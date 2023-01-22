 Skip to content
(MSN)   Stop using Mormon, moron   (msn.com)
50
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While it's great he's against racism, I question his sincerity. Is his motivation because it's the right thing to do or because you can't have more POC convert to LDS if you openly hate them?

/More temples?
//Having two on every street corner in Utah aren't enough?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They ran this ad campaign from 2010 to 2018:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They can go fark themselves sideways with a rusty chainsaw.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: ""As the mantle of leadership settled upon his shoulders, President Nelson provided a steady, responsive hand, addressing racism directly, in a way no previous church leader had," said Darius Gray, one of the founders of Genesis, a support group for Black Latter-day Saints. "There has been no equivocation, no hesitation speaking to the scourge of racism as servants of Christ."

Darius knows what he's talking about. If you get a chance to watch "Nobody Knows : The Untold Story of Black Mormons," you should. Great documentary.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Is his motivation because it's the right thing to do or because you can't have more POC convert to LDS if you openly hate them?


It's much more complicated than either of those. Ever since David O. McKay opened up proxy temple work to Black Mormons in mid century, there's been a snowball effect over many decades. When native Africans started their own completely separate church based on the Book of Mormon, it got more complicated still. Now that there are more Mormons outside the U.S. than inside it, the transformation into a global community has reached a place where this has to happen. Mormon racist folklore dies hard, but it's reached an inertial speed that local provincialism that peaked in the 1940s isn't going to be able to hold back.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: They ran this ad campaign from 2010 to 2018:

[Fark user image image 512x214]

They can go fark themselves sideways with a rusty chainsaw.


They still have mormon.org, but it redirects to churchofjesuschrist.org.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All self-serving for the church. That's fine, but don't pretend you're fighting racism when all you really want is more tithes.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: ""As the mantle of leadership settled upon his shoulders, President Nelson provided a steady, responsive hand, addressing racism directly, in a way no previous church leader had," said Darius Gray, one of the founders of Genesis, a support group for Black Latter-day Saints. "There has been no equivocation, no hesitation speaking to the scourge of racism as servants of Christ."

Darius knows what he's talking about. If you get a chance to watch "Nobody Knows : The Untold Story of Black Mormons," you should. Great documentary.


I guess I don't understand why anyone would want to join a religion founded in essentially the modern era that was founded with such incredibly hateful dogma towards one's ethnicity.  Even if the religion has made a heel-face-turn to try to change that, why would anyone forget the nature of that founding?
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: I guess I don't understand why anyone would want to join a religion


I'd have just stopped there.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: Somacandra: FTFA: ""As the mantle of leadership settled upon his shoulders, President Nelson provided a steady, responsive hand, addressing racism directly, in a way no previous church leader had," said Darius Gray, one of the founders of Genesis, a support group for Black Latter-day Saints. "There has been no equivocation, no hesitation speaking to the scourge of racism as servants of Christ."

Darius knows what he's talking about. If you get a chance to watch "Nobody Knows : The Untold Story of Black Mormons," you should. Great documentary.

I guess I don't understand why anyone would want to join a religion founded in essentially the modern era that was founded with such incredibly hateful dogma towards one's ethnicity.  Even if the religion has made a heel-face-turn to try to change that, why would anyone forget the nature of that founding?


Some people want to make sense of the universe and feel like there's some greater power guiding their lives and with a "plan" for them. Mormonism is no stupider than Christianity, which also has its own racist and antisemitic baggage. Or Judaism or Islam or Hinduism or Asatru.

The fact that it was founded in the 19th century doesn't make it any more sus than any other faith tradition.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

indylaw: TWX: Somacandra: FTFA: ""As the mantle of leadership settled upon his shoulders, President Nelson provided a steady, responsive hand, addressing racism directly, in a way no previous church leader had," said Darius Gray, one of the founders of Genesis, a support group for Black Latter-day Saints. "There has been no equivocation, no hesitation speaking to the scourge of racism as servants of Christ."

Darius knows what he's talking about. If you get a chance to watch "Nobody Knows : The Untold Story of Black Mormons," you should. Great documentary.

I guess I don't understand why anyone would want to join a religion founded in essentially the modern era that was founded with such incredibly hateful dogma towards one's ethnicity.  Even if the religion has made a heel-face-turn to try to change that, why would anyone forget the nature of that founding?

