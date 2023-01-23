 Skip to content
A piece of Civil War history is rotting away in Gettysburg, because they used the wrong paint when they restored it
    American Civil War, park service, Confederate States of America, Klingel House, National Park Service, piece of Civil War history, Gettysburg  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Gettysburg, you say? And they don't even provide the house's Address?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you hire professionals, not the cheapest guys in the phone book.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know if Cecilia Giménez was involved in the restoration?

conteudo.imguol.com.brView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: In Gettysburg, you say? And they don't even provide the house's Address?


87 something-or-other lane.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds suspect.  What other renovations were performed, and is the roof leaking?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll just have to have another Civil War so we can build a new one.
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is also exterior braces.

They is?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antitam still has the little white church (Dunker Church) across the street from the Park's Dept main bldg!


https://www.nps.gov/anti/learn/historyculture/dunkerchurch.htm
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: That sounds suspect.  What other renovations were performed, and is the roof leaking?


The latex paint they used sealed moisture inside the home and rotted it from within.

Kinda like cancer.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we'll be fine without one more old house standing up for another 150 years.

I mean, when will the restoration activities on such places stop? When they're 300 years old? 500 years? Painted wood doesn't last forever.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: We'll just have to have another Civil War so we can build a new one.


The GQP already has it covered, Ace.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why you hire professionals, not the cheapest guys in the phone book.


You gotta use alkyd. I'm tellin' you.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I think we'll be fine without one more old house standing up for another 150 years.

I mean, when will the restoration activities on such places stop? When they're 300 years old? 500 years? Painted wood doesn't last forever.


The house I grew up in was built in 1834.  But it was solid stone, for the most part.  (The frame addition came along in the 1930s).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I've been to Gettysburg I always chuckle at the sheer absurdity of "General Pickett's Buffet".  I always assumed that they only took "charge" cards.

I never went but it appears to be closed these days.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I think we'll be fine without one more old house standing up for another 150 years.

I mean, when will the restoration activities on such places stop? When they're 300 years old? 500 years? Painted wood doesn't last forever.


We build our houses out of granite. The oldest I know of is from the early Roman Republic times.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1985 - Sears Weatherbeater Paint
Youtube jjevbWFBpiU
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this would be about the giant circular painting dealy the were restoring some years back. If you are in the neighborhood, Gettysburg is worth checking out. Went on a conference long ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that the home of the General who invented the Klingel exercises?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaysus! Paints, as we knew them, wee expensive, they were used for art, or maybe doors. It really wasn't until the early 1900s that we began to see "house paint".

Back in the CW, they were still using washes and stains. Coincidentally, they let the wood breathe. Perhaps some spar varnish, but that was more commonly used on railings, and such.

As an aside, I have seen few branches of government more red-tapey, insular and, well, plain smug-superior, than the damn NPS.

But I like preservation, sooo...

/ex gvt employee and scientist
//presently a general contractor, because that life sucked
///cheers!!!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who was responsible for the painting screw? The National Park Service under Donald? Or was the work pawned off on a subcontractor in the name of saving 35 cents of taxpayer dollars?
 
ieerto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From TFA: Nearly 160 years after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bullet riddled Klingel House, named after the Civil War era family, that lived there, is in danger of collapsing.

5 paragraphs later: For now, the park service says there is no danger of collapsing.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They used the brother of one of the janitors at the high school. He got drunk and sprayed whatever went into the sprayer that was whitish. Only took a day though!
 
falkone32
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Northern: That sounds suspect.  What other renovations were performed, and is the roof leaking?


Removal of post-Civil War addition (that made up about half the building and had been there since 1874) as well as the board and batton siding covering the original exterior wall, performed in about a decade ago.

Sealing up log and mortar with latex paint was definitely a bad idea.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Was that the home of the General who invented the Klingel exercises?


No.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unless it's a 6000 foot tall statue of Sherman with his boot on the neck of the Confederacy I don't give a shiat.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How much Civil War history do we need?
Maybe we should just tear it down and put up a commemorative plaque in its place
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Latex paint, like a big condom around the house.
 
scalpod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

6nome: We'll just have to have another Civil War so we can build a new one.


