(Fox 59)   President Joe Biden orders flags to half-staff across America as "mark of respect" for Monterey Park massacre victims, never to return to full-staff in foreseeable future   (fox59.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just leave them there permanently and cite "GOP wokeness"
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just got a flagpole for Christmas but it is winter in Minnesota.
I'm thinking I'm gonna need a bigger pole.
Then, this spring, when I can dig the hole, I would only need to run the colors up half way.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And leave those flags in place for a few more days, in honor of the victims of the latest mass shooting, at an Iowa school.

Two dead. What a shame.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We're 23 days into 2023, and we've already seen 36 mass shootings.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/mass-shootings-days-2023-database-shows/story?id=96609874
 
anfrind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mass shootings are a core conservative value.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
we've discovered the secret of 2a supporters

its not that they support constant everyday murder
they're just really patriotic, but too lazy to raise flags up all the way
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This should become the standard for any mass shooting, and if that means flags never return to full mast because there's always another mass shooting, then maybe it'll dawn on some folks that something's very wrong and isn't fixing itself.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why doesn't someone turn the flag upside down aren't we a nation in distress?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, problem solved. Congrats.

I wonder how we decide which gun victims are worth honoring, though.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: This should become the standard for any mass shooting, and if that means flags never return to full mast because there's always another mass shooting, then maybe it'll dawn on some folks that something's very wrong and isn't fixing itself.


if that hasnt dawned on people by now do you really think half-mast flag is going to be the turning point?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We may as well just half-staff it from now on. I've already long since stopped trying to remember what recent massacre the half-staff flag is supposed to "honor."
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well I can't tell the difference between the penis enhancers owned by scared pissbabies, so according to the scared pissbabies, more children deserve to be slaughtered.
 
snitramc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And once again, a good guy without a gun stops a bad guy with a gun. Sorta puts the whole NRA narrative into a whole new light.

/if only there was another drag queen to help stop the bad guy
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
what if we just start making our flag poles half as high?

we could break out the taller poles when something good happens or sell them on e-bay.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One of my neighbors has taken to flying a black US flag upside-down. I think it's ironic because of the right wing political signs I have seen in the yard. I don't think they think it's ironic.

I'm afraid to ask because of the nature's signal of do not touch vibe.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah the lowering of flags. Another useless and pointless version of 'thoughts and prayers'.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: Well I can't tell the difference between the penis enhancers owned by scared pissbabies, so according to the scared pissbabies, more children deserve to be slaughtered.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Hell Poodle: Well I can't tell the difference between the penis enhancers owned by scared pissbabies, so according to the scared pissbabies, more children deserve to be slaughtered.

[Fark user image image 425x401]


It's okay, they have surgery for that now.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: what if we just start making our flag poles half as high?
we could break out the taller poles when something good happens or sell them on e-bay.


Are you trying to subordinate our flag, commie?  We were waiting for that.  Try burning this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Isitoveryet: what if we just start making our flag poles half as high?
we could break out the taller poles when something good happens or sell them on e-bay.

Are you trying to subordinate our flag, commie?  We were waiting for that.  Try burning this.

[Fark user image 455x341]

[Fark user image 507x284]

[Fark user image 665x373]


That last one there is missing a screaming eagle of FREEDOM.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Oh my god another mass shooting! What're we going to do about this?!?"

<licking ice cream cone> "I dunno. Lower the flag?"

That oughtta do it. Thanks, Joe!
 
Snooza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We have so many mass shootings I frequently forget which one(s) we are commemorating when the flags are at half staff. USA! USA!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Isitoveryet: what if we just start making our flag poles half as high?
we could break out the taller poles when something good happens or sell them on e-bay.

Are you trying to subordinate our flag, commie?  We were waiting for that.  Try burning this.



I'll have you know that i'd support plenty of people who would want to die protecting those flags.
for legitimate non-corporate reasons, of course.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: cryinoutloud: Isitoveryet: what if we just start making our flag poles half as high?
we could break out the taller poles when something good happens or sell them on e-bay.

Are you trying to subordinate our flag, commie?  We were waiting for that.  Try burning this.

[Fark user image 455x341]

[Fark user image 507x284]

[Fark user image 665x373]

That last one there is missing a screaming eagle of FREEDOM.


I know the last one is a rendering but I can't help but think it would make an awesome Transformer.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Myrdinn: cryinoutloud: Isitoveryet: what if we just start making our flag poles half as high?
we could break out the taller poles when something good happens or sell them on e-bay.

Are you trying to subordinate our flag, commie?  We were waiting for that.  Try burning this.


That last one there is missing a screaming eagle of FREEDOM.

I know the last one is a rendering but I can't help but think it would make an awesome Transformer.



it'd prolly transform into something like this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oopsboom: DynamiteHeaddy: This should become the standard for any mass shooting, and if that means flags never return to full mast because there's always another mass shooting, then maybe it'll dawn on some folks that something's very wrong and isn't fixing itself.

if that hasnt dawned on people by now do you really think half-mast flag is going to be the turning point?


For some, yes.

People are inspired and affected in different ways. Just because media headlines don't cut through with someone doesn't mean a visual cue in their everyday surroundings will not. Many will still refuse to see sense, of course, but it's not a zero-sum game.

I know it's frustrating but let's not be defeatist. It's worth trying every possible approach to convey the message in a way that may sink in for some if not others. That's the only way the tipping point will ever be reached.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wobambo: "Oh my god another mass shooting! What're we going to do about this?!?"

<licking ice cream cone> "I dunno. Lower the flag?"

That oughtta do it. Thanks, Joe!


Yeah! Why hasn't Biden gone around to collect every gun?

This is a serious question. I am very intelligent.
 
dkimball
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: We're 23 days into 2023, and we've already seen 36 mass shootings.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/mass-shootings-days-2023-database-shows/story?id=96609874


How many people died of Covid(~500/day) or Opiod ODs (~800/month)...  Why just shootings?

I'm sure Buffalo wants 1/2 staff for the Bills
 
Wobambo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gilgigamesh: Wobambo: "Oh my god another mass shooting! What're we going to do about this?!?"

<licking ice cream cone> "I dunno. Lower the flag?"

That oughtta do it. Thanks, Joe!

Yeah! Why hasn't Biden gone around to collect every gun?

This is a serious question. I am very intelligent.


See, this guy gets it. Hooray for meaningless, performative action! Hooray for accomplishing nothing! Hell, let's have another mass shooting to celebrate!
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oopsboom: we've discovered the secret of 2a supporters

its not that they support constant everyday murder
they're just really patriotic, but too lazy to raise flags up all the way


TBH, you're supposed to go all the way up and then bring it 1/2 way back down if you are flying it at 1/2 staff.

Then all the way up again before you lower it for the night.

Unless you light it.

Which they don't.

/..so I guess you are correct.
 
