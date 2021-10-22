 Skip to content
What does "choice" mean post-Roe?
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Choosing to move to a non-Gilead state.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah but let's focus on the leak and George Santos 24/7.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soup or salad.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Soup or salad.


The ladies will have the salad, thank you very much.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It means enacting a burden of proof on religious claims that are asserted for the purpose of making laws.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skybird659: Choosing to move to a non-Gilead state.


For those with the means it'll result in emigration.  The laws the Gilead states are passing are intended to target people outside of the state's normal jurisdiction.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Murkanen: skybird659: Choosing to move to a non-Gilead state.

For those with the means it'll result in emigration.  The laws the Gilead states are passing are intended to target people outside of the state's normal jurisdiction.


Yeah it won't be long till fathers can go and file charges in a state that has illegal abortion if his partner has an abortion in a legal state.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
shiat, I underestimated how many women would rather yeet their reproductive equipment entirely instead of running any risks o.O

/woman in a non-Gilead state
 
freidog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Women were denied care while having miscarriages due in part to confusion among health providers

The people who passed these laws should be required to watch/read these accounts, not given a choice to skip.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It means the cost of adrenochrome is through the roof.

Which is great, because that's like 38% of my portfolio.

Going to be selling this 75' piece of junk and buying something in the 110' range.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It means more of this:

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/idaho-woman-shares-19-day-miscarriage-tiktok-states/story?id=96363578
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
exactly what it meant before: having enough money to travel to where abortion is legal.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least we still have the choice at the voting both between making things worse and doing nothing to fix this and other massive problems.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: At least we still have the choice at the voting both between making things worse and doing nothing to fix this and other massive problems.


For now. Lots of conservatives are against women's suffrage. Even women. It's horrifying.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Choose to pray more, y'all"

Straight from the mouth of my MIL's friend.  But she'll be dead before long, prayer works better than insulin for type 1 beetus or some such in her mind.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The choice is going to come by hook or by crook. Enough women will bleed out and die and then they will remember why they made it legal in the first place.
 
eKonk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, there's still a choice.  The only difference is that we all can finally recognize that the only person who is truly able to make that choice is me, a white evangelical male who has been brainwashed since birth by my religious upbringing, from which I developed deep-rooted self-loathing and a need to control others (which I justify in the name of my religion). So really, when you think about it, if you don't follow my religious (or at least, claimed religious) dictates exactly as I demand, you're violating my freedom of religion. And that's terrible.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Die quickly or die slowly

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/idaho-woman-shares-19-day-miscarriage-tiktok-states/story
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It means that the elites don't give a single sh*t about you and never have. This is their plan for climate change, winnow the population down to the heartiest, healthiest remaining because boy, you're going to need all that health to get through what's coming.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Yeah but let's focus on the leak and George Santos 24/7.


Oooh, is there more news about Santos? Was he telling the truth? I knew it!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ace in your face: AdmirableSnackbar: At least we still have the choice at the voting both between making things worse and doing nothing to fix this and other massive problems.

For now. Lots of conservatives are against women's suffrage. Even women. It's horrifying.


Wait what? Who is saying women shouldn't vote?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Yeah but let's focus on the leak and George Santos 24/7.


Some of us can be concerned about more than one thing at a time.

Is it hard being a goldfish?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: ace in your face: AdmirableSnackbar: At least we still have the choice at the voting both between making things worse and doing nothing to fix this and other massive problems.

For now. Lots of conservatives are against women's suffrage. Even women. It's horrifying.

Wait what? Who is saying women shouldn't vote?


Many evangelicals say that women voting is the problem. I've even heard this separately live from 3 different women who do not know each other. While I was a military wife I was exposed to a lot of evangelicals and their thought process. They would rather see the things they want get done than even have a right to vote. It's disturbing pick me brainwashing shiat and it should be talked about more. These women are growing up in a culture that is so oppressive that to get any love from daddy or a man they clearly feel the need to oppress other women and themselves. It's sick. But that's the patriarchy hard at work, making women feel intimidated, either physically or emotionally in order to keep oppressing women.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Throw oneself down the stairs or pay someone for a gut punch. They can also do some Old Testament biblical research on how to concoct "bitter herbs".
 
Cythraul
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: exactly what it meant before: having enough money to travel to where abortion is legal.


For people below the poverty level, just think of what this means.  For such an important decision, the woman may decide to scrape together just enough money for the transportation and procedure, but would not be able to afford anything else.  No hotel stay, she'd sleep in her car.  Hardly any food - can't afford it.  She'll have to almost immediately return to work because she can't afford to miss too many hours.  She might even have to drive herself back home to whatever state she lives in.  And if she lives in the deep south, that's a long drive.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
it means you can choose the name of the rape baby, possibly, if the rapist agrees.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: ace in your face: AdmirableSnackbar: At least we still have the choice at the voting both between making things worse and doing nothing to fix this and other massive problems.

For now. Lots of conservatives are against women's suffrage. Even women. It's horrifying.

Wait what? Who is saying women shouldn't vote?


Ones who have said it out loud include John Gibbs (and an entire organization):

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/21/politics/john-gibbs-womens-suffrage-19th-amendment-kfile/index.html

And Ann Coulter:

https://www.news-leader.com/story/news/politics/2021/10/22/ann-coulter-says-women-shouldnt-have-right-vote-19th-amendment-missouri-state-university/8528256002/

For starters. Obviously the hardcore fundies hate women voting, too, because hell, they hate women in trousers.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Yeah but let's focus on the leak and George Santos 24/7.


