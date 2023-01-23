 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Owners of the most popular car in America, the Ford F-150, most associate themselves with the words 'powerful' and 'rugged,' even though they 'rarely or never' use their truck to haul stuff   (axios.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, Pickup truck, Ford F-Series, today's massive trucks, Sales of huge pickups, survey data, pickup trucks, Truck, road safety advocates  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 12:05 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're minivans for people who care what the neighbors think.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait to sell mine. I originally bought it to pull a camper and it did that job well for 10 years. I also remodeled two houses during that time so it's been to Lowe's and Home Depot a gazillion times. Good truck, infotainment sucks though. I take it off road, too.

I miss the smaller old trucks. Surprisingly, a 2013 F-150 seems to be dwarfed by the latest models. It's a pain to park and maneuver around. Just a dumb size.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we just swing dicks in this thread earlier?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I see these a lot. More Trump bumper stickers than stuff hauling.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Excerpt from the survey:

3.) Please select the words that best describe how you think of your vehicle:

 ☐ Potent
 ☐ Well-Endowed
 ☐ Rugged
 ☐ Virile
 ☐ Forceful
 ☐ Enormous
 ☐ Powerful
 ☐ Vigorous
 ☐ Turgid
 ☐ Girthy
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I gave mine to my son when he turned 16. He is now 23 and moved away with the truck. I really miss that truck.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone I know who've owned a F-150 *Truck, not a car* worked the hell out of them and kept them many many years.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Didn't we just swing dicks in this thread earlier?


You and subby should get together and compare "cars" and limp wrists.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm trying to get rid of my F-150. I hate that truck.
I want a station wagon for our primary vehicle.
I'm leaning towards a Volvo.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Patient: doc, I really need help. My wife isn't satisfied and I'm afraid she will leave me. Can you perform surgery and increase the size of my penis?

Doc: I'm sorry, no.

Patient: well, what can I do?

Doc: buy a Ford F150
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When we had agricultural land and when we were doing more remodeling we had a forty year old F-150. It was worth its weight in gold. Now that I have a shop to build, full size lumber to move, concrete to pour and machinery to rent I wish I still had it. But in the intervening years there was no point
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.