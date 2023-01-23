 Skip to content
(Slate)   Wait, you mean you haven't assembled your "In Case I Get Murdered" kit yet? What the hell are you waiting for?   (slate.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spoiler alert: it was your significant other.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is necessary in the USA because of how farked up the country is. Is it healthy? No, and very, very little about our country and society is healthy.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am not creating an "If I go missing" book because, if I go missing, it's more than likely because I want to be missing.

Bye, Felicia.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't lose that kit.. I don't think anyone needs anything more to steal your identity.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FarkingReading: I am not creating an "If I go missing" book because, if I go missing, it's more than likely because I want to be missing.

Bye, Felicia.


If that's the case, then an "if I go missing" book with misleading information would be your friend.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: FarkingReading: I am not creating an "If I go missing" book because, if I go missing, it's more than likely because I want to be missing.

Bye, Felicia.

If that's the case, then an "if I go missing" book with misleading information would be your friend.


Fair point, my good man!

You may call me Guy Incognito!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delete my search history...
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tru crime" is a mental parasite and it's fans are all farking crazyass
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is necessary in the USA because of how farked up the country is. Is it healthy? No, and very, very little about our country and society is healthy.


It's not any more necessary here than anywhere. It's just that here live all the "tru crime" nutters that do nothing but watch, read and listen to "Tru crime" entertainment.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the stupid people bemoan its name, everyone SHOULD have something along those lines for unexpected death. We have seen a loooooooooooooong list of stories over the last two years of what happens when you dont bother to prepare for scary things, so you damn well should have something like this and you should make sure someone either in the family or the closest family friend knows about it just in case
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People sell kitsch to cater to current pop culture trend, is seen briefly by many, actually purchased and used by almost nobody, wannabe "journalist" attempts to spin as something significant. Ric Romero has more at 11.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark? It makes sense to put things like your will, account information, logins, etc., someplace safe and let loved ones know, so they'll have less of a mess to deal with if something happens. Putting together clues so they can track down your killer, though, seems kind of useless and narcissistic.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not  that paranoid.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: just make a dental impression in a bar of soap and leave it under your vanity with a wad of semen filled toilet paper. Fingerprints on the mirror and it's one stop shopping for the CSI. Of course, I am not a pretty white woman so they will budget about one quarter of a man hour looking for me.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as most people would call it,
A will and testament....
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I've assembled my "who I'd murder and why and how (if I was a murder, even though I'm totally not a murderer)" list

And no, my name is not OJ Simpson, and why are you looking at me funny?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: seems kind of useless and narcissistic.


nailed it.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need one since my wife already has access to everything. If something happens to me, I want to make sure that she has the fewest obstacles possible to carrying on and taking care of our kids. If she's the one who does me in... oh well, I've had a good run.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Delete my search history...


Ignite the thermite located above my hard drive.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got one of those "So, I'm Dead" binders, with all the lame financial stuff.  I should update it with a "murdered" section, and blame one of you Farkers.  Might at least provide some comic relief, not that I'll care.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I go missing it will probably be intentional and I won't *want* to be found.

That, or bears.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to get my comment posted in the first 48.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: No, but I've assembled my "who I'd murder and why and how (if I was a murder, even though I'm totally not a murderer)" list

And no, my name is not OJ Simpson, and why are you looking at me funny?


Tell me you're 30 crows in a trenchcoat without saying you're 30 crows in a trenchcoat.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok made mine just to make sure the guy at McDonald's that wouldn't give me an extra sauce takes the blame.

fark you Steve.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: "Tru crime" is a mental parasite and it's fans are all farking crazyass


I'm not nuts. And even if I am. I was crazy before true was a thing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Protip: just make a dental impression in a bar of soap and leave it under your vanity with a wad of semen filled toilet paper. Fingerprints on the mirror and it's one stop shopping for the CSI. Of course, I am not a pretty white woman so they will budget about one quarter of a man hour looking for me.


Well. That's about how long it takes to type: no apparent crime.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that where one would keep their Old Glory Insurance policy?

/Nolo Press 'Get it Together' is a wiser choice for end of existence planning
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: If I go missing it will probably be intentional and I won't *want* to be found.

That, or bears.


Or you lost in Fairbanks.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: AdmirableSnackbar: This is necessary in the USA because of how farked up the country is. Is it healthy? No, and very, very little about our country and society is healthy.

It's not any more necessary here than anywhere. It's just that here live all the "tru crime" nutters that do nothing but watch, read and listen to "Tru crime" entertainment.


Yeah, it's not like we're talking gun violence here.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Things in my 'In Case I Go Missing' binder," the woman starts in one video. "I added a hair sample just in case they need it for DNA testing." The viewer then sees a woman's hands cutting off a lock of hair and placing it in a pocket inside the folio.