Another? But we still haven't actually finished THE FIRST ONE.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Who was responsible for the painting screw? The National Park Service under Donald? Or was the work pawned off on a subcontractor in the name of saving 35 cents of taxpayer dollars?


Yes, Trump ran to Home Depot himself, bought the cheapest paint he could find, then jumped in his time machine to few years  before he was president and dropped the paint off with a bunch of Russian day laborers and asked them to do him a favor.

Then he returned to the present and snuck back under your bed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: In Gettysburg, you say? And they don't even provide the house's Address?


People will little note, nor long remember.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Latex paint, like a big condom around the house.


Yeah, they should've used lambskin paint to be historically accurate.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thankfully we are destroying statues, monuments, and words to ensure that the victors can do their duty of ensuring the most correct, just, and virtuous story is  provided for history. Sorry, I mean herstory. Wait a sec. Theirstory. Aw geez, let's just see some words and we can circle back around to ensure feelings are correct.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why you hire professionals, not the cheapest guys in the phone book.


What's a phone book? Is it a system of tubes or a dump truck?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: NM Volunteer: That's why you hire professionals, not the cheapest guys in the phone book.

What's a phone book? Is it a system of tubes or a dump truck?


There are no young people on Fark.  Everyone here knows what a phone book is.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: Anyone know if Cecilia Giménez was involved in the restoration?

[conteudo.imguol.com.br image 450x337]


Sickening! Is this really the time and place for being critical of those that are heroes and not disabled by toxic and incorrect levels of testosterone? What are you, some sort of orangeitan lover?

Check your privilege and end the hatred.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This never would have happened if they had wrapped the whole house in tyvek and replaced the siding with shiplap.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: We'll just have to have another Civil War so we can build a new one.


collectionimages.npg.org.ukView Full Size

Pretty sure I wrote a few words about this folks.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: NM Volunteer: That's why you hire professionals, not the cheapest guys in the phone book.

What's a phone book? Is it a system of tubes or a dump truck?


It's a device used to elevate computer monitors.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jmr61: I think we'll be fine without one more old house standing up for another 150 years.

I mean, when will the restoration activities on such places stop? When they're 300 years old? 500 years? Painted wood doesn't last forever.


Given the United States is still such a young nation, we don't have a lot of architectural history to preserve to begin with.  I think we should do all we can to protect historically important objects.

But yeah, we made a lot of shiat out of wood.   And it isn't going to last forever. But I think we should try to get it to last for as long as it possibly can. And when it finally rots, replace it with as much of a perfect replica as we can manage.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not everything in Gettysburg has historical value.

Demolition of Civil War battlefield tower in Gettysburg, PA - July 2000
Youtube ieQB231ggrE
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Northern: That sounds suspect.  What other renovations were performed, and is the roof leaking?

The latex paint they used sealed moisture inside the home and rotted it from within.

Kinda like cancer.


Wait a sec. It had baby powder in it?
 
Toggles
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why you hire professionals, not the cheapest guys in the phone book.


Never heard of government contractors have you? These are your tax dollars we are talking about here. Never spend on quality when you can spend twice as much on repairs.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jmr61: I think we'll be fine without one more old house standing up for another 150 years.

I mean, when will the restoration activities on such places stop? When they're 300 years old? 500 years? Painted wood doesn't last forever.


Ever wonder why it's so insanely difficult to know the story of the past?

Probably not I guess. But, hey! At least this empire can claim the greatest choice of genocide in history. So we have that going for us, which is nice.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Toggles: NM Volunteer: That's why you hire professionals, not the cheapest guys in the phone book.

Never heard of government contractors have you? These are your tax dollars we are talking about here. Never spend on quality when you can spend twice as much on repairs.


Yeah, for all that talk from conservatives about wasteful spending of tax dollars, Government funded projects sure do love their lowest bidders.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
latex....it does not let the water in, and it does not let the water out !

choose wisely.
 
