(CNN)   Alcohol injures multiple people as two drunken groups clash with weapons instead of simply walking away   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's lots of words to say "mass shooting."
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, a lot of freedomers started freedoming at once it sounds like.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I forgot to ask, are the freedom tools okay?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Red staters.  Nothing of value lost, right guys?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Red staters.  Nothing of value lost, right guys?


Nothing of value? Haven't you seen the price of freedom seeds?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So alcohol had nothing to do with it. Is that the joke? Am I missing the joke?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: So alcohol had nothing to do with it. Is that the joke? Am I missing the joke?


Bring back prohibition!

fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: So alcohol had nothing to do with it. Is that the joke? Am I missing the joke?


I wouldn't say alcohol had nothing to do with it, we're discussing it on fark after all.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Price of freedom...yadda yadda yadda...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
20 injured yesterday, 12 injured today, almost like allowing semi-autos with high capacity mags is a bad idea.

I will say it in every gun thread. Put ALL semi-auto firearms under the NFA.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone was just exercising their rights to bare arms and stand their ground. No harm, no foul
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Red staters.  Nothing of value lost, right guys?


Not true every life lost and every casualty to this, farking tinydickovercompensatingwannabejohnwick society of pants shiating cowards pretending to be men, is an unnecessary horror to the victims, families, friends and communities. No matter how farking ignorant they are.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Red staters.  Nothing of value lost, right guys?


aggro... right out the gate...

maybe try decaff
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2 groups of stoners clash. They became one large group of stoners sharing blunts and a drum session broke out. Multiple Krispy Kreme doughnuts were obliterated
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Well, there's your problem.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khatores: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Well, there's your problem.


wait... is that near the hot af vampires?

/any excuse
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Next time . . .

. . . just walk away. Leave your guns, your alcohol, your rage, your male insecurities, your propensity for violence, and just walk away.
 
