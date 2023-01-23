 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   Terrible turkey terrorizes trailer town   (kmov.com) divider line
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Relax, Everyone. Daffy Duck will take care of that turkey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: [Fark user image image 850x566]


Now I want turkey legs and baked beans. Baked
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I really don't know how to describe it. It was like the turkeys mounted a counter-attack. It was almost as if they were... organized!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Doesn't anyone own a GD shotgun?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wild Turkey at a trailer park...it's more likely than you think.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There was a video of her trying to spray it with a watergun. Which, as expected, just pissed it off.

Hit the farking thing with a shovel, lady. It's not like there's a shortage of wild turkeys in the northern suburbs.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think of turkey violence whenever I think of Jurassic Park and how the velociraptors in that series are much larger than real (~ turkey sized) velociraptors. Imagine a turkey with razor sharp teeth, clawed hands, and giant hook talons....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"This turkey has literally taken over our life,"

If that is not absurd hyperbole your previous life must have been really bland and coddled lady
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Doesn't anyone own a GD shotgun?


Pretty sure the cops frown on you discharging one in city limits, even for a nuisance turkey.  Snow shovels, on the other hand, are unregulated as far as I know.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who runs trailer town?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A couple solid whacks with a golf club and the problem is solved.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"[Reggie] appeared in a mobile home park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since."
 
JessieL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Turkeys only do this because they think people are sexy, strutting around with their big naked heads.

You sluts are asking for it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This just in:  Turkeys are assholes.

/Film at 11
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: I really don't know how to describe it. It was like the turkeys mounted a counter-attack. It was almost as if they were... organized!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: A couple solid whacks with a golf club and the problem is solved.


A couple or three side dishes and you have a good meal.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So... went camping. Lots of sex in public places, but it was the off season. Our only witnesses were a pack of turkeys who had no sense of personal space.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
hobnail knbwhite: Doesn't anyone own a GD shotgun?

Pretty sure the cops frown on you discharging one in city limits, even for a nuisance turkey.  Snow shovels, on the other hand, are unregulated as far as I know.


Exactly, and if the turkey is that brave & dominant over the people, just face him down, when he comes in grab is neck real quick & jerk it back & forth a couple times.

/ Reread that & thought maybe I should reword it.
// Then thought, Why???
/// It's Fark, I guarantee you at least 3 will smile at it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: Deus Ex Macguffin: A couple solid whacks with a golf club and the problem is solved.

A couple or three side dishes and you have a good meal.


I would suggest brining the shiat out of it first, wild turkey tends not to be very good.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think someone should trap it and release it in the local Walmart for maximum hilarity. Surely, one of those denizens has a crate they could put a rottweiler or a few toddlers in.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh you laugh but maybe this is just the early wave in the 1st invasion...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/1932 nevar4get
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I think someone should trap it and release it in the local Walmart for maximum hilarity. Surely, one of those denizens has a crate they could put a rottweiler or a few toddlers in.


I was thinking a dog too. I mean, it's a trailer park. Surely there's at least one pitbull in there somewhere.
"oops! My dog got loose and killed the turkey. It was a tragic accident, DNR guy."
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So... went camping. Lots of sex in public places, but it was the off season. Our only witnesses were a pack of turkeys who had no sense of personal space.


Guess you didn't see the film crew behind the duck blind.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hobnail: Mock26: Deus Ex Macguffin: A couple solid whacks with a golf club and the problem is solved.

A couple or three side dishes and you have a good meal.

I would suggest brining the shiat out of it first, wild turkey tends not to be very good.


I've heard it described as "Like eating tendons".
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
abhorrent1


It was a tragic, tasty accident, DNR guy."

That's better
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MountainClimber: [Fark user image 850x566]


Problem solved.
 
