 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   If you're drunk, don't drive. If you drive drunk, don't hit the police chief. If you drive drunk and hit the police chief, don't flee the scene. If you drive drunk, hit the police chief, and flee... You know what? Just don't drive drunk   (kdvr.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2023 at 7:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Art Acevedo, one of the most corrupt police officers in the country. Just sideswiped him? Damn.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aurora Colorado? And they didn't murder the driver? He must be white.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: Aurora Colorado? And they didn't murder the driver? He must be white.


*looks at picture* yup, passes for white when it is dark out.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But Officer, I can assuredly assure you that there is assuredly no blood in my alcohol. Now I bid you fare well
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Farkers were pulling over everyone driving on the sidewalk that night.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah Aurora, you never fail to disappoint.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
East Colfax area, surprised the drunk driver didn't start shooting at him too.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.