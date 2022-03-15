 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 334 of WW3: Poland takes lead in European leadership, as it takes a hard line regarding sending tanks to Ukraine, and Germany says it won't "stand in the way" of Poland sending their Leopards. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
40
    More: News, Russia, European Union, Poland, Leopard 2, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Vladimir Putin, Soviet Union, Prime minister  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG, they got another ship! Anyone know what?

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It seems to me that Putin observed Ukraine's natural and mineral resources, human resources and coastline, and he decided, "I want that,"  and so he declared war on Ukraine. Is there a larger issue that I'm not seeing?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Come one, come all, and guess the dead count, for your chance at winning a rare and valuable NFT: a Fark Medal extolling and celebrating your skills as a Goulish Guesser. All it takes is a guess and a pledge to donate a small amount to WCK.

BTW, I'm actively soliciting ideas for Fark Medal design. I think it should be a group effort.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: It seems to me that Putin observed Ukraine's natural and mineral resources, human resources and coastline, and he decided, "I want that,"  and so he declared war on Ukraine. Is there a larger issue that I'm not seeing?


Rue_in_Winter has an outstanding post, in the Ukraine thread a couple of days ago, about geography, the historical biases in Russian foreign policy, and Russia's penchant for gobbling up their neighbors.
https://www.fark.com/comments/12723290/158667786#c158667786
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pvt. Joe Bowers: Why me? Every time Metsler says, "Lead, follow, or get out of the way," I get out of the way.
Sgt. Keller: Yeah, when he says that, you're not supposed to choose "get out of the way." It's supposed to embarrass you into leading - or at least following.
Pvt. Joe Bowers: That doesn't embarrass me.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent ; https://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
aukie
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Let me check in just to reaffirm the criminal invaders are called orcs.
If you've a problem with this then consider the following:
 
Muta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x492]


There should be a way to replace the turbo engines in the M1 to diesel engines to improve maintenance and logistics of the Abrams.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now that the usual Sunday shiatshow is over with, it's time for the Monday Ukraines Greatest Hits list, a list of single strikes or a battle in a singular location, like an airport, that made the news and occupied these threads for a few (or more) days with all sorts of speculation. Prob not a complete list, so if anyone has any more suggestions, they are welcome. Also, if anyone can find better images/videos of the incidents in question, they are also welcome.

These are in no particular chronological order and just the order they popped into mind when i started drawing up this list.

Snake Island strikes.
Several strikes forcing the occupying russians to eventually withdraw from the island at the end of June 2022.
2022 Snake Island campaign
Photos: snake island


Berdiansk port attack 24th march 2022
Ukranian  OTR-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missile strike on an Alligator-Class landing ship causes large detonation of onboard ammo storage.
Causes collateral damage to 2 Ropucha-class landing ships, the Ceasar Kunikov and the Novocherkassk, which escaped the port still on fire
Berdiansk port attack
Portly booms

Ukranian MI-24 rocket strafing attack on Belgorod fuel depo on April 1st 2022
Rocket booms

Ukranian strike on Saky Airbase in Crimea August 9th 2022
Saky airbase strike
Saky booms

Sinking of the Moskva. April 14th 2022
Two Ukranian designed and developed Neptune Anti-ship missiles were used.
Losses range from 27 killed (per russia, lol) to 400-600 crew killed. Can't confirm anything.
Last images of Moskva
Sinking of the Moskva

Hit on the Crimean Kerch bridge. October 8th 2022
Massive explosion on Kerch bridge, on Ukranian half, caught on CCTV camera. Still unclear what caused the blast (last i head anything on the subject).
I hesitate to put this on the list for fear of Team Missile, Team Truckbomb, Team Droneboat and Team Dolphin re-ignitin their weeks-long argument-orgy in these threads YET AGAIN. Gods that got tiresome after the first week.
Many Angled Boom
Crimean Bridge explosion

Armoured convoy ambushed near Kyiv. A few of these, IIRC, i'll point a few of them out with video where i can.
March 10th 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5WoCUqNWIs
Attack on armoured convoy at Brucha a few days after the invasion: Lots of dead vehicles
Another vid of aftermath, possibly of same destruction at Brucha, Feb 27th: Slots of dead vehicles and Blyats
Another convoy hit, March 15th, Kyiv region: Another dead convoy
Others can possibly add more examples, these are the ones that came to mind initially.


