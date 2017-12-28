 Skip to content
(NIST)   Feet to be avoided as of January 1, 2023: feet found in Yellowstone hot springs, feet washing ashore in Seattle and Vancouver, and now the U.S. Survey Foot. Quentin Tarantino despondent   (nist.gov) divider line
    More: Interesting, Geodesy, Surveying, United States, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, International System of Units, Acre, U.S. survey foot, Mile  
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame moder music with too many feats
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. We should be using rods, chains, and furlongs as god intended!
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eKonk: Good. We should be using rods, chains, and furlongs as god intended!


My car gets forty rods to the hogshead and that's the way I likes it.
 
Spindle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Dan Schneider lately?
 
fat boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How much is that in attoparsecs per microfortnight?
 
jevans47403
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alrighty that'll confuse the masses when they start measuring snow, flood stages, etc in rods and furloughs.
 
toetag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Yellowstone feet, they figured out who it was but not why or what happened for him or pieces of him to be in the hot spring.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So...these are still okay, then?

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
jevans47403
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*furlongs instead of feet.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: I blame moder music with too many feats


Little Feat - Feats Don't Fail Me Now (Live In Holland 1976)
Youtube LBCdc1tHwkI


Fark user image
"delicious feet"
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
w0.peakpx.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think those are measured in hogsheads.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Since 1893, the legal definition of the foot in the United States has been based on the meter. The definition adopted at that time was the one specified by Congress in 1866, as 1 foot = 1200/3937 meter exactl

So the US has been on the meteric system since 1893, just a real shiatty version
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: [Fark user image image 425x433]
I think those are measured in hogsheads.


She has a neuroma maybe that explains why she is a jerk, her feet hurt
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00256-021-03851-3
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The worst part about this is that it retired one of *two* legal definitions of the foot in the US. Which is stupid, we should all use smoots for measuring distance.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyway I was minding my own business riding my 1983 Suzuki GS450L and
Bam
I get broadside by a girl in a mid 80s GM midsized car. You know the ones with the grill that turn horizontal at the bottom.
Like an idiot I was not wearing proper footware(sneakers could have been worse, sandals)
So my gear shift lever went through my foot

All the gear all the time
 
SirMadness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Americans legally define their measurements against the same system they refuse to even try to implement.

This is so on brand it's painful.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirMadness: Americans legally define their measurements against the same system they refuse to even try to implement.

This is so on brand it's painful.


We tried. But the guy bringing us the metric standards got kidnapped by pirates while on the way over.

How Pirates Of The Caribbean Hijacked America's Metric System
 
