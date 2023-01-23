 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Somehow the snow wasn't the whitest thing in New Hampshire this week   (wmur.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he record that on a webcam he found in 1997?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Word, homies! Skool be all cancelled due to some fo-shizzle weather comin' to our hood-
Director! WTF is with this script?'
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My now adult kids went to Pinkerton in early 2000s.  I'm not sure, even back then, that they'd have got the Fresh Prince reference, especially with that bleak performance.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He slapped someone?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Did he record that on a webcam he found in 1997?


It's a science project camera, made from a potato and an ice lens.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just leave this here.

Atlantis Actor's Public Apology
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mumford and Sons did a live NPR taping there?
 
mrmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the reporter suffer a stroke or does everyone in new hampshire talk out just one side of their mouth?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video/audio quality are what's failing in our race relation struggles.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most exciting thing we will see from New Hampshire today.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got in one little snowstorm, and his mom got scared...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-aws.ehowcdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

farking pinkerton
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image image 400x225]


dammit
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [img-aws.ehowcdn.com image 700x483]


I'm from NH, and that first image looks about right today.   The mountains view needs to be earned, as in actually climbing the damned things.  That last pic reminds me of so many crappy camping locations in southern NH.  I feel bad that people travel to NH, and set up in a campground in fricking Raymond, NH to enjoy views like that.  What kind of hellscape are they coming from that Raymond, NH is a vacation spot?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: kdawg7736: [img-aws.ehowcdn.com image 700x483]

I'm from NH, and that first image looks about right today.   The mountains view needs to be earned, as in actually climbing the damned things.  That last pic reminds me of so many crappy camping locations in southern NH.  I feel bad that people travel to NH, and set up in a campground in fricking Raymond, NH to enjoy views like that.  What kind of hellscape are they coming from that Raymond, NH is a vacation spot?


I thought everybody loves Raymond.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chevy Chase Modern Problems I like it!
Youtube qz7z_Ga2e5Y
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was expecting this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It seems they're awfully quick to cancel nowadays. A couple of inches on the grass and mostly wet roads makes everyone freak the hell out... in the 80s we had buses going sideways.

/my lawn, get your bus off it
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NH is really white, we didn't have a single African American student or teacher in my k-8 elementary school until 1990.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

