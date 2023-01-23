 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   AI lets you talk to Hitler and Epstein. No word if it will also let you speak to the strippers, JFK and Stalin (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just letting me talk to Epstein's mom.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Associating these people with intelligence, be it artificial or genuine, is an oxymoron.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until we can finally ask Jesus what he would do in our situation?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've read, AI bot attempts have ended up with misanthropic tendencies.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Associating these people with intelligence, be it artificial or genuine, is an oxymoron.


Seriously, they clearly all had severe cognitive deficiencies.  I'll bet none of them could have scored above a 70 IQ.  Stalin probably couldn't even read.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it let me talk to Henry Kissinger? I mean, if I want to have a dialogue with evil creatures, I should really aim for the stars.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obllg:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On a semi-related note, I used one of those AI art generators last week. In the prompt where it asks you what you want your AI-generated art to reflect, I only typed "stupid."

This is what it gave me:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Kind of cool. And also kind of stupid, I guess.
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: On a semi-related note, I used one of those AI art generators last week. In the prompt where it asks you what you want your AI-generated art to reflect, I only typed "stupid."

This is what it gave me:

[Fark user image 507x509]

Kind of cool. And also kind of stupid, I guess.


I see AI artists are still studying under the Rob Liefeld school of hands and feet.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Got the best farking idea for this.

Ready?

Groucho Marx.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Turing Test 2.0: if the AI stripper convinces you she's attracted to you.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah like AI can magically be them. I'm sure AI Hitler screams at you and AI Epstein offers you a parade of women to choose from.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Can it let me talk to Henry Kissinger? I mean, if I want to have a dialogue with evil creatures, I should really aim for the stars.


🎶
Let's kiss Kissinger where he lives...
/🎶

Age check
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hmm...

Seems like anybody who would actually subscribe to this would be on a security list somewhere.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Hmm...

Seems like anybody who would actually subscribe to this would be on a security list somewhere.


Sadly, Boebert is probably cleared, yet is a (former?) stripper who admires hiatler.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: On a semi-related note, I used one of those AI art generators last week. In the prompt where it asks you what you want your AI-generated art to reflect, I only typed "stupid."

This is what it gave me:

[Fark user image 507x509]

Kind of cool. And also kind of stupid, I guess.


That image looks like a mashup between Majora's Mask and Control.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Black Mirror had an episode where a woman had an AI of her dead husband.  It was able to behave like him based on the historical data from his social media accounts.
 
dletter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The post with the guy talking to Ford and Reagan and getting responses trying to move "toward the center" and/or "whitewashing" the actual history seems on base with what I did (can't get to it now in my chatCPT history, "too busy").

I asked for a description of the events of the Jan 6th insurrection, as if told by Rod Serling.   And (as I would hope would be true) it was an accurate and harrowing description of the people involved as bad actors and a sad day in history.

I then basically asked the same thing except in the words of a Qanon supporter, and it started down the road of them going off to Washington and being proud to be there "for history", and going past the barricades, etc., etc., But then at the end they had them "reading more about it" afterwords and turning over a new leaf and now knowing it was wrong.   I'm like "um, yeah, suuuuuure Jan".
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
AI Hitler just seems like a bad idea
 
dletter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: AI Hitler just seems like a bad idea


Although 74 million still voted for it in 2020.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well that was quick. It's for porn now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: Black Mirror had an episode where a woman had an AI of her dead husband.  It was able to behave like him based on the historical data from his social media accounts.


Nice fark handle.

/buttle-tuttle
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A controversial new AI chat app lets you 'talk' to virtual versions of historical figures, from Jesus to Adolf Hitler - but the bot has produced some puzzling and worrying responses

Interesting that it wasn't simply talking to Hitler that was a problem directly, there was a "but" needed to clarify that something else was what made it worrying.

Also, before I opened the article I expected it to be AI generated speech that was created using actual recordings (and for Jesus just some bullsh*t based on anatomical reconstruction and extrapolation or something just to capture the god market).  Seeing that it's just text is kinda funny, but also sad that anyone would pay for this.  You're paying for a chat bot.
 
dletter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm actually a little sus about whether this guy is actually using ChatGPT.

I mean, I'm guessing you'd have to ask ChatGPT in a way like
How would Henry Ford respond to the question "Why did you hate Jewish people?"

ChatGPT doesn't have an overall "pretend to be a person" mode (AFAIK), so, you'd have to do something like this for every request a person makes to the "person".

This is what I got back in ChatGPT with the above...

It is true that Henry Ford, the American industrialist and founder of the Ford Motor Company, held anti-Semitic views and publicly expressed them through his newspaper, the Dearborn Independent, which published articles that promoted conspiracy theories about Jewish people and other minorities. However, it is important to note that these views were discriminatory, offensive and unacceptable. Ford's views were not representative of the values held by many Americans of his time or today. It would be inappropriate and disrespectful to put words in his mouth about such a sensitive topic.

Giving it a second shot, I got:

It is a well-known fact that Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company, held anti-Semitic views and promoted them through his newspaper, The Dearborn Independent. It has been reported that he published articles that promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and also published the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion" which is a fraudulent document purporting to describe a Jewish plan for global domination. It would be likely that Henry Ford would have defended his anti-Semitic views and possibly cite the ideas presented in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which he believed to be true, as his reasons for his hate towards Jewish people. However, it is important to note that any response from him would be a reflection of his prejudiced and discriminatory beliefs, which are not acceptable or justified.

This doesn't seem at all like what this app is feeding back.  I'd be interested in how it is getting those responses for the AI "people".
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I prefer AI Werner Herzog talking with AI Slavoj Žižek.
 
