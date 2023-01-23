 Skip to content
(WSBT Mishawaka)   Talk about a Happy Meal   (wsbt.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But no Happy Ending?
 
olorin604
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm just going to assume that someone was dealing drugs out of that Walmart.
 
BigChad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He should've done cop math and returned the $2000...
 
BigChad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

olorin604: I'm just going to assume that someone was dealing drugs out of that Walmart.


Huh?

It was an ELKhart McDonald's where this occurred.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What is Stoya?

I'll take The Penis Mightier for $400.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Free McDonald's food for a month? No good deed goes unpunished...
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Here give this drive thru customer $5,000"

"Lol why tho?"

"I have an idea for a tiktok video"
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What manager counts out $5000 in cash and gives it to someone traveling the drive thru? You're fired in my book.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Recording his confusion and posting it to TikTok, Josiah Vargas decided to return the bag full of money.

Had he not posted to TikTok from the start he likely would have just kept it after some thought.
You know it's true.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
prod-images.tcm.comView Full Size

How I imagine it.
 
Master Passion Greed
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigChad: olorin604: I'm just going to assume that someone was dealing drugs out of that Walmart.

Huh?

It was an ELKhart McDonald's where this occurred.


They assumed drugs were being dealt there because that's where they buy their drugs, apparently.
 
olorin604
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigChad: olorin604: I'm just going to assume that someone was dealing drugs out of that Walmart.

Huh?

It was an ELKhart McDonald's where this occurred.


Yah I realizes I had it wrong as I hit the post button, but there is no edit
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet the guy that ordered $5000 is pissed.
 
Master Passion Greed
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

olorin604: BigChad: olorin604: I'm just going to assume that someone was dealing drugs out of that Walmart.

Huh?

It was an ELKhart McDonald's where this occurred.

Yah I realizes I had it wrong as I hit the post button, but there is no edit


If I had a nickle for every time that's happened... okay I'd have maybe a dollar, but it still happens too much.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's nearly the average half years salary in Indiana.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Talk about a Happy Meal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The opposite:

d3qvyul2tp4j8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: But no Happy Ending?


Have to go to Friendly's.
chewboom.comView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Having been a food service manager, I'd have kept it. The manager needed firing anyway for farking up every cash-handling procedure in the book and then some. $5 or a fake $100 bill is one thing, $5k being outside the safe in the locked office during business hours, in a food bag in ziploc baggies instead of the bank bag means till cash drops weren't even farking *remotely* being done right and someone was being lazy af beyond the point where I'd have kept them on with a write-up & lesson learned.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: What manager counts out $5000 in cash and gives it to someone traveling the drive thru? You're fired in my book.


I was a shift manager at a fast casual place in college. Part of the job on a closing shift was to take most of the cash earned that day to the bank on my way home, but it generally went straight from the register/safe to the cash bag after the shift was over. Pretty much impossible to screw up. Guessing this story involved some drug dealing.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
El_Dan:

I was a shift manager at a fast casual place in college. Part of the job on a closing shift was to take most of the cash earned that day to the bank on my way home, but it generally went straight from the register/safe to the cash bag after the shift was over. Pretty much impossible to screw up. Guessing this story involved some drug dealing.

I managed a Taco Bell when I was 18 and 19 years old. I was responsible for every dollar collected and every pinch of cheese that went on those tacos. Handing out $5000 to some unknown in the drive thru doesn't make any sense unless there was something nefarious going on. I totally agree with you
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"and will give him free food for one month."

So there was a down side.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I assume their new training protocol will include
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Four sentences. Four ads. One byline. One video.

The shameful disintegration of journalism as it raced to the bottom. Here it is.
 