Siversky Donets River "crossing"
A series of attempted crossings by the russian army from the 5 th of my to the 13th over the river via pontoon bridges, ended by Ukranian forces with massive strikes on the forces assembled to cross the bridges once they are completed.
Massive casualties. Multiple attempts at crossing on the same, artillery zeroed-in position as well. Total lunacy.
Battle of the Siverskyi Donets
Aftermath
Russia takes losses

Swarm drone attack on Sevastopol.
Several drone suicide boats approach and enter the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on the morning of October 29th 2022 under gunfire.
Three ships struck, including the then flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Admiral Makarov (took over the roll after the Mskva was sunk)
Dodge those bullets!
No equivalent

Engels air base strikes
Two strikes by modified Ukranian soviet era jet-powered drones hiat Engels Airbase deep inside russia. Airbase was being used for missile attacks on Ukrane, launched from strategic bombers housed there.
The remaining bombers have since been moved to an airbase far to the east in Siberia, out of range of Ukranian weaponry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Engels-2_(air_base)#2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
#1 December 5th: Engels booms
Can't find actual vid of 2nd strike.

Chornobaivka airport strike
Strikes on previously russian occupied airbase at Kherston International Airport
15th march 2022: Another Aftermath
2022 Chornobaivka attacks

Battle of Hostomel Airport
Undoubtably the very first failure of the active war thatforecasted the continuing failure and humiliation of the russian invasion into Ukraine.
The aim of the russians was to capture the airfield in order to deploy elite units to quickly capture Kyiv, the Ukranian government and quickly cause the collapse of the countries armed forces, which might have happened had the succeeded.
They did not, and lost many Elite units in the battle.
How russia lost this critical battle
Battle of Antonov Airport

Stakhanov (Kadiivka) precision strike on Wagner occupied stadium June 10th 2022.
Around 200 wagner troops, pre prison conscriptment efforts (i think). Area has been occupied since 2014.
Burning stadium and Wagner orcs
Precision strike

Khadyrovite base being hit after tiktok video clearly showing base street location.
On several occasions, videos and pictures taken by what has come to be known as the Tiktok Army have resulted in subsequent artillery strikes from Ukranian forces wiping the bases out.
I know of the photos in question, i saw them in-thread several times over the past few months, i just can't find them anywhere.
Video taping this warcrime spree putting it on social media is the best idea we've ever had! (not in english narration, please forgive, couldn't find a better vid)

Russian military base in Makiivka destroyed by Ukranian Strike.
Mere seconds after New Year a russian occupied Vocational School, including somewhere in the region of 600 troops and officers, vehicle storage and ammo dump, was hiat by a HIMARS salvo.
From what i can gather, the positioning was as a result of russian troops using their phones to send New Years messages despite the use being banned. Ukraine used this to pinpoint the strike.
Russia of course only admits to around 60 deaths.
And more aftermath
Yes, more aftermath

More additions:

What a shot!
Vitalii Skakun - with heroes like these russia has no chance


And a special summary boom video from Youtube:
HAPPY NEW YEAR, THE BEST VIDEOS FROM UKRAINE IN 2022
HAPPY NEW YEAR, THE BEST VIDEOS FROM UKRAINE IN 2022
Youtube BJpVk8G8d_M


And of course, last but not least, the Battle of Thechno House.
The Struggle continues!
Can't find the actual Wikipedia page anymore
Battle of Techno House 2022
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: It seems to me that Putin observed Ukraine's natural and mineral resources, human resources and coastline, and he decided, "I want that,"  and so he declared war on Ukraine. Is there a larger issue that I'm not seeing?


Nope, just a couple matters of degree.

Apparently the resources are somewhat larger than had been originally thought, and after Euromaidan Ukraine was starting to develop them in collaboration with the EU and US. Russia saw this (correctly, in my opinion) as a threat to their place as the top petrostate in Europe, so they kicked off the invasion of Crimea.
 
mederu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Big Ruzzian attack was Cancelled | Ukraine will get Tanks and take Crimea
Youtube 6Mt9p7WiLok

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
22 Jan: Finally. Ukrainians DESTROY RUSSIAN ISLAND ARTILLERY | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube EjZ7fWl0Y08

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Day 334, this still holds true.

Arrogance and Stupidity
Youtube tF27OtzAslY
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 14 to January 20 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: It seems to me that Putin observed Ukraine's natural and mineral resources, human resources and coastline, and he decided, "I want that,"  and so he declared war on Ukraine. Is there a larger issue that I'm not seeing?


