namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please oh please tell me that 2000 bikers are walking around with PAGANS spelled wrong on their cool tough guy biker vests.

/who is Pagan
//why is it his motorcycle club
///
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody locate the virgin Connie Swail!
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Somebody locate the virgin Connie Swail!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once played a gig for the Hell's Angels in Wilmington, NC around 1999-2000. It was an outdoor event.

It started raining and the band started packing up.

Biker 1: Where the hell do you think you're going?
Me: It's raining. We don't want our gear to get ruined.
Biker 1: Hang on.
Biker 2: You're not going anywhere...

So the bikers took the food tent, moved it, and placed it over the stage where we were playing.

Biker 1: There, now your gear won't get wet.
Biker 2: Don't worry, the food sucked, it can get wet. We would rather have music.

Nice bunch of guys.

really.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pagan is the latin word for small impotent penis.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Dr Jack Badofsky: Somebody locate the virgin Connie Swail!

[Fark user image 260x176]  Goat legging Dance [View Full Size image _x_]


The worst part was explaining it to my boss on Monday
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or "edgy Christians with daddy issues" as I like to call them

Now where them hot goth girls at?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love rolling blockades.

/redacted.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a brain, pagan's
/ dot jpg
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Please oh please tell me that 2000 bikers are walking around with PAGANS spelled wrong on their cool tough guy biker vests.

/who is Pagan
//why is it his motorcycle club
///


I'm a huge grammar grinch, but I'm telling them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like white trash spirit.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all you need is a nun...

//Isn't it ironic?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I once played a gig for the Hell's Angels in Wilmington, NC around 1999-2000. It was an outdoor event.

It started raining and the band started packing up.

Biker 1: Where the hell do you think you're going?
Me: It's raining. We don't want our gear to get ruined.
Biker 1: Hang on.
Biker 2: You're not going anywhere...

So the bikers took the food tent, moved it, and placed it over the stage where we were playing.

Biker 1: There, now your gear won't get wet.
Biker 2: Don't worry, the food sucked, it can get wet. We would rather have music.

Nice bunch of guys.

really.


And you had a file at the FBI ever since.
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read this as "Suddenly, 2000 pages" and wondered if GRRM finally finished.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pleased by all of the Dragnet references.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Please oh please tell me that 2000 bikers are walking around with PAGANS spelled wrong on their cool tough guy biker vests.

/who is Pagan
//why is it his motorcycle club
///


They're pigeons
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Somebody locate the virgin Connie Swail!


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: ProfessorTerguson: Dr Jack Badofsky: Somebody locate the virgin Connie Swail!

[Fark user image 260x176]  Goat legging Dance [View Full Size image _x_]

The worst part was explaining it to my boss on Monday
[i.imgur.com image 320x184] [View Full Size image _x_]


I still want some goat leggings.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: namegoeshere: Please oh please tell me that 2000 bikers are walking around with PAGANS spelled wrong on their cool tough guy biker vests.

/who is Pagan
//why is it his motorcycle club
///

They're pigeons


Heh, that reminded me I was behind a guy with a big "Birds aren't real" window sticker this morning.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought PCP went out of style.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Please oh please tell me that 2000 bikers are walking around with PAGANS spelled wrong on their cool tough guy biker vests.

/who is Pagan
//why is it his motorcycle club
///


"Hells Angels" farked up the grammar on their jackets, so these tag along wannabes having an equal and opposite derp on theirs fits the bill.

/oops, that should be their's
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
☑ Blue bandana
☑ leather or denim jacket
☑ boots
☑ gray or no hair, gray beard
☑ pistol
☑ hearing aids
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: And you had a file at the FBI ever since.


CSB

Chapel Hill, NC circa 1998-2000

the lead guitarist in our band had to change his name. It seems he was a witness to a murder by a Hell's Angel a few years prior to him moving to the area and testified against them. When we told him we had a gig for them in Wilmington, he told us flat out.

"Nope, I'm not going, you'll need to play without me"

and so we did.

a gig is a gig.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
2000 Pagans is my 10,000 Maniacs cover band name.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: 2000 Pagans is my 10,000 Maniacs cover band name.


To bad Natalie Merchant wants nothing to do with them anymore.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: 2000 Pagans is my 10,000 Maniacs cover band name.


I had to walk 500 miles for this? I'd rather be 2000 light years from home...
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: I once played a gig for the Hell's Angels in Wilmington, NC around 1999-2000. It was an outdoor event.

