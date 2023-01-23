 Skip to content
(BBC)   Japan is 'on the brink of being unable to function' due to a dramatically falling birth rate
65
65 Comments
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh this lie again?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Oh this lie again?


No, it's true. Haven't you ever seen Japanese porn?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: mistahtom: Oh this lie again?

No, it's true. Haven't you ever seen Japanese porn?


Username checks out.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Oh this lie again?


Who is lying and about what?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As Japan is not into immigrants as much as other countries, they haven't replenished their population. So falling birth rates means aging population and fewer replacements for the departed.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hitomi Tanaka fans around the world rejoice.

/Do NOT google from a work computer!!!
 
drxym
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pixelated vagina is a very painful condition if all the grimacing & crying I see in videos of sufferers is anything to go by.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is good for, as we all know, humanity is a plague.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
People say America doesn't make anything, but we make the finest pornography in the world.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, if you're dead set against immigration, this is *a* solution....I guess.
 
drxym
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As Japan is not into immigrants as much as other countries, they haven't replenished their population. So falling birth rates means aging population and fewer replacements for the departed.


Also means their welfare system falls apart. Lots of elderly placing demands on healthcare, benefits and not enough people contributing from the other end. It's why many countries are raising the retirement age because people are living longer.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look I have some experience with Japanese women. Ok one and the other was Korean, but that's probably good enough for a government job. Anyway I will plow my way though the countryside from Nagasaki to whatever is at the top of that island with my big d, if they need help.

Or I guess just allow immigration to your island.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Real wages haven't grown here in 30 years."

I can see how that would put the breaks on having kids especially as the costs keep increasing even though the wages don't very much.
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Falling birth rates
The need for more intercourse
I fix your cable
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Oh this lie again?


Personal experience and all, but I saw a surprising amount of jerkied mummies shuffling around even in bustling areas of Tokyo. I didn't see a single stroller. It was pretty awesome tbh.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If this was happening in Florida, I suspect the first thing DeathSantis would do is legalize incest and make the age of consent whenever a girl has her first period.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drxym: Pixelated vagina is a very painful condition if all the grimacing & crying I see in videos of sufferers is anything to go by.


PSS, Pixellated Snizz Syndrome, is a very serious disease. It causes paralysis of the body and larynx, leaving sufferers to only be able to whimper and squeal like a dolphin. The only known treatment is a massage device with a head as large as a grapefruit being applied to the privates while some announcer guy describes the action.
It causes penile shrinkage in afflicted men.

Terrible terrible disease.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People say America doesn't make anything, but we make the finest pornography in the world.


You'd think they make good porn in India but they do not.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: but we make the finest pornography in the world.


I'd argue and be correct: Russia give us a run for the money.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LOL OK Japanese Elon.
Sure.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You should watch some late night Japanese television.  It's not porn but it is not safe for american tv either.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As Japan is not into immigrants as much as other countries, they haven't replenished their population. So falling birth rates means aging population and fewer replacements for the departed.


I've had a couple different friends who've lived there for a couple years (they were all military folks), and they all said exactly the same thing about Japan.

It's an incredibly nice place full of the most polite racists you'll ever meet in your life.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know you could just let people move there

Japan: no

..okay have fun
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fano: Rapmaster2000: People say America doesn't make anything, but we make the finest pornography in the world.

You'd think they make good porn in India but they do not.


Yeah, all the breaks in the action for the big elaborate song-and-dance numbers kind of ruins it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: You should watch some late night Japanese television.  It's not porn but it is not safe for american tv either.


People don't watch TV in 2023.
You should check out the internet, 24 hours a day, on your mobile device, in either country.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I knew something was off when I was there last and there was absolutely no squeaking or screeching within earshot.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As Japan is not into immigrants as much as other countries, they haven't replenished their population. So falling birth rates means aging population and fewer replacements for the departed.


Yeah, came to say it's only a problem if you care about what race makes up the majority of your country. There's plenty of people in the world.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: You know you could just let people move there

Japan: no

..okay have fun


THIS. The whole world is overpopulated. So the correct answer is that Japans inherent racism, and not the birth rate, is what's destroying Japan.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fano: You'd think they make good porn in India but they do not.


This. Hell even add a dance number if needed (I need a little break in between). But they do not. Some of the hottest women in the world and a massive film industry. That's the basis for porn with the ones that don't make it in mainstream acting.

/also has experience with Indian women.
//they do not need help making babies there
///3 for 3way
 
Elfich
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Plus the country's work/life balance and culture sounds like it is really out of whack. The government wants people to have kids, so it is going to have to have to break the "salary man goes to work and then goes to the bar with the boss" culture that is in place. If the husband doesn't go home and spend time with the wife, there aren't going to be any kids, and the salary man has to also spend time with the kids.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: You know you could just let people move there

Japan: no

..okay have fun


This is the answer. The problem is many countries feel "fereners" will replace the current population. And the truth is "yes, they will" because if they don't your country dies.

