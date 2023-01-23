 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Good news: You matched all the numbers in the EuroMillions lottery, with a £182m jackpot. Bad news: You paid with a bank card online and your ticket isn't valid because you didn't have £2.50 in your account to cover the price   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Awkward, Luck, Rachel Kennedy, Superstition, Lottery, boyfriend Liam McCrohan, University of Brighton student Rachel, Thought, Chance  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2023 at 3:50 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is my brand of luck. Girl should hook up with me
 
Thingster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's that about the lottery being a tax on those bad at math?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man. That would suck.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's got to make the list for one of the biggest fails of 2023.
 
6nome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Better luck next time. Just gotta keep gambling.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If her purchase transaction had failed, how would she have gotten the notification that she'd won?

They may have covered this, but I didn't find it worth damaging any brain cells by reading the entire article..
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Csb
I was at a casino. I walked up to the craps table and dropped 100 on box cars. It hit. I'm like waiting for a pile of chips. They look at my bill and give it back to me. Something about it wasn't booked. Fml.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Man. That would suck.


This. Right. Here.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If her purchase transaction had failed, how would she have gotten the notification that she'd won?

They may have covered this, but I didn't find it worth damaging any brain cells by reading the entire article..


She picked her own numbers so she knew them by heart. She had automatic ticket purchases scheduled but for that draw her bank account was empty.
 
jmr61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Man. That would suck.


YEs, not having $2.50 in my bank account would truly suck. Those crazy kids are likely lucky that they didn't win $182 million.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That's got to make the list for one of the biggest fails of 2023.


Or even 2021!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is my brand of luck. Girl should hook up with me


That would be her brand of luck.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why I only pay for Lotto tickets with cash.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: waxbeans: This is my brand of luck. Girl should hook up with me

That would be her brand of luck.


😆😆😆😆🤜🤛
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sexy Jesus: waxbeans: This is my brand of luck. Girl should hook up with me

That would be her brand of luck.

😆😆😆😆🤜🤛


Not enough to withdraw?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's one hell of an overdraft fee...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If her purchase transaction had failed, how would she have gotten the notification that she'd won?

They may have covered this, but I didn't find it worth damaging any brain cells by reading the entire article..


Lottery mistake because (waves hands) reasons, so they don't have to pay her.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah... European lotteries must work differently over there because, I don't think you can buy a lottery ticket here and not have funds in whatever account you are paying them from.  I know lotteries here used to be strictly cash... ia think you can use debit cards now, but, those won't go through w/o funds in your checking acct.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: cyberspacedout: If her purchase transaction had failed, how would she have gotten the notification that she'd won?

They may have covered this, but I didn't find it worth damaging any brain cells by reading the entire article..

She picked her own numbers so she knew them by heart. She had automatic ticket purchases scheduled but for that draw her bank account was empty.


In other news, you can schedule lottery betting through automatic daily bank account withdrawals.

It is a little disconcerting to me that the government provides financial giving to needy citizens with one program while at the same time provides financial taking away from needy citizens with another program.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When Megillions was over a billion dollars I put $20 in a vending machine for 10 quick picks and the ticket printed everything except the 2D bar code on the bottom. The paper ran out right there and the machine glitched. I called a clerk and they replaced the paper roll and after the machine did whatever checks the $20 credit was still on the machine. I printed a second ticket.

I then spent the next 48 hours tortured by the fact that I had the slimmest odds that the first ticket was winning numbers. I had a ticket in my hand missing just the last 1/2" of printer paper with the validation barcode on it. It made me wonder if that ticket was void and/or not transmitted to the central database of tickets sold.

If I had hit the jackpot with those numbers, it would make for an interesting court case.
 
dletter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nytmare: Russ1642: cyberspacedout: If her purchase transaction had failed, how would she have gotten the notification that she'd won?

They may have covered this, but I didn't find it worth damaging any brain cells by reading the entire article..