That's a big part of it. Another part of it is Pootie-Poot's belief in a mystical 'clash of civilizations' from his pet philosopher Dugin, the realization a lot of the USSR's actual accomplishments were accomplished by Ukraine and other former SSRs, and a deeply stupid desire to be perceived/remembered as the savior of russia. This is all seasoned with a large order of butt-hurt that Ukraine didn't allow Yanukovich do to Ukraine what Lukashenko is doing to Belarus.

Ukraine has been looking to Europe for its future for a long time, and this makes Vladimir the Incompetent angry. He has decided Ukraine does not have the right to decide where it's future will be, because Ukraine does not really exist.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image


The HedgeTank will win the day.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Excellent video posted by Perun yesterday on why Russian military dumbf*ckery makes sense in the social/political milieu of the Putin regime

How Politics Destroys Armies: Politics, Factionalism & Russia's war in Ukraine
Youtube hx5mTslkUBs
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Muta: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x492]

There should be a way to replace the turbo engines in the M1 to diesel engines to improve maintenance and logistics of the Abrams.


The turbine can run on diesel
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Muta: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x492]

There should be a way to replace the turbo engines in the M1 to diesel engines to improve maintenance and logistics of the Abrams.


Also if they are dead set against giving them turbines, we could send Pattons instead of Abrams. There are thousands in mothballs in the US, Egypt, Turkey, Greece, etc
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harlee: OMG, they got another ship! Anyone know what?

Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mederu: Day 334, this still holds true.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tF27OtzAslY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


damn I should watch B5 again... I haven't watched any of it yet this year.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  A video by Perun, a substack by O'Brien, which Russian casualty wore it better, it's FAFO time, Germany has no objections, and ponies with swords are all in there.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No booms, just cockpit footage:

Fark user image
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any reports or rumors that another ship of the Black Sea Fleet has been sunk are simply propaganda by cynical Western sources who are unable to accept Russia's proud naval traditions of remaining mostly above water and not often exploding or bursting into flames. While it is true that some accidents have occurred in the past, notable the submarines Kursk, K-159, K-429, K-278 Komsomolets, K-219, K-8, the surface vessels Moskva, Saratov, Knyaz Suvorov, Sissoi Veliky, Admiral Nakhimov, Vladimir Monomakh, multiple landing ships and patrol craft of . . . *touches earpiece* I'm being informed that there may have been an unfortunate accident in the Black Sea Fleet. Regardless, let it be known that much of the proud Russian Navy remains safely tied up at port where they probably won't sink today.

* In tragic economic news, the last surviving Build-a-Bear workshop in Moscow was annihilated in an artillery strike attempting to stem the flow of mutant Oompa Lobsters coming from the Moscow sewers. While army high command reports a successful strike, the area remains under military cordon as lobster-based creatures still rampage. Experts from St. Petersburg Eldritch University had pointed out the dangers of mutant lobsters merging with adorable stuffed bears in cute costumes, but thankfully that danger is now behind us.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction program Tsar Trek, titled 'The Conscience of the King' raises intriguing philosophical questions regarding the nature of man, as a Shakespearean actor and mass murderer comes abord the Tsar Ship Suvrovov and attempts to steal Scottyeva's whiskey still. Can Mr. Spockula unravel the mystery of the empty liquor bottles? Why was Chekov putting lipstick on the ship's goat? Who did Captain Kirkovitch projectile vomit on? Find out the answers to these questions and more, tonight at nine O'clock Moscow time!
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Muta: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x492]

There should be a way to replace the turbo engines in the M1 to diesel engines to improve maintenance and logistics of the Abrams.


Yeah, all the countries that operate M1s (there are quite a few) have a horrible time with it. Almost like no one figured out APUs for power during overwatch, or, you know, FUEL TRUCKS like every other army.

And I'll mention it here, too: I've wrenched on turbines. You know what the hardest part of working on turbines is?

Getting over the fear of working on something expensive and precise. Once you get over that, it's actually not that bad. Just follow the goddamn instructions. This isn't your tractor, farm boy.

I've also wrenched on industrial centrifuges. Guess what becomes a bomb that'll kill everyone in the room if you put it together wrong. Westphalia is VERY specific about how to service their centrifuges for a reason...

So you're asking the people who came up with the RD-180 to service a turbine. They BUILD turbines there. Ukraine was pretty much the technical genius SSR back in the day, and Russia is hurting without Ukraine's technical capability.

Also, T-80s have a turbine version. You think Ukrainians have never met a turbine tank? Or driven one?