Some people want to make sense of the universe and feel like there's some greater power guiding their lives and with a "plan" for them. Mormonism is no stupider than Christianity, which also has its own racist and antisemitic baggage. Or Judaism or Islam or Hinduism or Asatru.

The fact that it was founded in the 19th century doesn't make it any more sus than any other faith tradition.


The express purpose of farking young girls and the murder ought to be mentioned. The Book of Mormon is also hilariously absurd.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: indylaw: TWX: Somacandra: FTFA: ""As the mantle of leadership settled upon his shoulders, President Nelson provided a steady, responsive hand, addressing racism directly, in a way no previous church leader had," said Darius Gray, one of the founders of Genesis, a support group for Black Latter-day Saints. "There has been no equivocation, no hesitation speaking to the scourge of racism as servants of Christ."

Darius knows what he's talking about. If you get a chance to watch "Nobody Knows : The Untold Story of Black Mormons," you should. Great documentary.

I guess I don't understand why anyone would want to join a religion founded in essentially the modern era that was founded with such incredibly hateful dogma towards one's ethnicity.  Even if the religion has made a heel-face-turn to try to change that, why would anyone forget the nature of that founding?

Some people want to make sense of the universe and feel like there's some greater power guiding their lives and with a "plan" for them. Mormonism is no stupider than Christianity, which also has its own racist and antisemitic baggage. Or Judaism or Islam or Hinduism or Asatru.

The fact that it was founded in the 19th century doesn't make it any more sus than any other faith tradition.

The express purpose of farking young girls and the murder ought to be mentioned. The Book of Mormon is also hilariously absurd.


So is the Bible and the Quran.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Briiiiiiigham Young, his nose is a clitoris!
What will you do, Joseph?
Will you fight the clitoris man?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can totally get people to change terminology just by telling them to. Reminds me of when FDR decided to name Boulder Dam "Boulder Dam" instead of the popular nickname "Hoover Dam". That's why today we call it Boulder Dam instead of Hoover Dam.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those golden plates must have been real hard to read.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is religion's equivalent to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

We all know what you really are. It's not fooling anyone.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [i.kym-cdn.com image 480x468]
/oblig


Also oblig:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the 2018 style guide:

"Mormon" is correctly used in proper names such as the Book of Mormon or when used as an adjective in such historical expressions as "Mormon Trail."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Swarms of M____n crickets continue to plague the west
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably did a little too much LDS in the 60s.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they're focusing on important stuff, like terminology, and not minor problems, like the arsenic-laced dust cloud that will poison their people
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... I was doing a year in county jail for the lies of someone else, and I met a federal bunch of meth cooks and dealers. One of them told me about the time he ordered a grinder for wheat grown on his own land, and a few really racist Mormons contacted him. They figured anyone separated enough to grow his own grain must be one of their own.

The twisted thing is that I had bought telescope eyepieces from him while he was supplying meth cooks ingredients.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: AirForceVet: Is his motivation because it's the right thing to do or because you can't have more POC convert to LDS if you openly hate them?

It's much more complicated than either of those. Ever since David O. McKay opened up proxy temple work to Black Mormons in mid century, there's been a snowball effect over many decades. When native Africans started their own completely separate church based on the Book of Mormon, it got more complicated still. Now that there are more Mormons outside the U.S. than inside it, the transformation into a global community has reached a place where this has to happen. Mormon racist folklore dies hard, but it's reached an inertial speed that local provincialism that peaked in the 1940s isn't going to be able to hold back.


Difficulty: Stories like the one a couple days ago where the Church told a Black women to keep her cursed seed away from Good White Men and marry another subhuman Black so there wouldn't be any cursed mixed race babies
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is religion's equivalent to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

We all know what you really are. It's not fooling anyone.


I'd convert to Mormonism if the Dodgers could get Shohei Otahni.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"these surely are the latter days, and the Lord is hastening his work to gather Israel. That gathering is the most important thing taking place on earth today. Nothing else compares in magnitude, nothing else compares in importance, nothing else compares in majesty."

Sure dude.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mormons? The guys who believe their prophet talked to salamanders?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: While it's great he's against racism, I question his sincerity.



