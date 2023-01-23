 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   It takes a good guy with a gas pump to stop a bad guy with a gas pump   (cbsnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Need, Drug, WANT, positive impact, Nuisance, Bishop Larry Cook, yellow dots, reports of shootings  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 23 Jan 2023 at 7:05 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a reason for North Memorial hospital being colloquially referred to as the "Minneapolis Knife and Gun Club."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a tax scam
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It got to the point where the shootings started to impact the church, so Larry Cook confronted the drug dealers before a bible study.
"'If you want us to leave, you need to buy it. You don't own it,' It was just very, very contentious. So my husband just looked at them and said 'I will buy it,'" said Sharon Cook.
Since taking over, the Cooks say they've seen a difference and they plan on using the profits from the gas station to further invest in the community and its people.
"Those who we can touch, the impact that we can have -- that's exactly what we're going to do and we're going to do it to the max. We're going to win as many souls as we can until God take us out of here," said Larry Cook.

It's going to be sad to read the story about their murder.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Naido: It got to the point where the shootings started to impact the church, so Larry Cook confronted the drug dealers before a bible study.
"'If you want us to leave, you need to buy it. You don't own it,' It was just very, very contentious. So my husband just looked at them and said 'I will buy it,'" said Sharon Cook.
Since taking over, the Cooks say they've seen a difference and they plan on using the profits from the gas station to further invest in the community and its people.
"Those who we can touch, the impact that we can have -- that's exactly what we're going to do and we're going to do it to the max. We're going to win as many souls as we can until God take us out of here," said Larry Cook.

It's going to be sad to read the story about their murder.


Yeah the reality is this is another scam by the christians. He isn't giving away charity, you have to listen to his indoctrination into the evils of christianity, and he is selling something.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [media.tenor.com image 220x94]


Jitterbug!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I tried googling the church and I found basically nothing, as their listed site on FB doesn't work at all and the one through Google has a whole bunch of broken internal links. I'm sure this is an improvement in terms of shootings, but I can't determine what kind of church this is. If they're a megachurch or otherwise bigoted they can f*ck right off. But I can't find anything either way.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.