(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1957, Toy company Wham-O produced the first Frisbees, a product which went on to be a vastly more successful product than previous 'Bag-o-Glass,' 'Whirly Sawblades,' or 'Baby's First Guillotine Construction Set'   (history.com) divider line
36
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Johnny Switchblade Adventure Punk
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well they never made anything cooler than these. 

metvcdn.metv.comView Full Size


Dear gods, who made this?! 

metvcdn.metv.comView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O

You know, for kids.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to play frisbee at the great green lawn of the leaning tower of Pisa when I lived there. It was a great way to meet people from all over the world. Lots of tourists stopping me..

"hey what is that?"

"It's a frisbee, wanna play?"

very cool indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullsh**. Everyone knows it was invented in 1885 at the town fair in Hill Valley, CA.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a round plastic dingus!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thank you, Wham-O.

Irwin Mainway sold me a spiffy Johnny Space Commander mask and a cool Johnny Human Torch kit to give to my nephews for their birthdays this year!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genius design!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I know, wrong circle toy
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*picks up a pie tin, turns it upside down and throws it*

Hey look at that, I should sell those.

Sometimes innovation is looking at the same thing as everyone else but perceiving it differently.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_hate_your_god: It's a round plastic dingus![Fark user image image 850x459]


Dang.  Seems I wasn't the only one
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Baby's First Guillotine Construction Set + Frisbee =
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parallax: Bullsh**. Everyone knows it was invented in 1885 at the town fair in Hill Valley, CA.


By Lizzie Magie, based on her readings of Karl Marx?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig

Log Commercial Sing-Along | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube OSBCU7-iBX4
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The kids love this one!"
 
JonathanMurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consumer Probe: Irwin Mainway - SNL
Youtube veMiNQifZcM
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: after WWII, wham-o made .22LR and black powder firearms along with hunting-grade crossbows, and also made Parts for the garand rifle during WWII
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: Baby's First Guillotine Construction Set + Frisbee =
[Fark user image 375x500]


Have this on Blu-Ray. First seen in the Avenue theater when I was in junior high. Corny as shat, but fun... especially the spurting blood.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: It's a round plastic dingus![Fark user image image 850x459]


Good luck tracing my IP, I'm behind 7 Hudsucker Proxies!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pfft, I still want my Happy Fun Ball.

/Then tell my kids under no circumstances to taunt it, which they inevitably will.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: It's a round plastic dingus![Fark user image image 850x459]


Y'know. For no kids!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Playing Frisbee can be fun. But Frolf kicks it up to 11.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do no taunt Happy Fun Balltm

Happy Fun Ball - SNL
Youtube GmqeZl8OI2M
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Yeah, well they never made anything cooler than these. 

[metvcdn.metv.com image 300x253]

Dear gods, who made this?! 

[metvcdn.metv.com image 300x395]


Ha! I actually have a Jarts set that I discovered in the attic at my cottage, box and all. Unfortunately the plastic used for the hoop targets degraded to the point that they crumbled when I took them out of the package. As long as you don't go throwing them over the house or other foolish things (like standing down range) they actually were pretty fun to get out and play with.
 
Magnetar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this was the day the phrase "Fu*kin' a, bruh" was invented.

1977 World Frisbee Championships - Pasadena, CA
Youtube mt5zZgzA37k
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why not both?

Hard Ticket to Hawaii - Frisbee Scene
Youtube Uin6b2iGy9E
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LumberingOaf [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who first thought Return to Zork?
Return To Zork - Whammoprin Commercial
Youtube D0ro-jlfHKc


/Want some Rye?
//...
///'course ya do!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: oblig

[YouTube video: Log Commercial Sing-Along | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind]


Came for a beloved Log! reference, leaving satisfied.

/phrasing
//better than bad, it's good
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CSB,

When I was a kid, my grandmother worked as a switch operator on the Norfolk Naval shipyard, her switch station looked just like these.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: When I was a kid, my grandmother worked as a switch operator


Pretty cool.

My mom was an operator for NY Bell back in the day before she had me and no, she did not have to wear roller-skates.

Now me? I was a 32D (fixed station technical controller) in the Army. I worked here. Sorry no indoor photos, it was a "secure" facility at the time.  BTW...this place doesn't exist anymore. The Italians, tour it down a few years ago. It's back to being a sunflower field.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
During the height of Freestyle frisbee two of my sister's friends were at the top of that sport.  Their signatures were on one model of frisbee and they performed on TV during a Superbowl.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
60 Minutes - Saturday Night Live
Youtube b_5jZ3DbwoM
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Worked for Poland.
 
