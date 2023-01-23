 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Cold War bunker that could house up to 4,000 people for up to 3 months had its own phone switchboard, electric buggies for transportation, and - if subby is interpreting the pictures correctly - its own S/M room and masturbatorium (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Strange, Nuclear weapon, World War II, war headquarters, Nuclear warfare, eerie underground city, News Group Newspapers Limited, Cold War, Sun Online  
•       •       •

1781 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2023 at 10:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one picture of Her Majesty does not a wankathon make, subby.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
any room is a masturbatorium if you are brave enough.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: any room is a masturbatorium if you are brave enough.


And that, kids, is why McDonalds no longer has play areas.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: khitsicker: any room is a masturbatorium if you are brave enough.

And that, kids, is why McDonalds no longer has play areas.


Is...

Is that not what "play area" meant?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these photos is not like the others...

thesun.co.ukView Full Size


...is this just the Sun's generic "secret tunnels" photo, or have they repurposed this place as a server farm?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when the 3 months are up? Does everyone just keel over, or do they send expeditions out to the wild never to be heard from again, or do they form survivor tribes and crack open the skulls of those less fit?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
amd3d.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: one picture of Her Majesty does not a wankathon make, subby.


Challenge accepted.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  My entire apartment is a dedicated masturbatorium.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: one picture of Her Majesty does not a wankathon make, subby.


3 or more will do the trick, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: any room is a masturbatorium if you are brave enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust vault -tec.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [amd3d.com image 850x478]


Is that out yet? Yes, I'm going to Google it after I post this, but I'm mainly responding to let people know this isn't a joke. There is a fan-based expansion to Fallout 4 that takes place in London. New story lines, settings, even hired voice actors for new NPCs. Should be amazing if it's half what they promise.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With recent events in mind,
"Cold War bunker that will house up to 4000 people"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: khitsicker: any room is a masturbatorium if you are brave enough.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Put him in charge. He's got some experience and he wants a shot at some lovin'
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold War Bunker?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could work with this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: khitsicker: any room is a masturbatorium if you are brave enough.

And that, kids, is why McDonalds no longer has play areas.

Is...

Is that not what "play area" meant?


According to the uptight prudes at corporate, apparently not.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: Gleeman: [amd3d.com image 850x478]

Is that out yet? Yes, I'm going to Google it after I post this, but I'm mainly responding to let people know this isn't a joke. There is a fan-based expansion to Fallout 4 that takes place in London. New story lines, settings, even hired voice actors for new NPCs. Should be amazing if it's half what they promise.


Wasn't out last time I checked, really looking forward to it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Mount Pony bunker still operational?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/used to drive by it on the way from home to masturbatorium, er university
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: One of these photos is not like the others...

[thesun.co.uk image 407x270]

...is this just the Sun's generic "secret tunnels" photo, or have they repurposed this place as a server farm?


That's "We only had 2 photos of the actual event, so...istockphoto.com it is"
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: We could work with this:

[Fark user image image 605x777]


Or perhaps a few shots of Princess Grace:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A subterranean bit bunker would be a good use for it. Clearly someone has already had that idea. Use the waste heat for municipal heating.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: FirstDennis: We could work with this:

[Fark user image image 605x777]

Or perhaps a few shots of Princess Grace:[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1046]


Sorry, them scary crazy eyes would run me out of any masturbatorium.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: one picture of Her Majesty does not a wankathon make, subby.


Well, not with THAT attitude.
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am so glad that our governments all have underground cities in which they can live in the event of a nuclear war. We'll surely need to keep our  politicians around (and their largest donors, too!) to steal all the available resources from all the rest of us!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hobnail: Uranus: one picture of Her Majesty does not a wankathon make, subby.

Well, not with THAT attitude.


now if you close your eyes really tight, ad imagine it's really her back, while you lick a postage stamp...
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We've learned about a lot of old declassified government nuclear bunkers. It makes me wonder about the ones we don't know about, which are still classified and maintained, ready for use.

Is there even a government plan for a real nuclear apocalypse?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MBooda: Floki: FirstDennis: We could work with this:

[Fark user image image 605x777]

Or perhaps a few shots of Princess Grace:[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1046]

Sorry, them scary crazy eyes would run me out of any masturbatorium.


yeah, she looks intelligent and savvy...You wouldn't want anything like that.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: One of these photos is not like the others...

[thesun.co.uk image 407x270]

...is this just the Sun's generic "secret tunnels" photo, or have they repurposed this place as a server farm?


It's probably a crypto farm now.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh.  Every building in Finland has a bunker in the basement.   Serious, it's part of their building codes.   And they also have much, much better bomb shelters.   When they are not in used sheltering people from bombs, Santa Clause lives in them.

Also serious about that....  This is a bomb shelter suitable for 3,000 people, and also St. Nick.

peachykeenes.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: MBooda: Floki: FirstDennis: We could work with this:

[Fark user image image 605x777]

Or perhaps a few shots of Princess Grace:[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1046]

Sorry, them scary crazy eyes would run me out of any masturbatorium.

yeah, she looks intelligent and savvy...You wouldn't want anything like that.


She's not going to sleep with you
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wxboy: Uranus: one picture of Her Majesty does not a wankathon make, subby.

3 or more will do the trick, though.

[Fark user image 620x400]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

/will be in his bunk
 
admiral_neckbeard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cormee: Schmerd1948: MBooda: Floki: FirstDennis: We could work with this:

[Fark user image image 605x777]

Or perhaps a few shots of Princess Grace:[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1046]

Sorry, them scary crazy eyes would run me out of any masturbatorium.

yeah, she looks intelligent and savvy...You wouldn't want anything like that.

She's not going to sleep with you


Not from the top of the cliff, anyway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Is there even a government plan for a real nuclear apocalypse?


duck and cover.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: One of these photos is not like the others...

[thesun.co.uk image 407x270]

...is this just the Sun's generic "secret tunnels" photo, or have they repurposed this place as a server farm?


It's the Matrix!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks for the word "masterbatorium" subby - I've been looking for a new home project
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Floki: FirstDennis: We could work with this:

[Fark user image image 605x777]

Or perhaps a few shots of Princess Grace:[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1046]


At Peyton Place? Or in "trouble in the Suez"?
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.