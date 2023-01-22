 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   New Year's shooter possibly found in Torrance   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Safe to say the person seen in the van slumped over the steering wheel isn't a threat anymore with the cops just sauntering around the parking lot.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Van occupant saved the state a lot of time and money. Well done!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"
The van was blocked in front and behind between two armored SWAT vehicles in the mall parking lot. A van window appeared the have shattered.
A man appeared to be motionless, slumped over the steering wheel of the van."

Downside: No court proceedings to at least give the family a reasonable sense of closure/
Upside: No having to pay for the suspect's living for the next 30 years to life....
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he looked pretty dead by the time they blocked him in a few hours ago. cops still bravely haven't opened the door?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scumm: he looked pretty dead by the time they blocked him in a few hours ago. cops still bravely haven't opened the door?


Maybe waiting for either clearance from the bomb squad, or just waiting on forensics to arrive to process the scene untouched...?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says they smashed the window to gain entry. Door could be wired with a bomb.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it was actually the shooter and not another case of wrong vehicle like with the Doyner incident.  That would be weird
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, some people in that community are criminally talented...

Fatboy Slim - Praise You [Official Video]
Youtube ruAi4VBoBSM
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scumm: he looked pretty dead by the time they blocked him in a few hours ago. cops still bravely haven't opened the door?


Still trying "little pig, little pig let me come in.  Not by the hair on your chinny chin chin?". Now they're going to huff, and puff, and use an ax to break the door enough to unlock it from the inside.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LA times reporting that he's ded.

Asshole took ten lives then offed himself.  What a chicken shiat cowardly act.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I hope it was actually the shooter and not another case of wrong vehicle like with the Doyner incident.  That would be weird


It wasn't not the only white van which an asian driver stopped by SWAT this morning. But I think they let the other guys go pretty quickly.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scumm: he looked pretty dead by the time they blocked him in a few hours ago. cops still bravely haven't opened the door?


Why open the door?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
oh my god kill yourself FIRST
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His slumpiness may just be bad posture.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
YES. I LIVE IN A VAN NOW. BUT I DIDNT KILL THOSE PEOPLE. OK?

Wait, California? Huh. Never mind.

Heh, boy what you must think of me. Heh heh heh. Anyways...
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just kill yourself first. Don't take others with you.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "
The van was blocked in front and behind between two armored SWAT vehicles in the mall parking lot. A van window appeared the have shattered.
A man appeared to be motionless, slumped over the steering wheel of the van."

Downside: No court proceedings to at least give the family a reasonable sense of closure/
Upside: No having to pay for the suspect's living for the next 30 years to life....


God, what shiatty writing. This has to be that AI shiat they're starting to use.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "
The van was blocked in front and behind between two armored SWAT vehicles in the mall parking lot. A van window appeared the have shattered.
A man appeared to be motionless, slumped over the steering wheel of the van."

Downside: No court proceedings to at least give the family a reasonable sense of closure/
Upside: No having to pay for the suspect's living for the next 30 years to life....


I don't believe in a meaningful sense of closure, since I can't think of anything that would give me peace after a family member was murdered.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
what about the shooting in Baton Rouge?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somaticasual: "
The van was blocked in front and behind between two armored SWAT vehicles in the mall parking lot. A van window appeared the have shattered.
A man appeared to be motionless, slumped over the steering wheel of the van."

Downside: No court proceedings to at least give the family a reasonable sense of closure/
Upside: No having to pay for the suspect's living for the next 30 years to life....


Why do you need court proceedings to have "closure"? A dead suspect is a dead suspect, what kind of closure do people get from a court proceeding? As long as the guy got punished in some way by karma when my mom died, that's what mattered. Hell, there's a chance the guy would have gotten off, they could have OJd the whole thing, or he was found to not be competent. Or maybe he even got a lesser sentence. They know have the closure of knowing that he won't hurt anyone. He won't get involved in a prison altercation, he won't get out and hurt anyone else.

It's closed. He's dead.
 
6nome
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Which one?
 
