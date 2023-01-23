 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Mystery surrounds discovery of dead diving instructor on "Death Island". On second thought, maybe it's not that big of a mystery   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
8
posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2023 at 2:50 PM



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a pretty rough 48.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The name is misleading

It's really more of a peninsula
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uh oh! Chongo!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Has anyone done the math for Cabot Cove?

The show ran for 9 seasons...figure 21 episodes per.

9 x 21 = 189.

Each week there was a murder.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"fit and healthy" people drop dead all the time.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's a pretty rough 48.


Indeed. Even for a Limey.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Has anyone done the math for Cabot Cove?

The show ran for 9 seasons...figure 21 episodes per.

9 x 21 = 189.

Each week there was a murder.


Jessica was a serial killer.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's a pretty rough 48.


I would have guessed in the 60s. He looks like more than just aged by the sun.
 
