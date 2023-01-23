 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1941, Charles Lindbergh urged Congress to negotiate a neutrality pact with Hitler, proving that the ability to fly long distances solo does not qualify one in international politics   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Charles A. Lindbergh, World War II, United States, St. Louis, Charles Lindbergh, President Roosevelt  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way too many people think success or brilliance in one category, will make them successful or brilliant in other areas. It's not true. This is Especially true if people assume wealth equals brilliance in all things. Just because they pulled you out of a rich woman's crotch doesn't make you a brilliant businessman.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, but how relevant is something like this today?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oh, yeah
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And then he was involved in a plot to overthrow the government and install himself as dictator. He was a loathsome piece of shiat.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And then he was involved in a plot to overthrow the government and install himself as dictator. He was a loathsome piece of shiat.


No, he was a pilot. A pilot in a time when "derring-do" was equated with brilliance and panache and wisdom in all things.

Kind of like how reality teevee stars are today. Nobody should have given anymore of a rat's ass about a pilot's politics then than we should about a teevee star's politics today. And yet here we are.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Combining idiot-savant with useful idiot.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Like Edith Keeler, Charles Lindbergh did not really read the room.  He took an idealistic stand, and in theory, it was a good one, but it was the wrong time, and society let him know that he was on the wrong side of that argument.

Seeing what happened, he adjusted to the reality of the situation, rather than his original idealistic view.  During the war, he helped train P-38 pilots in the Pacific to stretch their fuel and increase their range, using what he had learned for his flight to Paris.

Some of the P-38 pilots who took part in the raid that took out Yamamoto credited the training they got from Lindbergh with making the mission achievable.

Lindbergh followed his conscience, and then changed his position once he saw that that philosophy was not practical in the current reality.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's not a lesson we've learned in America..

Is it, Former President Trump?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone who hasn't listened to Rachel Maddow's 'Ultra' yet absolutely should. Tells the amazing and somehow mostly forgotten story of active fascism in the US and in congress circa WWII. One of the best podcasts I've ever heard.

Rachel Maddow Presents: ULTRA
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gosh, I'm surprised that Hermann-Goering-awarded Service Cross of the German Eagle award winner Charles Lindbergh would say such a thing.  I wonder what else he said?

"a war within our own family of nations, a war which will reduce the strength and destroy the treasures of the White race," and "let us not commit racial suicide by internal conflict."

Ok, not that surprised, I guess.

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Charles-Lindbergh/Germany-and-the-America-First-movement
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like a good time to point out that the America First movement was formed around Lindbergh to protect Nazi Germany.
 
WMCB [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Anyone who hasn't listened to Rachel Maddow's 'Ultra' yet absolutely should. Tells the amazing and somehow mostly forgotten story of active fascism in the US and in congress circa WWII. One of the best podcasts I've ever heard.

Rachel Maddow Presents: ULTRA


This right here. An excellent podcast and a chilling story that somehow rhymes with what we're in today.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lindy was following the conservative money like a camp follower would be inclined to do.
See also Prescott Bush.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's like the idea that villains are always cowardly at heart and good people are going to be courageous under stress. If villains were always cowardly they wouldn't be as much of a problem.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But of course he did.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is really good. 
The Plot Against America: Official Trailer | HBO
Youtube RwMwrft7So8
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Sure, but how relevant is something like this today?

[Fark user image 588x376]

/Oh, yeah


Only if "shut up you blood diamond twit with too much money" is relevant to you.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes, he was the Sir Oswald Moseley of the USA, and he wasn't alone in his little fan club.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
big balls != big brain
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Gosh, I'm surprised that Hermann-Goering-awarded Service Cross of the German Eagle award winner Charles Lindbergh would say such a thing.  I wonder what else he said?

"a war within our own family of nations, a war which will reduce the strength and destroy the treasures of the White race," and "let us not commit racial suicide by internal conflict."

Ok, not that surprised, I guess.

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Charles-Lindbergh/Germany-and-the-America-First-movement


Yup. I went to this little Charles Lindbergh museum in Minnesota with my father a few years back and I was shocked to learn how much he loved Nazi Germany. He quickly changed his tune after Pearl Harbor. It's weird how they don't tell you about that in school. The museum tried to downplay that part as much as possible, of course.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: This is really good. [YouTube video: The Plot Against America: Official Trailer | HBO]


This just reminds me of when Phillip Roth died and everyone got a stick up their ass about calling him a "genius" since he was a celebrated male author.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

what lindbergh may have looked like
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And then he was involved in a plot to overthrow the government and install himself as dictator. He was a loathsome piece of shiat.


And an inattentive father
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I watched The Plot Against America with my wife, she asked if all that really happened.  Like 4 episodes in.

There's "things that aren't taught in school" (although those are often things people just didn't pay attention to in school) and then there's asking if Charles Lindbergh was President and we were allied with Nazi Germany.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chuckles was an open Nazi-Sympathizer, the Neutrality thing was just a way to make it more palatable to the average American.  I am firmly convinced that a critical re-examination of the Lindbergh baby kidnapping would reveal the kid was born with some sort of congenital defect, and devout Eugenics believe lindbergh couldn't accept HIS kid was flawed, so ....   And blaming it on immigrants? Just a bonus
 
scanman61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And then he was involved in a plot to overthrow the government and install himself as dictator. He was a loathsome piece of shiat.


The Plot against America
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And then he was involved in a plot to overthrow the government and install himself as dictator. He was a loathsome piece of shiat.


to be fair they wanted to install Smedley Butler, but he blew the whistle on them instead and got his name smeared for his efforts since Hearst was one of the plotters and he basically had a stranglehold on the news media of the day
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Yes, he was the Sir Oswald Moseley of the USA, and he wasn't alone in his little fan club.


Yeah but their membership was less than zero. Hey!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Tyrone Slothrop: And then he was involved in a plot to overthrow the government and install himself as dictator. He was a loathsome piece of shiat.

And an inattentive father


That sort of thing happens when you maintain two completely separate families, one secretly.

/he was a bigamist in all but name
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Like Edith Keeler,


Somehow I think with Charles it was less "give peace a chance" and more "I like what Hitler is doing with the Jews" in his anti-war stance.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magorn: Chuckles was an open Nazi-Sympathizer, the Neutrality thing was just a way to make it more palatable to the average American.  I am firmly convinced that a critical re-examination of the Lindbergh baby kidnapping would reveal the kid was born with some sort of congenital defect, and devout Eugenics believe lindbergh couldn't accept HIS kid was flawed, so ....   And blaming it on immigrants? Just a bonus


Turns out, a dingo ate it.
 
