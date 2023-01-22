 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Scores of child asylum seekers kidnapped from hotel run by British government. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang child catcher seen fleeing   (theguardian.com) divider line
33
    More: Facepalm, Brighton and Hove, Dozens of asylum-seeking children, Home Secretary, Brighton, Home Office, Hotel, child protection sources, Brighton hotel  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2023 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But why? What is motive?

And jeez, Murica's stupid cages were better security for the kids.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was Prince Andrew at the time?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gunsmack

Where was Prince Andrew at the time?

NOT sweating
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK has a stellar record when it comes to children and sex crimes.  Stellar in ignoring it entirely.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get me more psylocybin "magic" mushrooms from the Queen's garden
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried cages?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We aren't doing much better stateside and in Canada.   The biggest per capita missing person demographic in Canada and the US is Native Americans under 18.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume these kids end up as favors at some farked up party for royals and billionaires.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: But why? What is motive?

And jeez, Murica's stupid cages were better security for the kids.


Not to be rude, but.....What do you THINK happens to minor children who get abducted off of the street by human traffickers, never to be seen again?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: The UK has a stellar record when it comes to children and sex crimes.  Stellar in ignoring it entirely.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


The rich and powerful abusing their power for evil is not limited to a single country.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: Where was Prince Andrew at the time?


i know i should have scrolled up first, for the record
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: But why? What is motive?

And jeez, Murica's stupid cages were better security for the kids.


What's the motive? Child sex trafficking.
This is some heinous shiat
 
dpcotta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: But why? What is motive?

And jeez, Murica's stupid cages were better security for the kids.

Not to be rude, but.....What do you THINK happens to minor children who get abducted off of the street by human traffickers, never to be seen again?


Say it. It needs to be said out loud. Why sugarcoat?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tories won't give a shiat because some filthy refugees going missing just means their immigration policies are working (is how they'll frame it internally because they're disgusting, evil people)
 
rdyb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Birthing bodies for the clone pools
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Peter Pan? Epic voyage of discovery and tormenting some old pirate captain?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Facepalm?  Really?  How about "sick"?  Or "scary"?  Or even "sad"?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The dangers of illegal immigration in full effect. Criminals will always target the vulnerable to make a quick buck. Children who illegally immigrated have nowhere to go, otherwise they wouldn't be in some hotel set up by the government.

Criminal rings know this. If some of them go missing, it would be hard to find them because first, nobody will make that much noise for each missing kid. Second, even if someone did make some noise, it would be hard to get useful information at all because they have no prior records in the country as they entered illegally. Third, they have no friends or other connections in the country that they could possibly go to if they ever manage to escape the criminals, which will discourage the kids from seeking help and just being dependent on the criminals for their daily survival, which in effect gives more power to the criminals to abuse them.

Letting people in outside of the legal process isn't kindness, it is cruelty as it leads to people suffering even more. Control your entry points. Make sure you can actually help and support people before you let them in. Don't just drop them as defenseless level 1 characters that are basically naked in a world full of efficiently equipped level 50 and 100 criminals.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The dangers of illegal immigration in full effect. Criminals will always target the vulnerable to make a quick buck. Children who illegally immigrated have nowhere to go, otherwise they wouldn't be in some hotel set up by the government.

Criminal rings know this. If some of them go missing, it would be hard to find them because first, nobody will make that much noise for each missing kid. Second, even if someone did make some noise, it would be hard to get useful information at all because they have no prior records in the country as they entered illegally. Third, they have no friends or other connections in the country that they could possibly go to if they ever manage to escape the criminals, which will discourage the kids from seeking help and just being dependent on the criminals for their daily survival, which in effect gives more power to the criminals to abuse them.

Letting people in outside of the legal process isn't kindness, it is cruelty as it leads to people suffering even more. Control your entry points. Make sure you can actually help and support people before you let them in. Don't just drop them as defenseless level 1 characters that are basically naked in a world full of efficiently equipped level 50 and 100 criminals.


you're right, those children should be sent back to sudan and syria where they'll be much safer in the camps. That'll teach those filthy immigrants for seeking asylum which IS LEGAL EVERYWHERE.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The dangers of illegal immigration in full effect. Criminals will always target the vulnerable to make a quick buck. Children who illegally immigrated have nowhere to go, otherwise they wouldn't be in some hotel set up by the government.

