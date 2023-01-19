 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Uber wants three wheel cars, robot drivers who will tell you "We hope you enjoyed the ride"   (cnn.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Automobile, Uber drivers, electric vehicles, urban ride- hail, delivery work, Vehicle, Truck, custom-built cars  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2023 at 8:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gregario
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gregario: [Fark user image image 425x244]


Oh ffs, fine. You were first.
 
Nickelback
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

logic523: gregario: [Fark user image image 425x244]

Oh ffs, fine. You were first.


What do I win?
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Has anybody posted the Johnny Cab pic yet? I'm too lazy to read through the thread.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
3 wheeled vehicles have no advantage over 4 wheeled vehicles. Not to mention the whole instability thing...
 
Nickelback
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You two were one second away from the best similpost in Fark history.  I only posted hoping to make the first three posts all the same :)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gregario: [Fark user image image 425x244]


Fark user imageView Full Size

It all makes sense now
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Many cities, like New York, have low speed limits which make higher horsepower, and, in turn, large and expensive battery packs, unnecessary.

Lol. Your self-driving Uber also comes with several minutes of being honked at and/or cars speeding around you going 35+ in a 25.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gregario: logic523: gregario: [Fark user image image 425x244]

Oh ffs, fine. You were first.

What do I win?


I believe the rules of Fark declare that the loser must serve as your butler for 90 days and wear a funny brace upon their neck.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Many cities, like New York, have low speed limits which make higher horsepower, and, in turn, large and expensive battery packs, unnecessary.

Lol. Your self-driving Uber also comes with several minutes of being honked at and/or cars speeding around you going 35+ in a 25.


Or I guess even regular underpowered Ubers too. I assumed this was about self-driving.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gregario: logic523: gregario: [Fark user image image 425x244]

Oh ffs, fine. You were first.

What do I win?


A vacation to Mars with a brunette, athletic, sleazy, demure woman.  Just don't have a schizoid embolism on the way there
 
untoldforce
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 3 wheeled vehicles have no advantage over 4 wheeled vehicles. Not to mention the whole instability thing...


Three wheeled vehicles has less rolling friction and thus can be more efficient. They can also be made smaller and lighter, with a more aerodynamic shape.

As an experiment try renting a trike bike vs a regular bike. The trike will require more power to go the same speed because of the added wheel assembly friction, not to mention the added drag of a larger frame.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gregario: [Fark user image image 425x244]


Well, I WAS going to come in here and say "and other duties as directed", but I find myself rethinking that comment
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

untoldforce: iheartscotch: 3 wheeled vehicles have no advantage over 4 wheeled vehicles. Not to mention the whole instability thing...

Three wheeled vehicles has less rolling friction and thus can be more efficient. They can also be made smaller and lighter, with a more aerodynamic shape.

As an experiment try renting a trike bike vs a regular bike. The trike will require more power to go the same speed because of the added wheel assembly friction, not to mention the added drag of a larger frame.


Three wheeled vehicles have a centered wheel that won't ride on the portion of the road that most other vehicles' wheels ride on.  If most traffic on an asphalt road causes squishing and mild rutting where the wheels travel, then the portion of the road that isn't as commonly driven on may heave and buckle.  That will lead to an uncomfortable ride.  Plus with each wheel responsible for a third of the ride quality, any issue with ride quality on one wheel will be more magnified than on a four-wheeled vehicle.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
thecompanion.appView Full Size


Wait, that's the other thing that movie accurately predicted...
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, THAT'S what was missing from the rideshare experience - airplane-inspired seating.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1959 Messerschmitt KR200
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [thecompanion.app image 520x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

Wait, that's the other thing that movie accurately predicted...


no one's reproductive bits are visible.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see the idiot executives that get paid millions for their idiocy decided to blow Uber's money on 3 wheel cars with non-existent self driving.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: Trocadero: [thecompanion.app image 520x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

Wait, that's the other thing that movie accurately predicted...

no one's reproductive bits are visible.


That's only the glasses you order out of the back of a comic book, not a security scanner.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 1959 Messerschmitt KR200
[Fark user image 800x532]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trocadero: TWX: Trocadero: [thecompanion.app image 520x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

Wait, that's the other thing that movie accurately predicted...

no one's reproductive bits are visible.

That's only the glasses you order out of the back of a comic book, not a security scanner.