She picked her own numbers so she knew them by heart. She had automatic ticket purchases scheduled but for that draw her bank account was empty.

In other news, you can schedule lottery betting through automatic daily bank account withdrawals.

It is a little disconcerting to me that the government provides financial giving to needy citizens with one program while at the same time provides financial taking away from needy citizens with another program.


Ahhh, now I get the issue here, I was thinking "quick picks" as to how she got her numbers.

So...

she plays the same numbers every drawing.

The lottery auto-withdraws the cost each time.

She didn't have the $2.50 in her account this time, she didn't notice before the draw, and her numbers finally hit.

Yep, that is REALLY crappy luck.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dletter: Yeah... European lotteries must work differently over there because, I don't think you can buy a lottery ticket here and not have funds in whatever account you are paying them from.  I know lotteries here used to be strictly cash... ia think you can use debit cards now, but, those won't go through w/o funds in your checking acct.


Any chance it did and then didn't?
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dletter: Yeah... European lotteries must work differently over there because, I don't think you can buy a lottery ticket here and not have funds in whatever account you are paying them from.  I know lotteries here used to be strictly cash... ia think you can use debit cards now, but, those won't go through w/o funds in your checking acct.


So, as best as I can tell and speculate, it's a system where you can buy tickets online (I believe some states offer that here too, but I'm not positive on that). What seems to have happened is that she set up a payment method and a "subscription" of sorts with her preferred numbers to automatically buy the ticket for each draw. This would be an e-ticket sort of thing, so there's no physical ticket. Since she was playing the same numbers every time, the system is probably set up to notify her when enough numbers come up to win anything; it seems that the design of that service is flawed because the notification was sent without verifying that the purchase of the ticket was actually completed.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jmr61: Natalie Portmanteau: Man. That would suck.

YEs, not having $2.50 in my bank account would truly suck. Those crazy kids are likely lucky that they didn't win $182 million.


That's a fair point. I meant the initial situation, but yeah, they would have gone from 19 and broke to 30 and in debt millions.
 
dletter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wxboy: dletter: Yeah... European lotteries must work differently over there because, I don't think you can buy a lottery ticket here and not have funds in whatever account you are paying them from.  I know lotteries here used to be strictly cash... ia think you can use debit cards now, but, those won't go through w/o funds in your checking acct.

So, as best as I can tell and speculate, it's a system where you can buy tickets online (I believe some states offer that here too, but I'm not positive on that). What seems to have happened is that she set up a payment method and a "subscription" of sorts with her preferred numbers to automatically buy the ticket for each draw. This would be an e-ticket sort of thing, so there's no physical ticket. Since she was playing the same numbers every time, the system is probably set up to notify her when enough numbers come up to win anything; it seems that the design of that service is flawed because the notification was sent without verifying that the purchase of the ticket was actually completed.


Yeah, I realized that above (I had in my mind "quick picks", so, I was like "how'd you get your ticket numbers without paying"?)

In anycase, I agree with the notification being bad... would be funny if they had a special notification...

"Hey, your numbers matched for the jackpot.... except you DIDN'T HAVE THE MONEY TO PLAY!   Sucks to be you!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wxboy: dletter: Yeah... European lotteries must work differently over there because, I don't think you can buy a lottery ticket here and not have funds in whatever account you are paying them from.  I know lotteries here used to be strictly cash... ia think you can use debit cards now, but, those won't go through w/o funds in your checking acct.

So, as best as I can tell and speculate, it's a system where you can buy tickets online (I believe some states offer that here too, but I'm not positive on that). What seems to have happened is that she set up a payment method and a "subscription" of sorts with her preferred numbers to automatically buy the ticket for each draw. This would be an e-ticket sort of thing, so there's no physical ticket. Since she was playing the same numbers every time, the system is probably set up to notify her when enough numbers come up to win anything; it seems that the design of that service is flawed because the notification was sent without verifying that the purchase of the ticket was actually completed.