I question the sincerity of anyone who claims to be against racism, but also believes in the Old Testament.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Using common nicknames such as "Mormon church," "LDS Church" or the "Church of the Latter-day Saints," Nelson said, "... is a major victory for Satan."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All values systems are true for a given value of truth

-Terry Pratchett
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've got lengthy time outs for using "moron", so good for you Subby.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Autocorrect keeps changing LDS to LSD, so I gotta keep using mormon. Sorry. Blame it on autocorrect.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: "these surely are the latter days, and the Lord is hastening his work to gather Israel. That gathering is the most important thing taking place on earth today. Nothing else compares in magnitude, nothing else compares in importance, nothing else compares in majesty."

Sure dude.


If I was Mormon President I would be like Oprah: "YOU get a Planet! And YOU get a Planet! You get a Planet!"
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mormons? The guys who believe their prophet talked to salamanders?


Talking to salamanders is ok. If they are taking back there's issues.
 
Gough
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baorao: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is religion's equivalent to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

We all know what you really are. It's not fooling anyone.


Or "El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles del Río Porciúncula"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It is as though he's been unleashed," his wife, Wendy Watson Nelson, said. "He's free to finally do what he came to earth to do. ... He's free to follow through with the things he's been concerned about but could never do. Now that he's president of the church, he can do those things."

.
Dial it back, sister wife.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: They ran this ad campaign from 2010 to 2018:

[Fark user image image 512x214]

They can go fark themselves sideways with a rusty chainsaw.


You can't use that word only they can use that word
 
zerkalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mormon press release
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Slackers, the lot of ya.

images.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Will he allow Mormons to send flowers?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5evKY5n0GM

/old but still funny
//the YouTube link. Not me.  I'm old and smell funny
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I inherently don't trust a guy named Joe Smith.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

His momma called em Mormons, imma call em Mormons!
 
walrusonion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Using common nicknames such as "Mormon church," "LDS Church" or the "Church of the Latter-day Saints," Nelson said, "... is a major victory for Satan."

[media.tenor.com image 498x280]


So they're being "Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Greatest Show on Earth" levels of pedantic?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I heard of some woman who went to the veil in a Mormon temple, and it's wasn't "God's hand" that was sticking out.
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mormons? The guys who believe their prophet talked to salamanders?


Um not really...
 
tekmo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The mildest criticism of religion is also the most radical and the most devastating one.

Religion is man-made.

Even the men who made it cannot agree on what their prophets or redeemers or gurus actually said or did. Still less can they hope to tell us the "meaning" of later discoveries and developments which were, when they began, either obstructed by their religion or denounced by them.

And yet -- the believers still claim to know! Not just to know, but to know everything. Not just to know that god exists, and that he created and supervised the whole enterprise, but also to know what "he" demands of us -- from our diet to our observances to our sexual morality.
- Christopher Hitchens, God is Not Great
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now maybe address the fact that your religion's attitudes towards sex are so unhealthy, there's ANOTHER outbreak of armpit crabs at BYU.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indylaw: TWX: Somacandra: FTFA: ""As the mantle of leadership settled upon his shoulders, President Nelson provided a steady, responsive hand, addressing racism directly, in a way no previous church leader had," said Darius Gray, one of the founders of Genesis, a support group for Black Latter-day Saints. "There has been no equivocation, no hesitation speaking to the scourge of racism as servants of Christ."

Darius knows what he's talking about. If you get a chance to watch "Nobody Knows : The Untold Story of Black Mormons," you should. Great documentary.

I guess I don't understand why anyone would want to join a religion founded in essentially the modern era that was founded with such incredibly hateful dogma towards one's ethnicity.  Even if the religion has made a heel-face-turn to try to change that, why would anyone forget the nature of that founding?

Some people want to make sense of the universe and feel like there's some greater power guiding their lives and with a "plan" for them. Mormonism is no stupider than Christianity, which also has its own racist and antisemitic baggage. Or Judaism or Islam or Hinduism or Asatru.

The fact that it was founded in the 19th century doesn't make it any more sus than any other faith tradition.


Q: What's the difference between a cult and a religion?

A: Time.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mormons? The guys who believe their prophet talked to salamanders?


We don't talk about that episode of Voyager.
 
