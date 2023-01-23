 Skip to content
(NBC News)   If you're in Pakistan, you can't read this   (nbcnews.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So will they solve the crisis by tossing out toilet paper?

Seems to be what a right wing government does
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire country.  That sounds like enemy action, really poor electrical grid design, or both.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: The entire country.  That sounds like enemy action, really poor electrical grid design, or both.


They are their own enemy, so....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they wasted all that money on nuclear weapons and not on their power grid.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Good thing they wasted all that money on nuclear weapons and not on their power grid.


Sounds like Texas
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alphax: The entire country.  That sounds like enemy action, really poor electrical grid design, or both.


Or maybe they just didn't pay the bill.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x375]


I hate it when I hit my funny bone too.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
