(NYPost)   New York Subway weather forecast is partly crowdy with a chance of a hail of blows   (nypost.com) divider line
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Post? I'm now skeptical of the existence of weather.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there would be video of the incident. Sadly, I was wrong.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would guess late at night, there's always a chance of a blow on the subway.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I would guess late at night, there's always a chance of a blow on the subway.


Or blow, for that matter.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doug Stanhope on USA vs UK Violence - Weekly Wipe with Charlie Brooker - BBC
Youtube in3Ppk9NG9U
 
docilej
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Within 10 years those kids will be facing murder charges.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
See where meteorology inevitably leads, kids?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I smell bullshiat.
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

docilej: Within 10 years those kids will be facing murder charges.


And getting released again, since it's NYC and apparently no one in power gives a rat's ass.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I saw that game too. Pissed me off so much I can understand beating the fark outta wheaterman.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I would guess late at night, there's always a chance of a blow on the subway.


Probably, I can think of three different ways you would be right
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's the frequency Kenneth?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This isn't a picture of someone who lost a fight. This is a guy who got soused and fell on his drunk ass face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He broke Subway Law and made eye contact?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Police sources said the meteorologist was on a No. 1 train around 1:15 a.m. when he confronted the teens, who may have been smoking weed at the time, too.


Lol, nice speculation based on absolutely nothing NYPost.  Threw that in there just for the fox news grandpa readers I assume.  I've never met a single person who gets high and decides to fight or be aggressive.  It's usually just a lot of stupid laughing, fooling around, and ultimately culminating in just kinda sitting there.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Coming back from the Giants game? Well it would seem he got the full NYG experience.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone didn't like the frequency of rain in the forecast, Kenneth.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stevenboof: I thought there would be video of the incident. Sadly, I was wrong.


Oh, there's video.  The kids who got away just haven't uploaded it to Instagram yet.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Police sources said the meteorologist was on a No. 1 train around 1:15 a.m. when he confronted the teens, who may have been smoking weed at the time, too.


Lol, nice speculation based on absolutely nothing NYPost.  Threw that in there just for the fox news grandpa readers I assume.  I've never met a single person who gets high and decides to fight or be aggressive.  It's usually just a lot of stupid laughing, fooling around, and ultimately culminating in just kinda sitting there.


The thing is, only the New York Post and the Gateway Pundit are reporting on this right now - there is a separate report of a man getting his ass kicked by 4 teens for telling them to stop smoking on the subway, but there's no info that corroborates that report with the stuff being pitched by those two sites.

Could be real. Could be BS. If the NYPost & Gateway Pundit hadn't entirely destroyed any shred of credibility they thought that they once might've had, I could look at this at face value - but I'm not. Not until a reputable news organization reports actual details.
 
Thingster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

docilej: Within 10 years those kids will be facing murder charges.


Fingers crossed they shape up, or they face something else first.

biography.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: If the NYPost & Gateway Pundit hadn't entirely destroyed any shred of credibility they thought that they once might've had


How old are you that you can remember the Post having a shred of credibility?
Cool that they let you on the internet in the nursing home.
 
Fissile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On the one hand I disapprove of subway mayhem.  On the other hand I approve of beating anyone connected to Fox News in any way.   I'm so conflicted on this.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thingster: docilej: Within 10 years those kids will be facing murder charges.

Fingers crossed they shape up, or they face something else first.

[biography.com image 850x850]


DAMN
 
vonzales [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This isn't a picture of someone who lost a fight. This is a guy who got soused and fell on his drunk ass face.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Ass face

Fancy weatherman
Thinks he's got class
He's really got a face like a bull dog's ass
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am sure he was completely sober, and did nothing to provoke anyone.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thingster: docilej: Within 10 years those kids will be facing murder charges.

Fingers crossed they shape up, or they face something else first.

[biography.com image 850x850]


Every mugger deserve what he Goetz.

/NY Post has great headline editors
 
