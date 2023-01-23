 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Pope Francis: Hey, you there, yeah, you mooks there in Peru, knock it off with all the fighting, and burning , and smashing stuff of God's-a gonna be super pissed off at you   (nbcnews.com) divider line
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you did that on purpose, Subby.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.


Trophies.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.


It's certainly one way to keep the altar boys quiet.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pope Frankie is Argentinian, not Italian.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

Trophies.


Many of the oldest churches are built above necropolises (necropoli?).

Also...every single catholic alter has a relic (read : bone of) a saint or something similar (like one of the nails of the cross).

/ Fun Fact: if one was to gather all the nails of the cross...one could easily build a huge-ass boat, despite there only being 3 true nails of the cross

// it's because you can get a "nail of the cross" just about anywhere
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Pope Frankie is Argentinian, not Italian.


Ain't no spicy-a meatballs in Argentina? What-a kinda world is this?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: ZMugg: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

Trophies.

Many of the oldest churches are built above necropolises (necropoli?).

Also...every single catholic alter has a relic (read : bone of) a saint or something similar (like one of the nails of the cross).

/ Fun Fact: if one was to gather all the nails of the cross...one could easily build a huge-ass boat, despite there only being 3 true nails of the cross

// it's because you can get a "nail of the cross" just about anywhere


Yeah. The church is kinda weird about bodies. Apparently there was also some shenanigans involved with Dante Alighieri's body back in the day.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.


It's an ossuary, they're supposed to be there. Think of a centralized cemetery, which is how they did it until about the mid-1800's to conserve space.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same god who is the the winner of the hide-and-seek championships every consecutive year since the beginning of the universe? Or is it the one who gives cancer to children?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if invoking god to stop violence won't work, nothing will.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: The same god who is the the winner of the hide-and-seek championships every consecutive year since the beginning of the universe? Or is it the one who gives cancer to children?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

It's an ossuary, they're supposed to be there. Think of a centralized cemetery, which is how they did it until about the mid-1800's to conserve space.


I believe many of the skulls I saw were ...procured during the inquisition. Same as it ever was.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SNAFUq: iheartscotch: ZMugg: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

Trophies.

Many of the oldest churches are built above necropolises (necropoli?).

Also...every single catholic alter has a relic (read : bone of) a saint or something similar (like one of the nails of the cross).

/ Fun Fact: if one was to gather all the nails of the cross...one could easily build a huge-ass boat, despite there only being 3 true nails of the cross

// it's because you can get a "nail of the cross" just about anywhere

Yeah. The church is kinda weird about bodies. Apparently there was also some shenanigans involved with Dante Alighieri's body back in the day.


Yeah. It's pretty special.

I mean....Dante did say that a very recent pope (recent, relative to 1320) was in Hell.
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: ZMugg: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

Trophies.

Many of the oldest churches are built above necropolises (necropoli?).

Also...every single catholic alter has a relic (read : bone of) a saint or something similar (like one of the nails of the cross).

/ Fun Fact: if one was to gather all the nails of the cross...one could easily build a huge-ass boat, despite there only being 3 true nails of the cross

// it's because you can get a "nail of the cross" just about anywhere


Father...Gus!?
Is that really you!?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: iheartscotch: Pope Frankie is Argentinian, not Italian.

Ain't no spicy-a meatballs in Argentina? What-a kinda world is this?


CSBs

1) I've spent time in Buenos Aires. There was a Mexican restaurant that I went to with my Agentinian colleagues, which was owned by actual Mexicans. I asked for the hottest salsa that they have, which wasn't really very hot - it was about the level of medium spice for Thai food. I ate it with no issue, my colleagues wanted to try it and they acted like it was the spiciest thing that they've ever had, grabbing cold water and waving ath their mouths.

2) Later, an Argentinian colleague came to the USA for training. We got pizza from Dominoes and he thought that the sauce was ridiculously spicy.

They are not into spicy in Argentina at all!

/CSBs
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: iheartscotch: ZMugg: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

Trophies.

Many of the oldest churches are built above necropolises (necropoli?).

Also...every single catholic alter has a relic (read : bone of) a saint or something similar (like one of the nails of the cross).

/ Fun Fact: if one was to gather all the nails of the cross...one could easily build a huge-ass boat, despite there only being 3 true nails of the cross

// it's because you can get a "nail of the cross" just about anywhere

Father...Gus!?
Is that really you!?


Fark user imageView Full Size


FECK!