Getting a bit tired of "Oh, Ukraine couldn't keep this running". Dude, between myself and some of my wrenchy friends, we could keep an M1 going. You think Ukrainians with training and motivation can't?

/plant maintenance, aircraft maintenance, equipment maintenance
//operation of all of the above
///it's not magic, it's our job
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: It seems to me that Putin observed Ukraine's natural and mineral resources, human resources and coastline, and he decided, "I want that,"  and so he declared war on Ukraine. Is there a larger issue that I'm not seeing?



Color revolutions. Putin fears being deposed in one of those. He's seen a bunch but the most recent ones in Georgia, Ukraine, and Belarus (which he had to step in to stop). Plus, even though he crushed the 2011-13 protesters in Russia, this was a huge concern. These popular movements are great threats to people like Putin. When these movements are "defeated," they merely tend to lie dormant. If they can swing it, leaders like Belarus' opposition, seek shelter in neighboring countries to continue the fight. It helps if the country next door has a deep connection to its neighbor. For example, Poland and Belarus share historical ties and there's a large Polish minority in Belarus (second after Russians).

Even if Ukraine had announced that it was gonna be as neutral as Austria and the Swiss but be democratic, Putin was gonna see them as a threat. A successful color revolution next door was gonna put naughty ideas in the heads of Russians. Exiled dissidents were gonna end up in Ukraine and television/radio broadcasts in the Russian language from across the border were gonna inconvenience the Kremlin's info bubble. Putin could not allow this. Taking over new resources is just a plus... protecting what he currently has is more important.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Spain gang bust: Ukrainians exploited in illegal tobacco operation
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark user image

The HedgeTank will win the day.


Fark user image
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Muta: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x492]

There should be a way to replace the turbo engines in the M1 to diesel engines to improve maintenance and logistics of the Abrams.


I thought I saw something that said General Dynamics had kicked that around with Cummins about a decade ago, but nothing ended up coming of the project.
 
Muta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Muta: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x492]

There should be a way to replace the turbo engines in the M1 to diesel engines to improve maintenance and logistics of the Abrams.

The turbine can run on diesel


It isn't so much the fuel that makes the logistics and maintenance an with the M1.  It is the gallons per mile the turbine sucks and the issues like expertise involved with keeping it running that are a problem.  Or at least that is my understanding.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Muta: hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x492]

There should be a way to replace the turbo engines in the M1 to diesel engines to improve maintenance and logistics of the Abrams.


You're going to need to add a fuel carrying trailer for the extra fuel.
 
covalesj
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: [Fark user image 850x492]


From a newsweek article, of all things:
"The 2A4's 1,500-horsepower, 12-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel engine has a capacity of 1,160 liters, giving the tank an average range of around 173 miles before it needs to refuel (210 miles by road, 136 miles cross country).
The M1A2 SEP Abrams has a top forward speed of 42 miles per hour and a reverse speed of 25 miles per hour. The various SEP variants weigh between 69.5 tons and 73.6 tons.
The M1A2 SEP uses a 1,500-horsepower multi-fuel gas turbine engine, which U.S. forces typically fill with jet fuel. It has a maximum range of roughly 264 miles."

So the Abrams can go further, but they fuel it on jetfuel (though it can take other fuels). This probably makes sense when deploying to remote locations by C130.  Its twice as heavy, but has a great range, on a higher quality fuel.  But yeah... in Ukraine, the supply and maintenancenetwork comes into play.... strange tradeoffs, one must make.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
EU sends out it's Leopards, USA replaces them with their surplus A1s. USA gets more countries using American-made tanks. And Germany gets

Fark user image
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So when the German foreign minister said over the weekend that Germany wouldn't oppose Poland sending Leopards to Ukraine, my first thought was "is she speaking for Germany or just herself and her party (the Greens)?"  It's starting to look like the latter, unfortunately.

Fark user image
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
An older article from 2019 but interesting to see what it takes to drive an M1.

https://www.motortrend.com/vehicle-genres/first-test-m1-abrams/

Also interesting from the article:
The power pack never needs an oil change, and it operates on No. 2 diesel (though jet fuel, leaded gas, or marine diesel will do in a pinch). The turbine-powered M1 can churn up at least 12,000 hideous miles without an overhaul. When the power pack must be taken out, it can be done in one hour (compared to four hours for a diesel) without special tools. All maintenance points are easy to reach, and the AGT 1500 has a modular construction that permits the replacement of individual sections instead of the entire engine.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see the FARK tank experts are up early today. Must be slow over at the foreign policy bureau
 
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.