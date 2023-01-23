 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Flamboyant Italian clothes defeats facial recognition without masks, but you may get some looks from real people   (newatlas.com) divider line
29
    More: Giggity, Facial recognition system, facial recognition systems, part of co-founder Rachele Didero, Turin-based fashion house Capable, pricey cotton knits, widespread facial recognition technology, entire body, designs  
•       •       •

1224 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2023 at 2:14 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget the facial recognition part.  I wanna get those clothes just to become more attractive to women.  I bet they won't be able to resist me once I have "giraffe confidence."
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flamboyant doesn't do them Justice, they're butt ugly clothes. Make them expensive too and it's a hard call.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's pretty neat. I'd have figured clothes wouldn't matter, it's the head you're trying to ID, but I suppose it's a good idea to filter out heads just floating above weirdness as an ad, or maybe part of a tshirt or something. I guess that's why I don't get the big AI programming bucks.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Flamboyant doesn't do them Justice, they're butt ugly clothes. Make them expensive too and it's a hard call.


Expensive, exclusive, and ugly is the fashion hat trick for a license to mint money
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Giraffe Confidence" is the name of my "They Might be Giants" cover band.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This video made me trip balls.

Cap able: Test facial recognition with YOLO
Youtube _h8HwGFP0Bk
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Giraffe confidence outweighed BDE by a factor of 10 to 1
 
Monocultured
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Apparently the hippies knew something we didn't. Good to know.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What about Flemish?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cdn.themill.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have they tested if you wear clothes covered in faces?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sxacho: "Giraffe Confidence" is the name of my "They Might be Giants" cover band.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Which is why we need to live utterly colorless lives.

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Have they tested if you wear clothes covered in faces?


I hope that works. I'm just a couple of hooker faces away from finishing my jumpsuit.
 
Smurfnazi420 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The same people whining about this, are the same people who whined about wearing a mask for the last 2 years.
FFS
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I lived in Italy 1988-1990 and I don't remember anyone dressing flamboyantly.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size


I've heard there are shirts one can wear that make them invisible to surveillance cameras... like an ugly shirt, for example.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


You thought Doc Brown was just fashionable but think about how much shady stuff he did in the 80s. He had to be an early adopter of counter intelligence clothing.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She turned and saw Garreth, and behind him Pep, wearing what she instantly knew must be the ugly T-shirt.
"I didn't think it would literally be that ugly," she said, stepping through the second zip.
It was. Pep, in black cyclist's pants, wore the largest, ugliest T-shirt she'd ever seen, in a thin, cheap-looking cotton the color of ostomy devices, that same imaginary Caucasian flesh-tone. There were huge features screened across it in dull black halftone, asymmetrical eyes at breast height, a grim mouth at crotch-level. Later she'd be unable to say exactly what had been so ugly about it, except that it was somehow beyond punk, beyond art, and fundamentally, somehow, an affront. Diagonals at the edges continued around the sides, and across the short, loose sleeves.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is a clever ploy to sell clothes printed with shiatty AI generated "art"?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1615716748073869312
 
Monocultured
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: [imgs.search.brave.com image 660x1023]

I've heard there are shirts one can wear that make them invisible to surveillance cameras... like an ugly shirt, for example.


Totally off-topic, but I have to talk Peripheral.

After watching the milquetoast, reductionist TV adaptation on amazon, it was disappointing to see the were dozens of articles going on about "iS cYbErPuNk nOt ThE FuTurE anYmOrE?!" The book, and its followup Agency were great works of futurism, and it just sucks to see people pigeon-holing a consistent visionary.

The bright side is, 30 years from now, people will be talking about those books in the same way we talk about neuromancer et al today. At least I hope so.

/stan
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Petite Meller - Baby Love (Official Music Video)
Youtube XDBJVgIVPcs
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is a clever ploy to sell clothes printed with shiatty AI generated "art"?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Looks like this to me
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: fragMasterFlash: This is a clever ploy to sell clothes printed with shiatty AI generated "art"?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 473x720]
Looks like this to me


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.