I'm sorry for whichever neurological condition you have that ensures that you can't focus on multiple issues at the same time. I hope that gets cleared up.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Throw oneself down the stairs or pay someone for a gut punch. They can also do some Old Testament biblical research on how to concoct "bitter herbs".


Or just take a pill like a normal person.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Throw oneself down the stairs or pay someone for a gut punch. They can also do some Old Testament biblical research on how to concoct "bitter herbs".


Extinct. Over gathered in 68 AD. Same as the famous forests of Jordan. Over harvested.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: RandomInternetComment: ace in your face: AdmirableSnackbar: At least we still have the choice at the voting both between making things worse and doing nothing to fix this and other massive problems.

For now. Lots of conservatives are against women's suffrage. Even women. It's horrifying.

Wait what? Who is saying women shouldn't vote?

Ones who have said it out loud include John Gibbs (and an entire organization):

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/21/politics/john-gibbs-womens-suffrage-19th-amendment-kfile/index.html

And Ann Coulter:

https://www.news-leader.com/story/news/politics/2021/10/22/ann-coulter-says-women-shouldnt-have-right-vote-19th-amendment-missouri-state-university/8528256002/

For starters. Obviously the hardcore fundies hate women voting, too, because hell, they hate women in trousers.


It's not just hardcore fundies. Most Christians believe their "good" book where it says women are not equal to men. The want women barefoot, making sandwiches in the kitchen, and always pregnant. That is what Christianity IS.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What ever five or more justices on The Supreme Court decide.
 
jumac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ace in your face: RandomInternetComment: ace in your face: AdmirableSnackbar: At least we still have the choice at the voting both between making things worse and doing nothing to fix this and other massive problems.

For now. Lots of conservatives are against women's suffrage. Even women. It's horrifying.

Wait what? Who is saying women shouldn't vote?

Many evangelicals say that women voting is the problem. I've even heard this separately live from 3 different women who do not know each other. While I was a military wife I was exposed to a lot of evangelicals and their thought process. They would rather see the things they want get done than even have a right to vote. It's disturbing pick me brainwashing shiat and it should be talked about more. These women are growing up in a culture that is so oppressive that to get any love from daddy or a man they clearly feel the need to oppress other women and themselves. It's sick. But that's the patriarchy hard at work, making women feel intimidated, either physically or emotionally in order to keep oppressing women.


It was going on even back when women where fighting for the right to vote.  There where group of women who where fighting to keep women from vote as they saw it as a threat to way the structure of the family worked.

What bad is even after getting abortion win these people are going for more.  the next fight is going be over birth control.  and there are groups who think that women shouldn't even have control over any medical issues.  They say that should be up to their fathers/husbands.

We going see a slow steady fight from groups to strip women and others groups of their rights as time goes on.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: For starters. Obviously the hardcore fundies hate women voting, too, because hell, they hate women in trousers.


Oh, and: https://www.openbible.info/topics/women_inferior_to_man
 
Mouren
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: ace in your face: AdmirableSnackbar: At least we still have the choice at the voting both between making things worse and doing nothing to fix this and other massive problems.

For now. Lots of conservatives are against women's suffrage. Even women. It's horrifying.

Wait what? Who is saying women shouldn't vote?


https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=conservative+lawmaker+repeal+women+suffrage
 
munko
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
choice to have sex or not is still a thing?
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You have the right to choose what the republicans tell you to choose
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The poor will have babies that will be meat for the war machine.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What it really means is that every woman is seriously rethinking farking.

In a lot of the forums I participate in, what I hear from women of every age is that the men in their lives are under intense scrutiny. We are not farking you if you don't have your mental shiat together. We're not even talking to you if you don't learn the shiat you should not say to women EVER. Not going to tell you what those things are. Go "do your own research."

Trump, MAGA, QAnon, white surpremacist idiots? You can pick up your incel welcome packet over on the left.

Unevolved men who don't understand equity in emotional and physical labor in relationships? Here are your bags on the porch and your divorce papers are in the mail. If you're cohabitating, you can pick up your boxes on the porch, the locks have been changed, good luck.

Still single? Want a woman. She wants to wait for sex? Tough shiat. She doesn't trust you with Her Entire farking Future enough to have sex with you. Get over it.

And against all odds,if he is kind enough to shag you in the current climate, use condoms. Do not ask for raw sex. Even if she is verifiably using birth control. Learn to farking cum with a condom on.

Because again, we're not risking our Entire farking Lives and Future for some guy who can't be bothered to understand what we're facing.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cythraul: DarnoKonrad: exactly what it meant before: having enough money to travel to where abortion is legal.

For people below the poverty level, just think of what this means.  For such an important decision, the woman may decide to scrape together just enough money for the transportation and procedure, but would not be able to afford anything else.  No hotel stay, she'd sleep in her car.  Hardly any food - can't afford it.  She'll have to almost immediately return to work because she can't afford to miss too many hours.  She might even have to drive herself back home to whatever state she lives in.  And if she lives in the deep south, that's a long drive.


AND it's been that way for a long time.  It's worse now, obviously, but prior to Alitoing Roe v Wade, many states had a single provider.

We lost this fight a long time ago, and we lost it incrementally under the guise of liberal compromise and triangulation.


"Safe rare and legal" was a white flag signaling our surrender to extremists.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 minute ago  

munko: choice to have sex or not is still a thing?


For now.  Unmarried women will always have that right.  But it wasn't till the late 70 and in till the 90's before states started making it a crime to force your spouse to have sex if they didn't want to have it at that time.  Before then it was consider that when you said I do you gave consent for sex at the drop of a hat.  And there are groups that after ROE vs WADE got over turned are hopping to get those laws over turned.
 
sniderman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Choosing between Democrats and Republicans, honestly.
 
