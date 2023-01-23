 Skip to content
(Guardian)   8 out of 10 people in China caught Covid last month. As long as it's just the eight, I'm sure things will be fine   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Sick, Death, Epidemiology, China's population, James Trauer, wave of Omicron cases, Prof Robert Booy, Chinese health authorities, early December  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If most of the old folks die of COVID then you no longer have a need for huge numbers of care givers to take care of the elderly, and suddenly a low birth rate isn't quite the looming disaster it once was. A harsh reality indeed.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
8 out of 10 Chinese do Covid?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vaccines? How do they work?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Vaccines? How do they work?


It's my understanding that they only work if you take them.
 
magneticmushroom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Vaccines? How do they work?


They're taking theirs, it just sucks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the government's official tally of about 72,000

Sounds trustworthy.
 
nullptr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Eat The Placenta: Vaccines? How do they work?

They're taking theirs, it just sucks.


Yep the mRNA ones were shown to be the big winners. It's cool that the technology is proven now.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This seems impossible. It would so overwhelm any hospital system that it would become Thunderdome. 200 million people (minimum) with covid per week.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Vaccines? How do they work?


Sinovac doesn't work nearly as well as the the Pfeizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. But it is better than nothing which is why they are expecting about 1 million deaths out of 1.6 billion instead of 16 million deaths that invaccinated folks in that population would result in.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All our times have come
Here but now they're gone
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Eat The Placenta: Vaccines? How do they work?

Sinovac doesn't work nearly as well as the the Pfeizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. But it is better than nothing which is why they are expecting about 1 million deaths out of 1.6 billion instead of 16 million deaths that invaccinated folks in that population would result in.


The heart, kidney and liver transplant market will be flooded
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Proof of the folly of lockdowns.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Eat The Placenta: Vaccines? How do they work?

It's my understanding that they only work if you take them.


And then only if they're properly handled and stored before being administered.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: meanmutton: Eat The Placenta: Vaccines? How do they work?

Sinovac doesn't work nearly as well as the the Pfeizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. But it is better than nothing which is why they are expecting about 1 million deaths out of 1.6 billion instead of 16 million deaths that invaccinated folks in that population would result in.

The heart, kidney and liver transplant market will be flooded


Bodies the Exhibition:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This really is beyond stupid.
 
