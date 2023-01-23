 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Guy "threatened to eat the sheriff and kill everyone inside the courthouse with an explosion" And now his outfits will match his hair   (wjactv.com) divider line
419 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2023 at 5:50 PM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He seems like he'd be fun at parties.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I ate the sheriff,
But I did not cook the deputy
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I  ate the sheriff, but I did not eat the deputy.
 
2BuckChuck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ginger Joker
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Article lacks detail. Was the Sheriff at least cute?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Article lacks detail. Was the Sheriff at least cute?


Beefy
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scrumpox: I ate the sheriff,
But I did not cook the deputy


rnatalie: I  ate the sheriff, but I did not eat the deputy.


5 seconds apart.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was the sheriff a woman?  We might have this all wrong.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why can't he claim it was Puffery?
 
dkimball
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe he said he was going to blow the sheriff.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
wjac.com-Where we best every Florida Man story.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scrumpox: I ate the sheriff,
But I did not cook the deputy


But I swear it was a fricassee
 
replacementcool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now, let's hear his side of the story and what the pigs did to deserve it.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sherriff tastes like bacon.
 
