creatin' a nuisance.

Don't forget littering!



And they all came back, shook my hand, and we had a great time in the sinkhole, talkin' about rainfalls, hole sinkin', warnin'-sign-ignorin', all kinds of groovy things that we was talking about as we sat in the sinkhole. And everything was fine, we was smoking cigarettes and all kinds of things, until the driver recovery vehicle came over, had some paper in his hand, held it up and said "driver-this-piece-of-paper's-got-47-words-37-sentences-58-words-we-wanna-know-details-of-the-dumbassery-time-of-the-dumbassery-and-any-other-kind-of-thing-you-gotta-say-pertaining-to-and-about-the-dumbassery-I-want-to-know-the-trucking-company's-name-and-any-other-kind-of-thing-you-gotta-say..."
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trucker, you say. Also known as meth head and an expert at mayhem.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hoblit: He shouldn't have done that, hard stop.


Well, he did end up with a hard stop.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My experience is that more and more drive in the ""No trucks in the left lane" lanes, pass In construction zones, and ignore the speed limits. Why would they bother following any other rules?
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
DoT: *closes road, puts up warnings*
Trucker:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: My experience is that more and more drive in the ""No trucks in the left lane" lanes, pass In construction zones, and ignore the speed limits. Why would they bother following any other rules?


Road maintenance is a liberal conspiracy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Option A: GPS says go this way!
Option B: Look out the windscreen, read* the sign that says ROAD CLOSED and recalculate a route.

"Decisions, decisions! I don't get paid to make decisions. I get paid to drive."


* It would appear a great many drivers don't read road signs. And of those that do, a great many don't comprehend them.
 
Snort
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds about right for a dump truck driver.
 
gwenners
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Twilight Farkle: Cafe Threads: maxandgrinch: A barricade from the road closure was found beneath the dump truck

Sign under the truck suggests intent, damage to government property, and creatin' a nuisance.

Don't forget littering!


And they all came back, shook my hand, and we had a great time in the sinkhole, talkin' about rainfalls, hole sinkin', warnin'-sign-ignorin', all kinds of groovy things that we was talking about as we sat in the sinkhole. And everything was fine, we was smoking cigarettes and all kinds of things, until the driver recovery vehicle came over, had some paper in his hand, held it up and said "driver-this-piece-of-paper's-got-47-words-37-sentences-58-words-we-wanna-know-details-of-the-dumbassery-time-of-the-dumbassery-and-any-other-kind-of-thing-you-gotta-say-pertaining-to-and-about-the-dumbassery-I-want-to-know-the-trucking-company's-name-and-any-other-kind-of-thing-you-gotta-say..."


And nobody understood a word that he said...
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Archie Goodwin: Option A: GPS says go this way!
Option B: Look out the windscreen, read* the sign that says ROAD CLOSED and recalculate a route.

"Decisions, decisions! I don't get paid to make decisions. I get paid to drive."


* It would appear a great many drivers don't read road signs. And of those that do, a great many don't comprehend them.


Counterpoint, truck comes around corner at legal speed, sees signs in middle of road and starts braking but due to have weight can't stop before reaching problem. I'd there were signs before the curve then absolutely the trucker was an oblivious idiot but if the DoT crew put the road closed signs literally almost on top of the problem and around a blind curve then I'd say the driver is off the hook morally if not legally or economically.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tip for truck drivers.
Meth at night, truckers delight, meth in the morning, truckers miss warnings.
 
