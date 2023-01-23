 Skip to content
(WOWK Charleston)   '10 places to go glamping in West Virginia' is your unlikely/ironic/Rule 34 headline of the day   (wowktv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
11. Maryland
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


Yeah wrong state, still applicable.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your sisters asshole missing from the list
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's actually a pretty place. Just make sure you're armed and know how to use it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, "glam camping," where you stay in pretty much anything but an actual tent (or similar structure intended as a strictly temporary shield against the elements).

Sure, if that's your thing, but doesn't sleeping indoors defeat the purpose of camping?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, many parts of West Virginia are beautiful - it's not the state's fault it's full of West Virginians
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 11. Maryland


Leave us the hell out of this......
 
djfitz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Oh, "glam camping," where you stay in pretty much anything but an actual tent (or similar structure intended as a strictly temporary shield against the elements).

Sure, if that's your thing, but doesn't sleeping indoors defeat the purpose of camping?


RV camping is great and has been for decades. Or do they all not fit your fiat definition of camping?
 
bisi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Oh, "glam camping," where you stay in pretty much anything but an actual tent (or similar structure intended as a strictly temporary shield against the elements).

Sure, if that's your thing, but doesn't sleeping indoors defeat the purpose of camping?


Staying in a cabin is also a way to enjoy the outdoors while sleeping indoors.
Is it camping? No.
Is it a valid way to spend time closer to nature? Yeah.
Should peope stop liking things you don't like? Definitely!
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's actually a pretty place. Just make sure you're armed and know how to use it.


Oh please. I'm a Yurpean liberal and I go to WV about three months out of the year on business. Never had a negative interaction with the locals, including while driving on CA plates (unlike in farking Alabama.)

Being white and straight undoubtedly helps, but where isn't that true?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Go here instead for some real fun.... Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
.
http://trans-alleghenylunaticasylum.com/
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Joe Manchin says, "Hey, why not try Congress? Works for me!"
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Go here instead for some real fun.... Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum


*shudder*
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: vudukungfu: 11. Maryland

Leave us the hell out of this......


They've already seeped across the border west of Frederick. You won't convince me Hagerstown isn't West Virginia without denim  coveralls.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Listen on! Listen on! This is the truth of it. Digging leads to mining, and mining gets to burning, and that was damn near the death of us all. Look at us now, busted up and everyone talking about green power! But we've learned! By the dust of 'em all, Bartertown's learned. Now, when men get to digging, it happens here, and it finishes here! Two men enter, one keg leaves.
And now, I've got two men - two men with a gut full of beer. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, glampin' time's here!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cowsaregoodeating: bucket_pup: vudukungfu: 11. Maryland

Leave us the hell out of this......

They've already seeped across the border west of Frederick. You won't convince me Hagerstown isn't West Virginia without denim  coveralls.


<you're right>
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