Oh. And. 😆
/
If that's what happened.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dletter: wxboy: dletter: Yeah... European lotteries must work differently over there because, I don't think you can buy a lottery ticket here and not have funds in whatever account you are paying them from.  I know lotteries here used to be strictly cash... ia think you can use debit cards now, but, those won't go through w/o funds in your checking acct.

So, as best as I can tell and speculate, it's a system where you can buy tickets online (I believe some states offer that here too, but I'm not positive on that). What seems to have happened is that she set up a payment method and a "subscription" of sorts with her preferred numbers to automatically buy the ticket for each draw. This would be an e-ticket sort of thing, so there's no physical ticket. Since she was playing the same numbers every time, the system is probably set up to notify her when enough numbers come up to win anything; it seems that the design of that service is flawed because the notification was sent without verifying that the purchase of the ticket was actually completed.

Yeah, I realized that above (I had in my mind "quick picks", so, I was like "how'd you get your ticket numbers without paying"?)

In anycase, I agree with the notification being bad... would be funny if they had a special notification...

"Hey, your numbers matched for the jackpot.... except you DIDN'T HAVE THE MONEY TO PLAY!   Sucks to be you!"


😆😆😆😆
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dletter: nytmare: Russ1642: cyberspacedout: If her purchase transaction had failed, how would she have gotten the notification that she'd won?

They may have covered this, but I didn't find it worth damaging any brain cells by reading the entire article..

She picked her own numbers so she knew them by heart. She had automatic ticket purchases scheduled but for that draw her bank account was empty.

In other news, you can schedule lottery betting through automatic daily bank account withdrawals.

It is a little disconcerting to me that the government provides financial giving to needy citizens with one program while at the same time provides financial taking away from needy citizens with another program.

Ahhh, now I get the issue here, I was thinking "quick picks" as to how she got her numbers.

So...

she plays the same numbers every drawing.

The lottery auto-withdraws the cost each time.

She didn't have the $2.50 in her account this time, she didn't notice before the draw, and her numbers finally hit.

Yep, that is REALLY crappy luck.


I doubt that it's the first time she did not have enough money in her account, it's just the first time that her numbers were the winning ones.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Her fashion sense is also ... unlucky
 
dletter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkertopc: dletter: nytmare: Russ1642: cyberspacedout: If her purchase transaction had failed, how would she have gotten the notification that she'd won?

They may have covered this, but I didn't find it worth damaging any brain cells by reading the entire article..

She picked her own numbers so she knew them by heart. She had automatic ticket purchases scheduled but for that draw her bank account was empty.

In other news, you can schedule lottery betting through automatic daily bank account withdrawals.

It is a little disconcerting to me that the government provides financial giving to needy citizens with one program while at the same time provides financial taking away from needy citizens with another program.

Ahhh, now I get the issue here, I was thinking "quick picks" as to how she got her numbers.

So...

she plays the same numbers every drawing.

The lottery auto-withdraws the cost each time.

She didn't have the $2.50 in her account this time, she didn't notice before the draw, and her numbers finally hit.

Yep, that is REALLY crappy luck.

I doubt that it's the first time she did not have enough money in her account, it's just the first time that her numbers were the winning ones.


Probably, but, considering how unlikely it is your numbers will win, still bad luck it happened in a drawing she was short for.

But, certainly your odds go down (to zero) when you don't play, reminds me of the joke about the guy who said he kept praying to God to win the lottery, and when he died he asked God why he never won, and God said "Well, you have to help me out an buy a ticket!".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is my brand of luck. Girl should hook up with me


She's not that unlucky.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cyberspacedout: waxbeans: Sexy Jesus: waxbeans: This is my brand of luck. Girl should hook up with me

That would be her brand of luck.

😆😆😆😆🤜🤛

Not enough to withdraw?


Picked the right balls but no big payoff at the end.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.