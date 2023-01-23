 Skip to content
(WQAD Quad Cities)   If you stole a van from in front of a funeral home Saturday, the police would really like to know what you did with the body that was in it   (wqad.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Illinois, afternoon of Saturday, cargo area, Chicago, Funeral, Death customs, Laurence Fishburne, outside Collins  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just say someone got an early start on Halloween decorations.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
it's about time for a weekend at bernies reboot
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The article left out the picture of the deceased

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seems an awful waste, I mean - with the price of meat what it is, when you get it... if you get it...
 
fat boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Deli ran low on product?
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I Ain't Got Nobody (1932)
Youtube cCvrXSlcO8Y
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meatloaf. Have you seen what a pound of ground beef's been going for lately? It's absolutely barbaric!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Weekend at Bernie cosplay prop.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe it was our former Coroner
https://www.pennlive.com/daily-buzz/2017/02/county_coroner_charged_with_du.html
DUI in the official van

Oh it gets better
He was later arrested for embezzlement, apparently at least some of the money was spent defending to defend his DUI case

https://www.mytwintiers.com/news-cat/breaking-news/former-bradford-county-coroner-arrested-for-theft/

I wonder how many dead people he drove around while sloshed
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Weekend at Bernie cosplay prop.



Car pool lane prop.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Maybe it was our former Coroner
https://www.pennlive.com/daily-buzz/2017/02/county_coroner_charged_with_du.html
DUI in the official van

Oh it gets better
He was later arrested for embezzlement, apparently at least some of the money was spent defending to defend his DUI case

https://www.mytwintiers.com/news-cat/breaking-news/former-bradford-county-coroner-arrested-for-theft/

I wonder how many dead people he drove around while sloshed


They didn't care.

Trust me, I know.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Honor their wishes, they said...
A giant catapult just isn't an appropriate funerary ritual, they said...


.. 6 months to a year for "desecration of remains", they said...
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/obscure?
 