I'm for a very robust and accepting immigration policy here in the US. For example, that means if you get a work visa of any sort, there should be an inherent path to citizenship included. Why? You've already shown the desire to work, contribute, and grow society. Welcome aboard! We need your help.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drxym: AirForceVet: As Japan is not into immigrants as much as other countries, they haven't replenished their population. So falling birth rates means aging population and fewer replacements for the departed.

Also means their welfare system falls apart. Lots of elderly placing demands on healthcare, benefits and not enough people contributing from the other end. It's why many countries are raising the retirement age because people are living longer.


Is the insane work culture still a thing - everyone tries to beat everyone else to the office and also be the last one out?

// ok, so what if they made "paid babymaking" an actual job?
// just straight pay people $50k/year for ~20 years to have a Duggaresque number of kids
 
Greil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not really surprised. Japan has been squeezing its children so hard they had to invent a new words for shut-in and worked to death, because they happen so much. Doesn't seem like family time was terribly high in priority and so birth rates would naturally suffer.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From TFA: There are the Ainu of Hokkaido, Okinawans in the south, half a million ethnic Koreans, and close to a million Chinese.

I think I know who will be the future Japanese people...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They could address their falling birf rates by accepting immigrants. But they just don't feel like it. Even the Japanese descendants from Brazil and Peru resulted too foreign for the xenophobic farks. There was a program to bring them to Japan and it was unceremoniously scaled back eventually, and Japan started paying these immigrants to GTFO and back to Brazil and Peru. Really dumb move, since maybe those Japanese expats don't really know the entire culture after being away for so many generations but they do know how to make babies.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HEY!! I'm an American, by Gawd!!
I'm not about to learn any lessons from some contemptible foreign country!!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Elfich: Plus the country's work/life balance and culture sounds like it is really out of whack. The government wants people to have kids, so it is going to have to have to break the "salary man goes to work and then goes to the bar with the boss" culture that is in place. If the husband doesn't go home and spend time with the wife, there aren't going to be any kids, and the salary man has to also spend time with the kids.


Potential Japanese fathers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Torchsong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember reading about a cultural shift in Japan where men were realizing they'd rather pursue their own dreams (ie. play video games and watch pr0n I guess?) than bother with actually courting women, while at the same time women were discovering they don't need men in their lives to feel fulfilled or happy. So large groups of people weren't getting married, dating, or even interested in hooking up.

None of this sounds like a good way to help your population grow and thrive. And that article was more than few years ago, so maybe it's shifted again.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
willabr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I volunteer my services to the repopulation effort

Fark user imageView Full Size



Doctor, you mentioned the ratio of ten women to each man. Now, wouldn't that necessitate the abandonment of the so-called monogamous sexual relationship, I mean, as far as men were concerned?
Dr. Strangelove:
Regrettably, yes. But it is, you know, a sacrifice required for the future of the human race. I hasten to add that since each man will be required to do prodigious...service along these lines, the women will have to be selected for their sexual characteristics which will have to be of a highly stimulating nature.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Right you are, Ken!
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is going to out me as a weeb, but the end of the Golden Boy manga foretold this very situation in 97'. He spoke about how his culture was becoming more prudish and sterile and how people would stop having sex altogether.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People say America doesn't make anything, but we make the finest pornography in the world.


Quantity, not quality.
Sorry, like with food, Europe has you beaten.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Elfich:

Actually salarymen have kids because their wives can stay home and still pay for things off the one salary.

It's all the low wage jobs forcing couples to both work salarymen hours for part timer pay keeping a lot of people childless.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Americas have a lot of people who would love the opportunity to live and work in a safe, democratic society.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: just straight pay people $50k/year for ~20 years to have a Duggaresque number of kids


Or grow them like crops and place them in loving state sanctioned foster homes once they're viable.

There are plenty of people throughout history who grew up under much worse circumstances.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah Japanese as a whole do not accept immigrants, but Japanese women reject Japanese men. I, personally, would totally give a Japanese woman the greatest 2 seconds of her life. Very attractive generally. How do the women feel about immigrants? Serious question.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The funny thing is, Japan isn't even a top-ten contender for low birth rates.  South Korea, Mainland China, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Spain.  Thailand may be lower by now.  And they've never really been the lowest.  It's just that they've been so low, so long, and so many mamasans live to like 95 years old, that they're the first country to have a median age getting up to 50.
 
Baudelier [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And Japan moves one step closer to making Roujin Z a reality.
 
