Sword-waving customer makes Americans run from Dunkin
28
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if it was a ceremonial gift to the Dunkin of New Jersey?
/Sugary Tart
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run seems a bit generous for most Americans swarming a Dunkin

/dnrtfa
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Carrying a sword?
Possibly emotionally disturbed?

Not possibly.  Definitely.

/Farkers - I bet she's single!!!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is the fedora ok?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Carrying a sword?
Possibly emotionally disturbed?

Not possibly.  Definitely.

/Farkers - I bet she's single!!!


It's every incel's dream to find a girl who studies the blade

Of course, when she proves to be more capable with said blade than the incel, he'll dump her
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There can be only One dozen.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sweep the leg!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sword people are the worst.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MBooda: There can be only One dozen.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"There can be only one... hundred points to a free coffee, not nine hundred!"
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What kind of sword was it?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She was just LARPing. Her GM must've told her that there was a treasure chest of rare items in the basement.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Carrying a sword?
Possibly emotionally disturbed?

Not possibly.  Definitely.

/Farkers - I bet she's single!!!


😏
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Who ordered the salted-caramel latte with extra cray-cray?"
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Live at the scene:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Coheed And Cambria - Devil In Jersey City
Youtube x_9B3yQGIp0
 
electricjebus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's so refreshing to hear about a crazy person with a weapon that isn't a gun in America.  I keep hoping for a halberd story... but a crazy woman with a sword will do for now.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Carrying a sword?
Possibly emotionally disturbed?

Not possibly.  Definitely.


OK, a) there's nothing emotionally disturbed about carrying a sword.

b) I'm not saying I approve, but if that Dunkin's is anything like the one near me, which apparently only makes 6 Boston Cremes per day and they're all gone by the second customer of the day, every goddamn day, then I kind of understand where she's coming from. If your job is to make donuts, then make enough donuts to not be sold out 15 minutes after opening.  Maybe waving a sword around would get the one here to do their jobs correctly.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Nana's Vibrator: Carrying a sword?
Possibly emotionally disturbed?

Not possibly.  Definitely.

OK, a) there's nothing emotionally disturbed about carrying a sword.

b) I'm not saying I approve, but if that Dunkin's is anything like the one near me, which apparently only makes 6 Boston Cremes per day and they're all gone by the second customer of the day, every goddamn day, then I kind of understand where she's coming from. If your job is to make donuts, then make enough donuts to not be sold out 15 minutes after opening.  Maybe waving a sword around would get the one here to do their jobs correctly.


E-mail in bio checks out:
Email: t­h­e_swordg­uy­[nospam-﹫-backwards]ooh­a­y*com
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Modern Day Myths: Mall Ninja
Youtube ac6NWmW8XQY
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can you split a $20?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Finally D&D is back to its roots and shows some hussle.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Nana's Vibrator: Carrying a sword?
Possibly emotionally disturbed?

Not possibly.  Definitely.

OK, a) there's nothing emotionally disturbed about carrying a sword.

b) I'm not saying I approve, but if that Dunkin's is anything like the one near me, which apparently only makes 6 Boston Cremes per day and they're all gone by the second customer of the day, every goddamn day, then I kind of understand where she's coming from. If your job is to make donuts, then make enough donuts to not be sold out 15 minutes after opening.  Maybe waving a sword around would get the one here to do their jobs correctly.


I can't do it.  I won't normalize carrying a sword.  Especially when wielding it in the face of feeling disrespected by the assistant manager who forgot to order extra Boston Creme because ever since Dunks centralized baking, they never created a system of tracking customer requests.  f*cking sword?  This is America, pal.  You pull the AR and shoot that minimum wage b*tch in the face and 12 other people waiting for their medium hot regulahs.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What's up.  Are you guys subscribers?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Donuts while brandishing a sword, you say? I can do that without using my hands.

/Well, maybe one donut.
//Okay, a Cheerio.
///Three slashes for a sword-fight.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think we explain what the problem was. The guy behind the counter was named Bill.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nana's Vibrator: FightDirector: Nana's Vibrator: Carrying a sword?
Possibly emotionally disturbed?

Not possibly.  Definitely.

OK, a) there's nothing emotionally disturbed about carrying a sword.

b) I'm not saying I approve, but if that Dunkin's is anything like the one near me, which apparently only makes 6 Boston Cremes per day and they're all gone by the second customer of the day, every goddamn day, then I kind of understand where she's coming from. If your job is to make donuts, then make enough donuts to not be sold out 15 minutes after opening.  Maybe waving a sword around would get the one here to do their jobs correctly.

I can't do it.  I won't normalize carrying a sword.  Especially when wielding it in the face of feeling disrespected by the assistant manager who forgot to order extra Boston Creme because ever since Dunks centralized baking, they never created a system of tracking customer requests.  f*cking sword?  This is America, pal.  You pull the AR and shoot that minimum wage b*tch in the face and 12 other people waiting for their medium hot regulahs.


You'd get to like 4 and 3 other customers would ventilate you and half the staff.  Fark yeah!
 
