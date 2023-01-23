 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida gas prices rise due to China   (clickorlando.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow prices change from week to week. Thanks Joe Biden.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fark account name: Wow prices change from week to week. Thanks Joe Biden.


If you think that's bad, you should see the price he set eggs at!
Why won't he think of FAMILIES
 
Tentacle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Quick, let's do a fire drill!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why is this news?
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where's Butters when you need him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tentacle: Quick, let's do a fire drill!


Split Enz "Fire Drill" Live Hamilton,Canada
Youtube dq_q-pmcigg
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Why is this news?


Because it deeply offends American exceptionalism that we can be out-marketed by a thriving middle class that doesn't live here.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
👆Biden did this.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
See, Biden controls the economy when it's doing great, but things outside of his control cause it to go bad. Simple, really.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
GY-NA!
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

make me some tea: Why is this news?


Subby apparently thinks China gets unfairly blamed for stuff.
 