DRINK!
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

It's an ossuary, they're supposed to be there. Think of a centralized cemetery, which is how they did it until about the mid-1800's to conserve space.


Much more economical than the funeral-industrial complex.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK subby, that headline reminded me of: "Hey, alla you wops, get offa da lawn!"
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: The Exit Stencilist: iheartscotch: Pope Frankie is Argentinian, not Italian.

Ain't no spicy-a meatballs in Argentina? What-a kinda world is this?

CSBs

1) I've spent time in Buenos Aires. There was a Mexican restaurant that I went to with my Agentinian colleagues, which was owned by actual Mexicans. I asked for the hottest salsa that they have, which wasn't really very hot - it was about the level of medium spice for Thai food. I ate it with no issue, my colleagues wanted to try it and they acted like it was the spiciest thing that they've ever had, grabbing cold water and waving ath their mouths.

2) Later, an Argentinian colleague came to the USA for training. We got pizza from Dominoes and he thought that the sauce was ridiculously spicy.

They are not into spicy in Argentina at all!

/CSBs


They only get spicy when you mention the Falklands.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pope Frankie is Argentinian, not Italian.


Doesn't matter. As soon as your elected pope you automatically pick up the Italian
accent. It's the lord's way.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

It's an ossuary, they're supposed to be there. Think of a centralized cemetery, which is how they did it until about the mid-1800's to conserve space.


Oughta visit Douaumont.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/that's not a penis
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: eddie_irvine: The Exit Stencilist: iheartscotch: Pope Frankie is Argentinian, not Italian.

Ain't no spicy-a meatballs in Argentina? What-a kinda world is this?

CSBs

1) I've spent time in Buenos Aires. There was a Mexican restaurant that I went to with my Agentinian colleagues, which was owned by actual Mexicans. I asked for the hottest salsa that they have, which wasn't really very hot - it was about the level of medium spice for Thai food. I ate it with no issue, my colleagues wanted to try it and they acted like it was the spiciest thing that they've ever had, grabbing cold water and waving ath their mouths.

2) Later, an Argentinian colleague came to the USA for training. We got pizza from Dominoes and he thought that the sauce was ridiculously spicy.

They are not into spicy in Argentina at all!

/CSBs

They only get spicy when you mention the Falklands.


c.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
:(

lovely place.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been lucky enough to go to the Manu reserve in Peru, one of the largest protected remaining areas of real wilderness in the world.  long may it last... :/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Also...every single catholic alter has a relic (read : bone of) a saint or something similar (like one of the nails of the cross).


Someone brought this up in the last Catholic thread (was it you? - it was you, you still cannot spell atar correctly) and that's not true anymore, especially since Vatican II expressly removed the requirement that the Eucharist blessing happen atop an altar stone from the Council of Nicea and changed it to a recommendation.

Relics are optional now. Fun fact: they also cannot be installed in an altar that is "movable" - although no one bothered to expressly define what "movable" means. So my parish when I was growing up in the 1980's had a generic-looking solid wood altar standing in the middle of a wood stage. However, it had a cutout in the middle of the top for the altar stone and the relic. Each of the legs was screwed into a concrete footer expressly poured for the altar. No one was moving the altar without a lot of trouble.

Another fun fact: altar stones themselves can be movable. So while that altar wasn't going anywhere, the altar stone itself, while extremely heavy, had silk ropes that ran underneath it in case someone needed to lift it out of the altar. That never made any sense to me. I understood the original requirement was meant that you had to build a permanent structure for worship, but as time went on and they realized churches were going to move, they came up with rules for an altar stone but kept the original altar build rules.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: iheartscotch: Also...every single catholic alter has a relic (read : bone of) a saint or something similar (like one of the nails of the cross).

Someone brought this up in the last Catholic thread (was it you? - it was you, you still cannot spell atar correctly) and that's not true anymore, especially since Vatican II expressly removed the requirement that the Eucharist blessing happen atop an altar stone from the Council of Nicea and changed it to a recommendation.

Relics are optional now. Fun fact: they also cannot be installed in an altar that is "movable" - although no one bothered to expressly define what "movable" means. So my parish when I was growing up in the 1980's had a generic-looking solid wood altar standing in the middle of a wood stage. However, it had a cutout in the middle of the top for the altar stone and the relic. Each of the legs was screwed into a concrete footer expressly poured for the altar. No one was moving the altar without a lot of trouble.