Criminal rings know this. If some of them go missing, it would be hard to find them because first, nobody will make that much noise for each missing kid. Second, even if someone did make some noise, it would be hard to get useful information at all because they have no prior records in the country as they entered illegally. Third, they have no friends or other connections in the country that they could possibly go to if they ever manage to escape the criminals, which will discourage the kids from seeking help and just being dependent on the criminals for their daily survival, which in effect gives more power to the criminals to abuse them.

Letting people in outside of the legal process isn't kindness, it is cruelty as it leads to people suffering even more. Control your entry points. Make sure you can actually help and support people before you let them in. Don't just drop them as defenseless level 1 characters that are basically naked in a world full of efficiently equipped level 50 and 100 criminals.


That's a nice rant about the Tories.

How do you feel about child refugees?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The dangers of illegal immigration in full effect. Criminals will always target the vulnerable to make a quick buck. Children who illegally immigrated have nowhere to go, otherwise they wouldn't be in some hotel set up by the government.

Criminal rings know this. If some of them go missing, it would be hard to find them because first, nobody will make that much noise for each missing kid. Second, even if someone did make some noise, it would be hard to get useful information at all because they have no prior records in the country as they entered illegally. Third, they have no friends or other connections in the country that they could possibly go to if they ever manage to escape the criminals, which will discourage the kids from seeking help and just being dependent on the criminals for their daily survival, which in effect gives more power to the criminals to abuse them.

Letting people in outside of the legal process isn't kindness, it is cruelty as it leads to people suffering even more. Control your entry points. Make sure you can actually help and support people before you let them in. Don't just drop them as defenseless level 1 characters that are basically naked in a world full of efficiently equipped level 50 and 100 criminals.


That's certainly one way of looking at it. A very stupid way, mind you, but it is a way.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: But why? What is motive?

And jeez, Murica's stupid cages were better security for the kids.


newyorkfamilyhistory.orgView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: OgreMagi: The UK has a stellar record when it comes to children and sex crimes.  Stellar in ignoring it entirely.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 449x599]

The rich and powerful abusing their power for evil is not limited to a single country.


The UK doesn't limit child sexplotation to the rich and powerful.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotherham_child_sexual_exploitation_scandal
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rdyb: Birthing bodies for the clone pools


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The UK has a stellar record when it comes to children and sex crimes.  Stellar in ignoring it entirely.


I had a professor who claimed they founded the Empire basically searching for more boys to bugger
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not for nothin', but I never heard anything about the ICE border child prisons shutting down. Anyone done an inventory lately?
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: But why? What is motive?

And jeez, Murica's stupid cages were better security for the kids.

Not to be rude, but.....What do you THINK happens to minor children who get abducted off of the street by human traffickers, never to be seen again?


... Candy... Mountain?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: iron de havilland: OgreMagi: The UK has a stellar record when it comes to children and sex crimes.  Stellar in ignoring it entirely.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 449x599]

The rich and powerful abusing their power for evil is not limited to a single country.

The UK doesn't limit child sexplotation to the rich and powerful.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rotherham_child_sexual_exploitation_scandal


And you'll find a link from earlier on Fark about a sex trafficking ring in Texas. And there's the Duggars, and youth pastors etc. Was it TN that tried to lower the marriage age to ten recently?

Seriously, glass houses.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: But why? What is motive?

And jeez, Murica's stupid cages were better security for the kids.

Not to be rude, but.....What do you THINK happens to minor children who get abducted off of the street by human traffickers, never to be seen again?


They get to meet Donald Trump and The Duke of York on Jeffery Epstine's airp-   wait, that's what used to happen...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of these days someone is going to have do something about all of the scumbags that traffic women and girls.

But I am sure they are way too busy locking up people for petty possession and hassling minorities to bother just yet.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fano: iheartscotch: edmo: But why? What is motive?

And jeez, Murica's stupid cages were better security for the kids.

Not to be rude, but.....What do you THINK happens to minor children who get abducted off of the street by human traffickers, never to be seen again?

... Candy... Mountain?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: One of these days someone is going to have do something about all of the scumbags that traffic women and girls.

But I am sure they are way too busy locking up people for petty possession and hassling minorities to bother just yet.


When the Venn diagram converges to a circle
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.