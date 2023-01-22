 Skip to content
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another dissatisfied customer returning his food to the kitchen.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vinnie the Poo
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. at 2024 W. First Street...Fort Myers police are asking anyone...to...submit an anonymous tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers."

Anticipating a large perimeter and observing an abundance of caution, I have investigated myself and am cleared of any wrongdoing.

Seriously.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Joe's Crab Shack makes Applebee's look delicious.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size


/so does the shiat
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well shiat...
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What is it with burglars shiatting at the scene of the crime lately?  Adding insult to injury?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dammit, I used my stool pigeon joke on yesterday's pooper thread.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll have the pumpernickel loaf.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not in the food tab?????
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CoonAce: Not in the food tab?????


Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: What is it with burglars shiatting at the scene of the crime lately?  Adding insult to injury?


Adding DNA evidence to continuous cell phone location data?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Suspect is hatted. Repeat, hatted."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
PETA having petty revenge for Joe's Crab Shack utterly owning them?
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I'm in Ft Myers I eat crab at Pinchers. Occasionally, I pinch a loaf at Pinchers, but almost always in the bathroom.
 