Umm, I could be mistaken but isn't the hair follicle necessary for purposes of DNA?
"Cutting off a lock of hair" is not that at all.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My in-case-I-get-murdered kit contains all the negatives and recordings needed for a Clue game worth of suspects.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came here to say "Why would I assemble an 'Incriminating Evidence And Likely Locations' binder?", but I see a bunch of sane people have beaten me to it.

Imagine trusting law enforcement so much that you'd hand over pictures, fingerprints, DNA, identifying marks, known acquaintances and previous locations to them, willingly, before a crime had actually occurred. That's insane.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more likely that your "In Case I Go Missing" binder will go missing before you do, especially if you spend all day looking at crap on TikTok.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: "Things in my 'In Case I Go Missing' binder," the woman starts in one video. "I added a hair sample just in case they need it for DNA testing." The viewer then sees a woman's hands cutting off a lock of hair and placing it in a pocket inside the folio.

Umm, I could be mistaken but isn't the hair follicle necessary for purposes of DNA?
"Cutting off a lock of hair" is not that at all.


Yep, and yep. But, we're talking about an ad made to exploit the fears of folks self-important enough to believe that they're at risk, so I'm thinking that logic isn't the pitch...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yourprops.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know this is just to make Romney's life a bit easier - now, he can have his binders full of women assembled by the women in question!

/ It rubs the lotion on the skin
// Or else it gets the Book of Mormon again
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one but it has biometric data for Bob who lives in the boarding house. He's about my age and build.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: neongoats: AdmirableSnackbar: This is necessary in the USA because of how farked up the country is. Is it healthy? No, and very, very little about our country and society is healthy.

It's not any more necessary here than anywhere. It's just that here live all the "tru crime" nutters that do nothing but watch, read and listen to "Tru crime" entertainment.

Yeah, it's not like we're talking gun violence here.


If you're murdered it was your domestic partner. The odds of it being anything else are so low that I can say that now and be confident that I'm right even if you're murdered 10 years from now. The presence of a gun in the house increases the odds you will be killed by that weapon in the hands of your partner, but the increasing number of guns in the US does not change the most likely person pointing it at you.

These 'murder kits' exist simply as the next expression of people who are full of themselves.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does the data guy/gal who works for the police to input/electonicafy all the data already work for the Chinese/Russian hackers?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: I have one but it has biometric data for Bob who lives in the boarding house. He's about my age and build.


Well, of course. Always have a patsy - proper Psychlo protocol.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a "all my shiat in one place" kit so my executor doesn't have to be searching for everything.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As seen on TikTok"

No.  It isn't healthy.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingReading: I am not creating an "If I go missing" book because, if I go missing, it's more than likely because I want to be missing.

Bye, Felicia.


Then it would be a brilliant strategy to fill it with lies to throw off your pursuers.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I'm skinned and eaten by a Dahmer wannabe and the only possible dna evidence left to ID me is in his or her  poop, kit.
Nutters. How many bowls of corn flakes did you piss in to think this way?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's aware that not everyone appreciates the binders. "People are saying, 'Well, this is not going to help you. This won't help at all if you go missing.' But I'm like, 'Or, it just might.' "

Hard to challenge a counterpoint like that.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SMB2811: StatelyGreekAutomaton: neongoats: AdmirableSnackbar: This is necessary in the USA because of how farked up the country is. Is it healthy? No, and very, very little about our country and society is healthy.

It's not any more necessary here than anywhere. It's just that here live all the "tru crime" nutters that do nothing but watch, read and listen to "Tru crime" entertainment.

Yeah, it's not like we're talking gun violence here.

If you're murdered it was your domestic partner. The odds of it being anything else are so low that I can say that now and be confident that I'm right even if you're murdered 10 years from now. The presence of a gun in the house increases the odds you will be killed by that weapon in the hands of your partner, but the increasing number of guns in the US does not change the most likely person pointing it at you.

These 'murder kits' exist simply as the next expression of people who are full of themselves.


...Usually by the second or third act.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well it's a good thin gm I am lazy. Otherwise I would be inspired to do a packet with Davinci Code level absurdity just to mess with the poor soul that would come across it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [yourprops.com image 850x637]


It contains a single sheet of paper with one sentence:

The butler did it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: Well it's a good thin gm I am lazy. Otherwise I would be inspired to do a packet with Davinci Code level absurdity just to mess with the poor soul that would come across it.


You need to work the Voynich Manuscript in somehow, and maybe Area 51.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: SNAFUq: Well it's a good thin gm I am lazy. Otherwise I would be inspired to do a packet with Davinci Code level absurdity just to mess with the poor soul that would come across it.

You need to work the Voynich Manuscript in somehow, and maybe Area 51.


Only if I find a way to start a conspiracy about Naruto running.
 