With the TSA you're telling me there's a difference?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TWX: Trocadero: TWX: Trocadero: [thecompanion.app image 520x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

Wait, that's the other thing that movie accurately predicted...

no one's reproductive bits are visible.

That's only the glasses you order out of the back of a comic book, not a security scanner.

With the TSA you're telling me there's a difference?


Only the supervisors get that perk, not the rank and file.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How about no?

Why Is Everything Turning Into Uber?
Youtube 0wX_NLZyqCo
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TWX: untoldforce: iheartscotch: 3 wheeled vehicles have no advantage over 4 wheeled vehicles. Not to mention the whole instability thing...

Three wheeled vehicles has less rolling friction and thus can be more efficient. They can also be made smaller and lighter, with a more aerodynamic shape.

As an experiment try renting a trike bike vs a regular bike. The trike will require more power to go the same speed because of the added wheel assembly friction, not to mention the added drag of a larger frame.

Three wheeled vehicles have a centered wheel that won't ride on the portion of the road that most other vehicles' wheels ride on.  If most traffic on an asphalt road causes squishing and mild rutting where the wheels travel, then the portion of the road that isn't as commonly driven on may heave and buckle.  That will lead to an uncomfortable ride.  Plus with each wheel responsible for a third of the ride quality, any issue with ride quality on one wheel will be more magnified than on a four-wheeled vehicle.


Yeah, but they look cool.
https://www.topspeed.com/10-best-three-wheel-vehicles/

static1.topspeedimages.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nickelback: [Fark user image image 550x317]


Oh look.
Nickleback is just repaying better works.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your Uber is here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Knight without armor: TWX: untoldforce: iheartscotch: 3 wheeled vehicles have no advantage over 4 wheeled vehicles. Not to mention the whole instability thing...

Three wheeled vehicles has less rolling friction and thus can be more efficient. They can also be made smaller and lighter, with a more aerodynamic shape.

As an experiment try renting a trike bike vs a regular bike. The trike will require more power to go the same speed because of the added wheel assembly friction, not to mention the added drag of a larger frame.

Three wheeled vehicles have a centered wheel that won't ride on the portion of the road that most other vehicles' wheels ride on.  If most traffic on an asphalt road causes squishing and mild rutting where the wheels travel, then the portion of the road that isn't as commonly driven on may heave and buckle.  That will lead to an uncomfortable ride.  Plus with each wheel responsible for a third of the ride quality, any issue with ride quality on one wheel will be more magnified than on a four-wheeled vehicle.

Yeah, but they look cool.
https://www.topspeed.com/10-best-three-wheel-vehicles/

[static1.topspeedimages.com image 750x563]


That's a shaving razor.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: gregario: logic523: gregario: [Fark user image image 425x244]

Oh ffs, fine. You were first.

What do I win?

A vacation to Mars with a brunette, athletic, sleazy, demure woman.  Just don't have a schizoid embolism on the way there


And hopefully don't have to pull a golf ball out of your nose.
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 1959 Messerschmitt KR200
[Fark user image image 800x532]


BMW Isetta

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thailand had TukTuks, maybe still do - they were fine for getting one around the city...three wheels are fine so long as you don't go fast, try to maneuver or otherwise do anything aggressive and keep the ride short.  So most american drivers would flip them in about 26 seconds.

TWX: untoldforce: iheartscotch: 3 wheeled vehicles have no advantage over 4 wheeled vehicles. Not to mention the whole instability thing...

Three wheeled vehicles has less rolling friction and thus can be more efficient. They can also be made smaller and lighter, with a more aerodynamic shape.

As an experiment try renting a trike bike vs a regular bike. The trike will require more power to go the same speed because of the added wheel assembly friction, not to mention the added drag of a larger frame.

Three wheeled vehicles have a centered wheel that won't ride on the portion of the road that most other vehicles' wheels ride on.  If most traffic on an asphalt road causes squishing and mild rutting where the wheels travel, then the portion of the road that isn't as commonly driven on may heave and buckle.  That will lead to an uncomfortable ride.  Plus with each wheel responsible for a third of the ride quality, any issue with ride quality on one wheel will be more magnified than on a four-wheeled vehicle.


three wheels provide all of the drawbacks of motorcycle with none of the benefit while simultaneously diminishing all the benefits of a car along the way.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Uber 3 wheeler article with image of Ferrari's first 4 door.  Thanks CNN!
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.