(Al Jazeera)   What do Texas and Pakistan have in common?
49
    Repeat, Sindh, Pakistan, Karachi, Kamran Arshad, nationwide power outage, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Power minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, bigger hospitals  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guys with silly head gear in pickups with guns and holy books who think of women as chattel
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neither deserving party has a tag on FARK yet.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...but did their political leaders flee to Cancun?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blaming Wind Turbines and those Allah damned Hindus in ... 3 ...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both got F'd by George W. Bush?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hay they got people making guns, in the market.  So their actually better then Texa$$.

Also what's their age of consent? And do they take converts? Also are tattoos, cocaine, and booze okay?
 
bizzwire
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neither are too crazy about the Jews.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pakistan manages to keep the power on when it gets cold.

Can Texas say the same?
 
Two16
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're both shiatholes.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both are religious theocracies?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that kid about to be blasted with a friggin' LASER?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 2 hours ago  
taking a stab in the dark

religious leaders dictating how stuff works rather than the techs and engineers?
 
sandbar67
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of the most stupid and despicable people on earth. Texas or Pakistan, take your pick
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZMugg: Pakistan manages to keep the power on when it gets cold.

Can Texas say the same?


This is a good point.

Pakistan's power outages are caused by incompetence. Texas's power outages are caused because the system wasn't designed to handle extreme weather apparently.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-roe-v-wade-debate-brings-age-old-islamophobic-tropes
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People in Texas are too fat to do the monkey bars.
peteranthonyholder.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am sure Texas has fixed it, to adapt to their population boom since people want to live there now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x555]


Damn. Texas gal is fugly
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: I am sure Texas has fixed it, to adapt to their population boom since people want to live there now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're both shadow funding a narco state they pretend to be enemies with?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x555]

Damn. Texas gal is fugly


I prefer to judge her not by her looks, but by her character...

Damn. Texas gal is fugly
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x555]

Damn. Texas gal is fugly


Plus the one on the right didn't cheat on her husband while he was deployed overseas.

https://starcasm.net/holly-hobby-lobby-cheated-veteran-husband-family-values-conference/

/"Family Values" at its finest
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're both oppressively conservative and religious?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x555]

Damn. Texas gal is fugly

I prefer to judge her not by her looks, but by her character...

Damn. Texas gal is fugly


I was bring funny. I don't actually have  Preferences. Beyond 21 & happy consent.

Preferences are bigotry
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On a side note what is with big foreheads and joining crazy?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion-based fascism?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nationwide power outage in Pakistan. What percentage of the population has electricity?

/Part snark, part general curiosity as to how much of Pakistan lives without electricity.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatty climate, shiatty religion, shiatty people.

Pakistan sounds okay though.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't recall who said this originally(I wanna say it was Jamie Lee Curtis), but it's apt in any context:
Religion is like a dick.  It's good to have one.   It's good to be proud of it, It's good to have fun with.  But the second you try to force it down my throat, we're gonna have a problem.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all are some hateful motherf*ckers.
Please go f*ck yourselves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: People in Texas are too fat to do the monkey bars.
[peteranthonyholder.com image 260x194]


Does bass pro sell Harkonen repulsor jets? 🤔
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gary P Nunn says it better than me.
Have another burrito, cretins.

Gary P. Nunn "What I Like About Texas" LIVE on The Texas Music Scene
Youtube 5X2KDvEV8JU
Fark user imageView Full Size


Live at Terlingua.
Texas.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
St. Willie frowns on your hateful ways,
but still forgives you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

[Fark user image image 500x345]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
They can walk down the street in their neighborhood and catch a motherf*cking delicious bass?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bass was CPR'd.
Catch
Photo
Release
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-roe-v-wade-debate-brings-age-old-islamophobic-tropes


I had to funny that. Muslims account for the terrorist attacks in the US that are not white supremacist originated. Muslims engage in terrorism continuously in the Middle East. Muslims are right wing Islamic supremacists, period. Remember, the Quran says to kill you, infidel:

Surah 3:151: "We shall cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve (all non-Muslims) ..."
Surah 2:191: "And kill them (non-Muslims) wherever you find them ... kill them. Such is the recompense of the disbelievers (non-Muslims)."
Surah 9:5: "Then kill the disbelievers (non-Muslims) wherever you find them, capture them and besiege them, and lie in wait for them in each and every ambush ..."
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fatwats?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

[Fark user image 500x345]


Peter von Nostrand: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

[Fark user image image 500x345]

[Fark user image 425x293]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"It isn't problematic to me, personally. Therefore, it isn't problematic at all" follows the same specious thinking as "It snowed today. Therefore climate change is fake.".
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

[Fark user image 500x345]

Peter von Nostrand: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

[Fark user image image 500x345]

[Fark user image 425x293]

[Fark user image image 850x850]

"It isn't problematic to me, personally. Therefore, it isn't problematic at all" follows the same specious thinking as "It snowed today. Therefore climate change is fake.".


🤦🏻‍♂
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

[Fark user image 500x345]

Peter von Nostrand: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

[Fark user image image 500x345]

[Fark user image 425x293]

[Fark user image image 850x850]

"It isn't problematic to me, personally. Therefore, it isn't problematic at all" follows the same specious thinking as "It snowed today. Therefore climate change is fake.".


To spell it out for you, I was making fun of the guy that responded to you.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-roe-v-wade-debate-brings-age-old-islamophobic-tropes

I had to funny that. Muslims account for the terrorist attacks in the US that are not white supremacist originated. Muslims engage in terrorism continuously in the Middle East. Muslims are right wing Islamic supremacists, period. Remember, the Quran says to kill you, infidel:

Surah 3:151: "We shall cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve (all non-Muslims) ..."
Surah 2:191: "And kill them (non-Muslims) wherever you find them ... kill them. Such is the recompense of the disbelievers (non-Muslims)."
Surah 9:5: "Then kill the disbelievers (non-Muslims) wherever you find them, capture them and besiege them, and lie in wait for them in each and every ambush ..."


Your "ironic funny-votes" mean nothing. I've seen what you've "smart-voted".

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Studies have shown that white right-wing extremists are an even greater threat than Muslim extremists.

From 2006 through 2015, terrorist attacks by Muslim extremists were given 357% more attention than similar attacks by, even though the white right-wing extremists perpetrated twice as many attacks.

https://www.newsweek.com/2016/02/12/right-wing-extremists-militants-bigger-threat-america-isis-jihadists-422743.html

https://www.adl.org/resources/news/right-wing-extremist-violence-our-biggest-threat-numbers-dont-lie

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jul/20/muslim-terror-attacks-press-coverage-study

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/04/white-supremacists-terror-threat-dhs-409236

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/06/terrorism-far-right-white-supremacists-911-us

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/08/post-911-domestic-terror

https://www.businessinsider.com/white-supremacists-biggest-extremist-threat-us-september-11-20th-anniversary-2021-9

/Cue Fark Moderates' cries of "FAKE NEWS!!!"...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Bith Set Me Up: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

[Fark user image 500x345]

Peter von Nostrand: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x439]

[Fark user image 601x498]

[Fark user image 603x469]

[Fark user image image 500x345]

[Fark user image 425x293]

[Fark user image image 850x850]

"It isn't problematic to me, personally. Therefore, it isn't problematic at all" follows the same specious thinking as "It snowed today. Therefore climate change is fake.".

To spell it out for you, I was making fun of the guy that responded to you.


Given how frequently we've argued, it seemed like yet another snark aimed at me.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Texas, lol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet Pakistanis cook better beef dishes than Texans.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Celebratory gunfire" killing more than a few people every year
 