It started raining and the band started packing up.

Biker 1: Where the hell do you think you're going?
Me: It's raining. We don't want our gear to get ruined.
Biker 1: Hang on.
Biker 2: You're not going anywhere...

So the bikers took the food tent, moved it, and placed it over the stage where we were playing.

Biker 1: There, now your gear won't get wet.
Biker 2: Don't worry, the food sucked, it can get wet. We would rather have music.

Nice bunch of guys.

really.



Sure, as long as you do what they want you to do and you amuse them.  The further you get from those two things the less nice they become.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: Grand_Theft_Audio: 2000 Pagans is my 10,000 Maniacs cover band name.

To bad Natalie Merchant wants nothing to do with them anymore.


She grew up in the next town over from me.  In the 80's they used to play bars and whatnot all over the area.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Please oh please tell me that 2000 bikers are walking around with PAGANS spelled wrong on their cool tough guy biker vests.

/who is Pagan
//why is it his motorcycle club
///


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: I once played a gig for the Hell's Angels in Wilmington, NC around 1999-2000. It was an outdoor event.

It started raining and the band started packing up.

Biker 1: Where the hell do you think you're going?
Me: It's raining. We don't want our gear to get ruined.
Biker 1: Hang on.
Biker 2: You're not going anywhere...

So the bikers took the food tent, moved it, and placed it over the stage where we were playing.

Biker 1: There, now your gear won't get wet.
Biker 2: Don't worry, the food sucked, it can get wet. We would rather have music.

Nice bunch of guys.

really.


Fantastic guys as long as they're not extorting or pimping you.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scrumpox: I thought PCP went out of style.


The classics never go out of style!
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: ☑ Blue bandana
☑ leather or denim jacket
☑ boots
☑ gray or no hair, gray beard
☑ pistol
☑ hearing aids



I have like 3 of those things.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Csb
Played a party for  them way out in the Jersey woodlands, plywood sheet stage, crazy drunken bonfire stuff, we stopped playing about 3 in the morning but they said keep playing, I snuck away and found a car with keys in it and never looked back ....
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Met a couple of them once. They were dicks.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Please oh please tell me that 2000 bikers are walking around with PAGANS spelled wrong on their cool tough guy biker vests.

/who is Pagan
//why is it his motorcycle club
///


Maybe it is signifying that you are the property of said club? Could be a tag that you are owned? Trying to give the benefit of the doubt here.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Grand_Theft_Audio: 2000 Pagans is my 10,000 Maniacs cover band name.

I had to walk 500 miles for this? I'd rather be 2000 light years from home...


🎵and my kids, they just don't understand me at all🎵
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kokomo61: namegoeshere: Please oh please tell me that 2000 bikers are walking around with PAGANS spelled wrong on their cool tough guy biker vests.

/who is Pagan
//why is it his motorcycle club
///

[Fark user image 717x405]



They all have the apostrophe!?!?!?!?!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: steklo: I once played a gig for the Hell's Angels in Wilmington, NC around 1999-2000. It was an outdoor event.

It started raining and the band started packing up.

Biker 1: Where the hell do you think you're going?
Me: It's raining. We don't want our gear to get ruined.
Biker 1: Hang on.
Biker 2: You're not going anywhere...

So the bikers took the food tent, moved it, and placed it over the stage where we were playing.

Biker 1: There, now your gear won't get wet.
Biker 2: Don't worry, the food sucked, it can get wet. We would rather have music.

Nice bunch of guys.

really.

Fantastic guys as long as they're not extorting or pimping you.


Or stealing the tent over your food business.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rpm: I first read this as "Suddenly, 2000 pages" and wondered if GRRM finally finished.


Lol that ain't never going to happen. I've been waiting for a sequel to a storm of swords for over twenty years now.
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Multiple sources have told WRAL the man who died was a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club, and the five men charged in his killing are part of a rival club - the Red Devils.

Why does all this seem incredibly stupid and childish to me?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: Multiple sources have told WRAL the man who died was a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club, and the five men charged in his killing are part of a rival club - the Red Devils.

Why does all this seem incredibly stupid and childish to me?


because it is's?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: Multiple sources have told WRAL the man who died was a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club, and the five men charged in his killing are part of a rival club - the Red Devils.

Why does all this seem incredibly stupid and childish to me?


They live by a Biker's Code, you wouldn't understand.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is what The War on Christmas has wrought!
 