Another fun fact: altar stones themselves can be movable. So while that altar wasn't going anywhere, the altar stone itself, while extremely heavy, had silk ropes that ran underneath it in case someone needed to lift it out of the altar. That never made any sense to me. I understood the original requirement was meant that you had to build a permanent structure for worship, but as time went on and they realized churches were going to move, they came up with rules for an altar stone but kept the original altar build rules.


It were probably me.

I mean....they probably ran out of the bones of saints.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

neapoi: Lsherm: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

It's an ossuary, they're supposed to be there. Think of a centralized cemetery, which is how they did it until about the mid-1800's to conserve space.

I believe many of the skulls I saw were ...procured during the inquisition. Same as it ever was.


Possibly? I don't know the history but if they were people executed for being heretics keeping their bodies on church/government land at the time wouldn't make a whole lot of sense. Also, the numbers don't necessarily add up.

I'm not denying the Peruvian Inquisition, just that the numbers weren't great enough for those bones. They could be indigenous bones from native populations murdered by colonists, but it's also unlikely (although not impossible) the church or the state government would do that much work for a people they considered "Godless."
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.


But no beans?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lsherm: neapoi: Lsherm: neapoi: I toured the large catholic cathedral in Lima. Thousands upon thousands of skulls in the basement of that place.

It's an ossuary, they're supposed to be there. Think of a centralized cemetery, which is how they did it until about the mid-1800's to conserve space.

I believe many of the skulls I saw were ...procured during the inquisition. Same as it ever was.

Possibly? I don't know the history but if they were people executed for being heretics keeping their bodies on church/government land at the time wouldn't make a whole lot of sense. Also, the numbers don't necessarily add up.

I'm not denying the Peruvian Inquisition, just that the numbers weren't great enough for those bones. They could be indigenous bones from native populations murdered by colonists, but it's also unlikely (although not impossible) the church or the state government would do that much work for a people they considered "Godless."


I agree. They would not have kept the remains of people they felt were heretics on church ground.

/ In fact....they probably would have done something unpleasant to the remains.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lsherm:I'm not denying the Peruvian Inquisition

NOBODY denies the Peruvian Inquisition!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....they probably ran out of the bones of saints.


They never had enough to begin with, and forgery was rampant in the middle ages. There are classifications of relics, there used to be three, now there are two, and altar relics are supposed to be Class I - a physical part of a saint, either skin or - most commonly - bone. The chase for relics, even for third-rate saints, was resulting in rejected compromises like "dust from the decomposed body of Saint X in his tomb" and they likely realized they couldn't keep it up.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
he's from argentina, not new jersey
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: :(

lovely place.

[Fark user image 425x318]

I've been lucky enough to go to the Manu reserve in Peru, one of the largest protected remaining areas of real wilderness in the world.  long may it last... :/

[Fark user image 425x318]


Come on down!  You're the next guest on

PERUVIAN TIMESHARE!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: iheartscotch: I mean....they probably ran out of the bones of saints.

They never had enough to begin with, and forgery was rampant in the middle ages. There are classifications of relics, there used to be three, now there are two, and altar relics are supposed to be Class I - a physical part of a saint, either skin or - most commonly - bone. The chase for relics, even for third-rate saints, was resulting in rejected compromises like "dust from the decomposed body of Saint X in his tomb" and they likely realized they couldn't keep it up.


Plus, it incentivized people to do really shiaty things like steal the bodies of saints for the money.

/ I could have sworn I saw a story earlier this year about a plundered sarcophagus that got returned to Egypt because it was pictured with Cardi B, but my phone says nope
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pope Frankie is Argentinian, not Italian.


Yes but Latin always comes out with an italian accent
 
guinsu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully the indigenous people protesting in Peru just ignore the Catholic and continue fighting for representation.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: Lady J: :(

lovely place.

[Fark user image 425x318]

I've been lucky enough to go to the Manu reserve in Peru, one of the largest protected remaining areas of real wilderness in the world.  long may it last... :/

[Fark user image 425x318]

Come on down!  You're the next guest on

PERUVIAN TIMESHARE!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Violence extinguishes hope for a just solution to the problems," the pontiff said. "I encourage all sides involved to take up the path of dialogue among brothers in the same nation, in the full respect of human rights and of the rule of law."

Whose law?

Because I'm pretty sure the whole thing is a "government vs the people" thing and one of those sides decides what the law is which hardly seems like there would be a fair and just outcome from respecting the rule of law.
 
undernova
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A Peruvian memory: The Black Christ, the only one I've seen outside of Panama. I don't remember which church this was, but I bet the Pope's not fond.
 
