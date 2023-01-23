 Skip to content
(CNN) Your turn, Iowa
posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2023 at 5:35 PM



snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switch from The Clock to The Stopwatch.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At 12:53 p.m., Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a shooting at 455 SW 5th Street, which houses a non-profit called Starts Right Here, police said in a news release.

Accurate.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It worked, im desensitized now... this is normal.
The NRA won.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I feel a lot better knowing I have a gun in the house now"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Soon, Iowa will be able to issue vouchers for shooters to buy guns at private gun stores.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Des Moines is French for "all of them Moines".
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
made a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting, two miles away

Why tractors are not preferred getaway tools.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snocone: Switch from The Clock to The Stopwatch.


Unplug the clock and throw it out of the window.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Soon, Iowa will be able to issue vouchers for shooters to buy guns at private gun stores.


Right? I mean, school vouchers are the most pressing issues in this state! Covid Kim's statement on the shooting was laughable and insincere.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, someone should fly the flag at half ma...

Fark user imageView Full Size

...oh, nevermind.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your obligation to be murdered by your fellow countryman with a gun will not be infringed.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chewd: It worked, im desensitized now... this is normal.
The NRA won.


War'll do that.

/cold civil war done warmed up
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: At 12:53 p.m., Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a shooting at 455 SW 5th Street, which houses a non-profit called Starts Right Here, police said in a news release.

Accurate.


"I don't care WHO started it, *I'm* ending it RIGHT NOW!"

/My Dad
//Shooter person
///3s
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
2 dead...
In Chicago they call that breakfast.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a targeted shooting at the at-risk-youth center? perhaps the shooter was also a kid-at-risk?

this is sad and terrible but i'm used to it now. what a country we've got here!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only 2 dead and 1 critically injured?  Come on, America, you're better than this.  It's not even newsworthy unless there are at least 5 people senselessly murdered.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Two dead? Those are rookie numbers. How did this even make the news?
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I spent a good chunk of my birthday in the cafeteria of my kids' school with my kindergartener while my second grader was in whatever classroom was closest to her when the lock down was called, waiting for the all-clear, wondering every time the door opened if I'd be able to muster the courage to rush an armed attacker. So I really don't have any interest in whatever excuses gun owners come up with to justify why the rest of us have to live this farking nightmare just so you can have a hobby. I sincerely hope the day comes that someone forcibly takes your toys.

Some rich asshole slave owners writing a sentence hundreds of years ago is a really farking stupid reason to keep things the way they are.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Barbecue Bob: 2 dead...
In Chicago they call that breakfast.


Why is my dog suddenly going nuts?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
DES MOE-EEN-AHS, YA!
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Prevent Republicans from being elected.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a responsible gun owner, I condemn this one-off irresponsible gun owner.  
My guns are kept safely and I only use guns for shooting food and for protecting my
family from other irresponsible gun owners.  
 
My right to eat and shoot things that want to eat or shoot me - which happens on a regular basis - shall not be infringed. Just go ahead and try to change the Constitution. It is an immutable document, almost as immutable 
as the Lord's Ten Commandments.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These Post-Partum abortions are just going to have to stop.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dromaeosaur: I spent a good chunk of my birthday in the cafeteria of my kids' school with my kindergartener while my second grader was in whatever classroom was closest to her when the lock down was called, waiting for the all-clear, wondering every time the door opened if I'd be able to muster the courage to rush an armed attacker. So I really don't have any interest in whatever excuses gun owners come up with to justify why the rest of us have to live this farking nightmare just so you can have a hobby. I sincerely hope the day comes that someone forcibly takes your toys.

Some rich asshole slave owners writing a sentence hundreds of years ago is a really farking stupid reason to keep things the way they are.


I tend to agree, though I'd add there's a massive grand canyon of effective gun control solutions that objectively work from all over the world that aren't complete disarmament. We literally do nothing, and as the onion oft reminds us, we are the only country where this regularly happens, even though we're not the only country in the set of countries that have guns.

Sans guns, the RWNJs will be bombing or stabbing up abortion clinics, and others they don't like. Unilateral disarmament is "a" solution, but it shouldn't be confused with a silver bullet as it won't fix the core problem.

Not to mention we'd still live in a police state where the cops would still be heavily armed, which is not at all a desirable scenario.  Armed minorities are harder to oppress.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flogirl: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Soon, Iowa will be able to issue vouchers for shooters to buy guns at private gun stores.

Right? I mean, school vouchers are the most pressing issues in this state! Covid Kim's statement on the shooting was laughable and insincere.


I'm surprised Covid Kim didn't celebrate the shooters 2nd Amendment rights
 
lincoln65
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm confused, our school shootings usually have a higher average than this. Is everyone home sick with flurona?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
